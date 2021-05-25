The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 25): It’s Masuk, St. Joseph, Southington 1-2-3 as postseason begins

The poll is heating up alongside the recent weather, with some of the biggest changes it has seen since opening week.
Waterford’s first loss of the year to Stonington created a shift at the top in which Masuk gained four first place votes, while St. Joseph moved up to number two.
Waterford falls to number five, being jumped by previously ranked No. 5 Southington and No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe, which were both undefeated last week.
Cheshire holds steady at No. 6, despite its second loss of the season to Southington, 3-2, last week. Cheshire is still the favorite to win the SCC as we head into the semifinals.
Woodland, one of the four remaining undefeated teams in the state (along with Masuk, St. Joseph and O’Brien Tech) moved up two spots to No. 7 and will play Naugatuck for the NVL Title on Wednesday.
Notre Dame-Fairfield remained No. 8, and will need to get past Newtown on Tuesday to avenge its lone loss this season against Masuk in the SWC championship.
East Haven drops to No. 9, but a SCC quarterfinal loss to Jonathan Law, which took place after the voting, could lead to a further drop next week.
Amity rounds out the top 10 yet again, and if it can take care of Law in the SCC semifinals, the Spartans have already shown they can beat anyone in the conference.
*Stats and records through Sunday, May 23.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 25)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (12)
|18-0
|472
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Pomperaug 9-0, Barlow 7-0, Brookfield 12-0.
This Week: SWC semifinal vs. Pomperaug, Tuesday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: A win Tuesday would put Masuk in the SWC final against either Newtown or Notre Dame-Fairfield before entering the Class L Tournament as the likely favorite.
|2. ST. JOSEPH (4)
|17-0
|452
|3
|L
|Latest Results: Def. McMahon 15-3, Ridgefield 3-0, Harding 14-0.
This Week: FCIAC quarterfinal vs. Danbury (W, 11-0); FCIAC semifinal vs. Trumbull, Wednesday, 3.
Bottom Line: One of four remaining undefeated teams in the state, St. Joseph will rematch Trumbull which it defeated 4-3 earlier this season to advance to the FCIAC Final.
3. SOUTHINGTON
|17-1
|382
|5
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Windsor 16-3, Conard 6-5, Cheshire 3-2, Hall 4-0.
This Week: at Northwest Catholic, Monday, 4:30; at Enfield, Tuesday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: Southington moves up after an undefeated week in which it defeated Cheshire.
|4. LUDLOWE
|17-1
|364
|4
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Danbury 13-1, Greenwich 21-3.
This Week: FCIAC quarterfinal vs. Darien, Monday (W 13-1); FCIAC semifinal vs. Staples, Wednesday, 5.
Bottom Line: Ludlowe is currently the number one seed in Class LL. Before that, the Falcons would love a rematch with St. Joseph in the FCIAC Final to avenge its only loss.
|5. WATERFORD
|17-1
|352
|2
|L
|Latest Results: Def. East Lyme 3-0, Ledyard 7-1, Griswold 22-0. Lost to Stonington 7-6.
This Week: ECC semifinal vs. Stonington, Tuesday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: Waterford took its first loss in extra innings to Stonington. An awaited rematch is lined up in the ECC South Division Semifinal on Tuesday.
|6. CHESHIRE
|17-2
|288
|6
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. West Haven 7-3, Hand 14-2, Guilford 12-0. Lost to Southington 3-2.
This Week: SCC quarterfinal vs. SHA, Monday (W 3-1); SCC semifinal vs. Shelton, Tuesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Cheshire lost to No. 3 Southington in close contest, but has its eyes set on winning a fourth SCC Championship in five years if it can get past Shelton on Tuesday.
|7. WOODLAND
|18-0
|273
|9
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Seymour 7-0, Oxford 4-3, Watertown 10-4.
This Week: NVL semifinal vs. Seymour, Monday (W 16-6); NVL final vs. Naugatuck, Wednesday, TBD.
Bottom Line: Woodland remains undefeated despite playing tough opponents last week. Now it will look to complete its NVL season-long sweep against Naugatuck in the NVL final. It would be Woodland's first league title in a decade.
|8. NOTRE DAME-Ffld.
|17-1
|257
|8
|S
|Latest Results: Def. New Fairfield 11-1, Barlow 13-1, Barlow 13-0.
This Week: SWC semifinal vs. Newtown, Tuesday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: Notre Dame-Fairfield wants another crack at Masuk, but will need to get past Newtown in the SWC semis after two one-run victories in the regular season.
|9. EAST HAVEN
|16-2
|255
|7
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Mercy 2-0, Branford 12-0.
This Week: SCC quarterfinal vs. Jonathan Law, Monday (L 5-2).
Bottom Line: East Haven went 2-0 last week, but lost to Law in the SCC quarterfinal on Monday and will wait for the Class L tournament.
|10. AMITY
|15-3
|223
|10
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. North Haven 7-2, Lauralton Hall 8-0, Wilbur Cross 13-1.
This Week: SCC quarterfinal vs. North Haven, Monday (W 6-1); SCC semifinal vs. Law, Tuesday, 5.
Bottom Line: With East Haven -- a team Amity lost twice to in the regular season -- out of the SCC picture, the Spartans will see if they can win their first SCC title since 2015. A win over Law would put Amity into its first final in three years.
|Dropped Out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Berlin (17-1), 193; Granby (17-1), 110; Enfield (16-2), 87; Ledyard (14-2), 63; Haddam-Killingworth (15-2), 62; Coginchaug (15-2), 57; Wolcott (16-3), 39; Staples (13-3), 36; North Branford (15-2), 30; Seymour (15-4), 26; Hall (14-3), 12; Windsor (17-3), 9; Griswold (14-3), 9; Naugatuck (15-3), 8; Woodstock Academy (16-3), 7; Fairfield Warde (12-5), 7; Shelton (14-4), 7.
Records through Sunday, May 23
|The following voted: Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy.
Compiled by Will Aldam