The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep1): Shelton girls soccer coach Marvin Miller

The boys and girls soccer season is starting this week and you know what that means, Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli are back for another season of the Just for Kicks soccer podcast.

This soccer will not look like a normal season, with regionalized schedules, a later start to the season and no state championships to play for.

Scott and Joe talk about what they’re going to expect from this season and then they are joined by Shelton girls soccer coach Marvin Miller.

Miller speaks about what he is expecting from this season and how his team has stayed together through the cohort practices, and the different season.

