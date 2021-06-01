The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (June 1): Masuk voted unanimous No. 1 heading into states

Conference tournaments are over and we head into the first CIAC tournaments in two years on Tuesday. And with the state postseason comes the penultimate GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. We’ll return with the final rankings in two weeks.
North Branford made its Top 10 debut after winning the Shoreline Conference, knocking out East Haven following the Yellowjackets’ first-round exit in the SCC tournament.
Ludlowe defeated St. Joseph to win its first FCIAC championship, avenging its only loss of the season. The Falcons flipped spots with the Cadets No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.
CIAC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD
No. 3 Southington (CCC), No. 5 Waterford (ECC South), No. 6 Cheshire (SCC), and No. 7 Woodland (NVL) each held their positions having won their respective conference tournaments.
No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield also stayed put despite suffering its second loss of the season, another 2-1 defeat at the hands of Masuk — this time in the SWC final. The Lancers now take aim at the Class S championship.
Amity moves into the No. 9 spot with a strong run in the SCC tournament, falling to Cheshire 5-4 in the final.
This will be the last poll before the end of the season final poll following state tournament action.
Stats and records through Monday, May 31.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (June 1)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (16)
|20-0
|480
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Pomperaug 8-0, Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-1. SWC Champion.
This Week: Class L second round vs. Mercy or RHAM, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Masuk defeated Notre Dame-Fairfield in the SWC Championship and enters the Class L State Tournament as the top seed and defending (2019) champion. Masuk is the unanimous number one.
|2. LUDLOWE
|20-1
|420
|4
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Darien 13-1, Staples 3-2, St. Joseph 6-3.
This Week: Class LL second round vs. South Windsor or Darien, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Ludlowe defeated St. Joseph in the FCIAC Championship, avenging its lone loss earlier in the season to win its first league title. Ludlowe enters the Class LL Tournament as the No. 2 seed.
3. SOUTHINGTON
|22-1
|414
|3
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. NWC 12-0, Enfield 5-2, Wethersfield 10-0, Bristol Central 13- 5, Enfield 12-1.
This Week: Class LL second round vs. Pomperaug or New Milford, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Southington defeated Enfield in the CCC Championship and has not lost since its second game of the season. Southington enters the Class LL state tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Blue Knights are also the (2019) defending champions.
|4. ST. JOSEPH
|19-1
|378
|2
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Danbury 11-0, Trumbull 9-1. Lost to Ludlowe 6-3.
This Week: Class L second round vs. Bristol Eastern/North Haven winner, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Suffered its first loss to Ludlowe in the FCIAC Championship game. St. Joseph will enter the Class L tournament as the No. 2 seed and, perhaps, No. 1 Masuk's top challenge on the road to the title.
|5. WATERFORD
|19-1
|350
|5
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Stonington 8-0, Ledyard 8-2.
This Week: Class L second round vs. Rockville or Lyman Hall, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Waterford cruised through the ECC South Division to claim the championship. Waterford will enter the Class L tournament as the No. 4 seed.
|6. CHESHIRE
|20-2
|326
|6
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. SHA 3-1, Shelton 8-5, Amity 5-4.
This Week: Class LL second round vs. Trumbull or NFA, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Cheshire defeated Amity in the SCC Championship, avenging its earlier loss. The Rams enter the Class LL tournament as the No. 3 seed.
|7. WOODLAND
|20-0
|294
|7
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Seymour 16-6, Naugatuck 4-2.
This Week: Class M second round vs. Nonnewaug or Abbott Tech, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Woodland remains undefeated and beat Naugatuck to win the NVL title on a walk-off home run by Kylie Bulinski. Woodland will enter the Class M tournament as the No. 1 seed.
|8. NOTRE DAME-Ffld.
|18-2
|253
|8
|S
|Latest Results: Def. Newtown 3-1. Lost to Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-1.
This Week: Class S second round vs. Capital Prep or Civic Leadership, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Notre Dame-Fairfield fell to Masuk in the SWC championship. Its only two losses have been 2-1 games to Masuk. The Lancers will enter the Class S tournament as the No. 1 seed and prohibitive favorite to win the title.
|9. AMITY
|17-4
|219
|10
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. North Haven 6-1, Jonathan Law 5-1. Lost to Cheshire 5-4 in SCC championship.
This Week: Class LL first round vs. Westhill, Tuesday, 4.
Bottom Line: Amity lost a one run contest to Cheshire in the SCC championship and will enter the Class LL tournament as the No. 6 seed, setting up a potential fourth meeting with their arch rivals in the quarterfinals.
|10. NORTH BRANFORD
|18-2
|154
|NR
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Hale Ray 13-1, Coginchaug 1-0, Old Lyme 5-0.
This Week: Class M second round vs. Kaynor Tech or Goodwin Tech, Wednesday, 4.
Bottom Line: North Branford enters the top 10 for the first time, having defeated Old Lyme in the Shoreline Championship. North Branford will enter the Class M tournament as the No. 5 seed.
|Dropped Out: East Haven (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: East Haven (16-3), 152; Granby (19-1), 120; Berlin (19-2), 117; Ledyard (15-3), 107; Enfield (21-4), 75; Griswold (16-3), 70; Staples (15-4), 47; Naugatuck (18-4), 42; Coginchaug (16-3), 25; Hall (16-4), 14; Wolcott (16-3), 8; Windsor (17-3), 8; Haddam-Killingworth (15-2), 7.
Records through Sunday, May 31
|The following voted: Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant.
Compiled by Will Aldam