The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (June 1): Masuk voted unanimous No. 1 heading into states

Conference tournaments are over and we head into the first CIAC tournaments in two years on Tuesday. And with the state postseason comes the penultimate GameTimeCT Top 10 poll. We’ll return with the final rankings in two weeks.

North Branford made its Top 10 debut after winning the Shoreline Conference, knocking out East Haven following the Yellowjackets’ first-round exit in the SCC tournament.

Ludlowe defeated St. Joseph to win its first FCIAC championship, avenging its only loss of the season. The Falcons flipped spots with the Cadets No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

No. 3 Southington (CCC), No. 5 Waterford (ECC South), No. 6 Cheshire (SCC), and No. 7 Woodland (NVL) each held their positions having won their respective conference tournaments.

No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield also stayed put despite suffering its second loss of the season, another 2-1 defeat at the hands of Masuk — this time in the SWC final. The Lancers now take aim at the Class S championship.

Amity moves into the No. 9 spot with a strong run in the SCC tournament, falling to Cheshire 5-4 in the final.

This will be the last poll before the end of the season final poll following state tournament action.

Stats and records through Monday, May 31.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (June 1)