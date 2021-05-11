The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 11): Big SCC rematches promise a shake up

After a relatively pedestrian week, most of the Top 10 teams held position.

But last week may have been just the calm before the storm.

The top four undefeated teams have held position since the April 27 poll. Masuk, Waterford, St. Joseph and Cheshire have each maintained at least one first place vote.

Only two changes took place this week. The first was East Haven taking lone control of the No. 5 spot after a tie last week with Ludlowe.

Secondly, Woodland and Amity switched spots at the bottom. Woodland debuted in the No. 10 spot last week and inched ahead of Amity at No. 9 this week.

When observing point totals in this week’s poll, it is evident that the Top 10 has different tiers.

Masuk, Waterford, St. Joseph and Cheshire are the only teams with 300-or-more points. Only 10 points separate Cheshire and St. Joseph, while only 22 points separate St. Joseph from Waterford.

East Haven, Ludlowe and Southington seem to be the next tier, with only 28 points separating No. 5 East Haven and No. 7 Southington. No. 6 Ludlowe is only eight points behind East Haven.

No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield and No. 10 Amity are separated by 16 points while No. 9 Woodland is just four points behind Notre Dame-Fairfield.

There is more volatility than this week’s movement reflects, and some big matchups over the rest of the week should shake things up, especially in the SCC with Cheshire, East Haven and Amity all playing each other again.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll

Records through Sunday, May 9.