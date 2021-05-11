The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (May 11): Big SCC rematches promise a shake up

After a relatively pedestrian week, most of the Top 10 teams held position.
But last week may have been just the calm before the storm.
The top four undefeated teams have held position since the April 27 poll. Masuk, Waterford, St. Joseph and Cheshire have each maintained at least one first place vote.
Only two changes took place this week. The first was East Haven taking lone control of the No. 5 spot after a tie last week with Ludlowe.
Secondly, Woodland and Amity switched spots at the bottom. Woodland debuted in the No. 10 spot last week and inched ahead of Amity at No. 9 this week.
When observing point totals in this week’s poll, it is evident that the Top 10 has different tiers.
Masuk, Waterford, St. Joseph and Cheshire are the only teams with 300-or-more points. Only 10 points separate Cheshire and St. Joseph, while only 22 points separate St. Joseph from Waterford.
East Haven, Ludlowe and Southington seem to be the next tier, with only 28 points separating No. 5 East Haven and No. 7 Southington. No. 6 Ludlowe is only eight points behind East Haven.
No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield and No. 10 Amity are separated by 16 points while No. 9 Woodland is just four points behind Notre Dame-Fairfield.
There is more volatility than this week’s movement reflects, and some big matchups over the rest of the week should shake things up, especially in the SCC with Cheshire, East Haven and Amity all playing each other again.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll
Records through Sunday, May 9.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (8)
|12-0
|406
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-1, Brookfield 13-0, Bunnell 12-0.
This Week: at Bethel, Monday, 4:15; at Newtown, Wednesday, 7; vs Stratford, Friday, 4:15
Bottom Line: Still undefeated and still No. 1 after surviving its toughest battle to date, a 2-1 win over Notre Dame-Fairfield on May 3.
|2. WATERFORD (4)
|9-0
|386
|2
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Fitch 8-1, Stonington 8-0, Montville 5-0, Montville 13-1.
This Week: vs NFA, Monday. 2:30; at NFA, Tuesday, 2:30; at Bacon Academy, Wednesday, 4; vs Fitch, Thursday, 4:30; vs New London, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: After going 4-0 last week, Waterford will play daily from Monday to Friday and will likely have to stay perfect to hold its position.
|3. ST. JOSEPH (2)
|11-0
|364
|3
|L
|Latest Results: Danbury 7-0, Warde 7-0.
This Week: at Wilton, Monday, 4:15; vs Trumbull, Wednesday, 4:15; vs Stamford, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: Lauren Wasikowski and St. Joseph continue to sweep through their FCIAC schedule with little resistance.
|4. CHESHIRE (1)
|12-0
|354
|4
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Sheehan 7-2, North Haven 12-0, North Haven 8-4.
This Week: at East Haven, Tuesday, 4:15; vs. Lyman Hall, Wednesday, 4; at Amity Friday, 4:15; at West Haven, Saturday, 2.
Bottom Line: Cheshire managed a 3-0 record last week and now gets rematches with two of its SCC rivals and Top 10 teams in East Haven (Tuesday) and Amity (Friday). Cheshire defeated both by a combined score of 11-0 last month.
|5. EAST HAVEN
|11-1
|286
|T5
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Lauralton Hall 20-0, Hamden 17-0, West Haven 4-3.
This Week: vs. Cheshire, Tuesday, 4:15; vs. Amity, Wednesday, 4; vs. Sheehan, Thursday, 4:15; vs. SHA, Friday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: After a tie with Ludlowe last week, East Haven now holds the No. 5 spot all to itself. The Yellowjackets, however, have have a challenging week with rematches vs. Cheshire and Amity. East Haven lost to Cheshire 7-0 and beat Amity 10-9 the first time around.
|6. LUDLOWE
|12-1
|276
|T5
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Stamford 9-1, Darien 16-3, Staples 10-2.
This Week: at Ridgefield, Monday, 4:15; at Warde, Wednesday, 4; at Harding, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: Despite a three-win week, Ludlowe falls 10 points behind East Haven, but has a less difficult schedule to close out the regular season.
7. SOUTHINGTON
|10-1
|258
|7
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. New Britain 22-0, NWC 20-0, Middletown 15-0.
This Week: vs. Glastonbury, Wednesday, 3:45; at Farmington, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: A 3-0 week in which it outscored opponents 57-0 was not enough to make a move up the poll, put Southington did inch closer to Ludlowe.
|8. NOTRE DAME-Ffld.
|12-1
|207
|8
|S
|Latest Results: Def. Stratford 15-0, Pomperaug 7-0. Lost to Masuk 2-1.
This Week: at Brookfield, Monday, 4:15; at New Milford, Friday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: The Lancers suffered their first loss at the hands of No. 1 Masuk 2-1. However, that showing plus another dominant week against their other SWC opponents only solidified their standing as a Top 10 team.
|9. WOODLAND
|13-0
|203
|10
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Watertown 8-3, Holy Cross 16-0, Thomaston 23-0.
This Week: vs. St. Paul, Tuesday, 4; vs. Ansonia, Wednesday, 6; at Derby, Saturday, 6.
Bottom Line: Woodland leaps over Amity to take No. 9 spot after a three-win week. The Hawks remain the NVL's only unbeaten team.
|10. AMITY
|10-2
|191
|9
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Wilbur Cross 17-0, SHA 9-3, Hand 18-2.
This Week: vs Lyman Hall, Monday, 4:15; at East Haven, Wednesday, 4; vs. Cheshire Friday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: The Spartans fell one spot despite an unbeaten week. Amity can make a move upward if it can avenge last month's losses to Cheshire and East Haven this week.
|Dropped Out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Wolcott (12-1), 110; Berlin (10-1), 92; Granby (12-0), 84; Ledyard (9-1), 80; Staples (8-1), 75; Oxford (10-2), 40; Hall (9-2), 38; Haddam-Killingworth (10-1), 34; Seymour (10-3), 32; Griswold (10-1), 18; Windsor (13-2), 16; Trumbull (9-3), 8; Enfield (10-2), 7; Cromwell (10-1), 7.
Records through Sunday, May 9
|The following voted: Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy.
Compiled by Will Aldam