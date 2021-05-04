The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 4): Masuk stays ahead of pack, Woodland joins

Another week in the books means another week with Masuk on top. Many teams moved around within the Top 10 this week, with one newcomer.

Woodland announced its Top 10 debut by defeating then-No. 6 Seymour 3-0 last week behind a 19-strikeout performance by Sammy Sosnovich.

Seymour, previously ranked sixth, drops out after taking losses to Woodland and Oxford.

Waterford and St. Joseph hold steady at No. 2 and No. 3 as only 10 points separate them. Waterford received four first-place votes compared to St. Joseph’s two.

Cheshire remains in the No. 4 spot after a three-win week and maintained a first-place vote.

Ludlowe and East Haven both earned 304 points for a tie in the No. 5 slot, just four votes shy of Cheshire.

Ludlowe held position despite losing its first game to St. Joseph, 5-2.

East Haven jumped three spots after a significant drop in the previous poll, but will rematch Cheshire this week which won 7-0 in the first meeting.

Southington slides in at No. 7 and is currently riding a seven-game win streak after its Monday win over New Britain (not reflected in the poll).

Notre Dame-Fairfield moves up two spots after debuting in the previous poll. The Lancers lost to No. 1 Masuk 2-1 on Monday, which is not reflected in the poll but could help its cause in the next round of voting.

Amity’s 10-9 loss to East Haven last week is the team’s second of the season and caused a two spot drop.

*Stats and records through Sunday, May 2nd*

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 4)