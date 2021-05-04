The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 4): Masuk stays ahead of pack, Woodland joins

Another week in the books means another week with Masuk on top. Many teams moved around within the Top 10 this week, with one newcomer.
Woodland announced its Top 10 debut by defeating then-No. 6 Seymour 3-0 last week behind a 19-strikeout performance by Sammy Sosnovich.
Seymour, previously ranked sixth, drops out after taking losses to Woodland and Oxford.
Waterford and St. Joseph hold steady at No. 2 and No. 3 as only 10 points separate them. Waterford received four first-place votes compared to St. Joseph’s two.
Cheshire remains in the No. 4 spot after a three-win week and maintained a first-place vote.
Ludlowe and East Haven both earned 304 points for a tie in the No. 5 slot, just four votes shy of Cheshire.
Ludlowe held position despite losing its first game to St. Joseph, 5-2.
East Haven jumped three spots after a significant drop in the previous poll, but will rematch Cheshire this week which won 7-0 in the first meeting.
Southington slides in at No. 7 and is currently riding a seven-game win streak after its Monday win over New Britain (not reflected in the poll).
Notre Dame-Fairfield moves up two spots after debuting in the previous poll. The Lancers lost to No. 1 Masuk 2-1 on Monday, which is not reflected in the poll but could help its cause in the next round of voting.
Amity’s 10-9 loss to East Haven last week is the team’s second of the season and caused a two spot drop.
*Stats and records through Sunday, May 2nd*
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 4)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (9)
|9-0
|466
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. New Milford 15-0, Kolbe 17-1 and Weston 29-0
This Week: vs. Notre Dame-Fairfield, Monday, 4:45; at Brookfield, Tuesday, 4:15; vs. Bunnell, Friday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: Masuk remains number 1 after a 3-0 week. Masuk also defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-1 on Monday, after voting took place. Kathryn Gallant has been exceptional on the mound for the Panthers.
|2. WATERFORD (4)
|5-0
|428
|2
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Ledyard 7-4.
This Week: at Fitch,Tuesday, 4; vs. Stonington, Thursday, 4; vs. Montville, Saturday, 11 a.m. (DH).
Bottom Line: Waterford’s lone game this week was its closest of the season, but Waterford is outscoring opponents 63-6 in five games.
|3. ST. JOSEPH (2)
|9-0
|418
|3
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Greenwich 12-0, Ludlowe 5-2, and Harding 12-0.
This Week: vs. Fairfield Warde, Wednesday, 4:30; at Danbury, Friday, 4:30.
Bottom Line: St. Joseph’s toughest test came last week in a 5-2 victory over Ludlowe. Lauren Wasikowski has been as good as anyone on the mound.
|4. CHESHIRE (1)
|9-0
|308
|4
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. West Haven 7-4, Lyman Hall 11-2, and Hamden 16-4.
This Week: at Sheehan, Monday, 4; at East Haven, Wednesday, 4:15; at North Haven, Friday, 3:30 (DH).
Bottom Line: The only undefeated Class LL team remaining. Cheshire has a Wednesday rematch against East Haven, which it beat 7-0 last time out.
|T5. EAST HAVEN
|8-1
|304
|8
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Sheehan 14-0, Amity 10-9, West Haven 19-2.
This Week: vs Lauralton Hall, Monday, 4:15; vs Cheshire, Wednesday, 4:15; vs. Hamden, Thursday, 4:15; vs West Haven, Saturday, 12.
Bottom Line: East Haven jumps three spots after a 3-0 week and will look for revenge against No. 4 Cheshire on Wednesday after a 7-0 loss in the first meeting.
|T5. LUDLOWE
|9-1
|304
|5
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Norwalk 24-0 and Wilton 13-3. Lost to St. Joseph 5-2.
This Week: vs Stamford, Monday, 4:15; at Darien, Wednesday, 4; vs Staples, Friday.
Bottom Line: Ludlowe holds the fifth spot (as a tie) despite losing its first game to No. 3 St. Joseph last week.
7. SOUTHINGTON
|7-1
|273
|9
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Conard 5-1 and Simsbury 7-0.
This Week: at New Britain, Monday, 3:45; vs NWC, Tuesday, 3:45; vs Middletown, Friday, 3:45.
Bottom Line: A 2-0 week bumped Southington up two spots. Southington has won six in a row since losing the second game of the season 3-1 to Bristol Eastern.
|8. NOTRE DAME-Ffld.
|10-0
|247
|10
|S
|Latest Results: Def. Immaculate 6-5, Kolbe 17-0, and Newtown 15-14.
This Week: at Masuk, Monday, 4:45; at Pomperaug, Wednesday, 4:15; vs. Stratford, Friday, 3:30.
Bottom Line: NDF went 3-0 last week with two one-run victories to move up two spots. Freshman ace Judy Tarczali is quickly establishing herself as one of the state’s top arms.
|9. AMITY
|7-2
|217
|7
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Lyman Hall 18-2 and Foran 4-2. Lost to East Haven 10-9.
This Week: at Wilbur Cross, Monday, 4:15; at SHA, Wednesday, 3:45; vs Daniel Hand, Friday, 7.
Bottom Line: Amity falls two spots after a one run loss to No. 5 East Haven. Amity’s two losses have been to top 10 teams, the other being to Cheshire 4-0 early in the season.
|10. WOODLAND
|10-0
|208
|NR
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Ansonia 15-0, Torrington 8-3, and Seymour 3-0.
This Week: vs Watertown, Monday, 3:45; at Holy Cross, Wednesday, 3:30; at Thomaston, Friday, 10.
Bottom Line: Woodland makes its Top 10 debut after taking down Seymour, 3-0, behind Sammy Sosnovich's eye-popping, 19-strikeout mastery over the then-No. 6 Wildcats.
|Dropped Out: Seymour (6)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Seymour (8-2), 125; Haddam-Killingworth (10-0), 124; Granby (10-0), 120; Berlin (8-1), 109; Ledyard (6-1), 80; Oxford (8-1), 74; Hall (6-2), 31; Enfield (8-1), 28; Staples (8-1), 26; Stamford (6-2), 21; Glastonbury (6-1), 19; Griswold (8-1), 16; Maloney (9-2), 16; Windsor (9-2), 11; Somers (9-1), 7.
Records through Sunday, May 2
|The following voted: Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.
Compiled by Will Aldam