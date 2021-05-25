The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 25): It’s Masuk, St. Joseph, Southington 1-2-3 as postseason begins

The poll is heating up alongside the recent weather, with some of the biggest changes it has seen since opening week.

Waterford’s first loss of the year to Stonington created a shift at the top in which Masuk gained four first place votes, while St. Joseph moved up to number two.

Waterford falls to number five, being jumped by previously ranked No. 5 Southington and No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe, which were both undefeated last week.

Cheshire holds steady at No. 6, despite its second loss of the season to Southington, 3-2, last week. Cheshire is still the favorite to win the SCC as we head into the semifinals.

2021 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS: CTC | ECC | FCIAC | NVL | SCC | SWC | SHORELINE

Woodland, one of the four remaining undefeated teams in the state (along with Masuk, St. Joseph and O’Brien Tech) moved up two spots to No. 7 and will play Naugatuck for the NVL Title on Wednesday.

Notre Dame-Fairfield remained No. 8, and will need to get past Newtown on Tuesday to avenge its lone loss this season against Masuk in the SWC championship.

East Haven drops to No. 9, but a SCC quarterfinal loss to Jonathan Law, which took place after the voting, could lead to a further drop next week.

Amity rounds out the top 10 yet again, and if it can take care of Law in the SCC semifinals, the Spartans have already shown they can beat anyone in the conference.

*Stats and records through Sunday, May 23.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 25)