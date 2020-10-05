The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep2): Southington girls soccer coach Mike Linehan

On the latest episode of the Just for Kicks high school soccer podcast, Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli are joined by Southington girls soccer coach Mike Linehan.

Before the interview the Blue Knights’ coach, Scott and Joe review the first week of the season, which saw teams play in games for the first time this season, many of them without fans.

During the interview Linehan discusses how his team is doing after the school shifted to remote learning due to COVID-19 concerns.

He also talks about their run to the Class LL finals last year and what they are looking to accomplish this season.

