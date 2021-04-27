The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (April 27): Unbeaten Notre Dame-Fairfield joins the fray

Masuk maintained the No. 1 spot and held onto its nine first-place votes from a week ago with three overwhelming victories.
Notre Dame-Fairfield took the No. 10 slot, thanks to a 7-0 record and three shutout victories last week. Freshman Pitcher Judy Tarczali has been lights out for the Lancers with two no-hitters. MacQuarrie Stone Folmar is averaging a home run per game.
Waterford and St. Joseph remain in second and third, respectively. Waterford kept its three first-place votes and St. Joseph kept its two.
Cheshire took over the No. 4 spot having defeated the previous No. 4 East Haven, 7-0. East Haven slipped to No. 8 after suffering its first loss.
Ludlowe continues to rise, taking the No. 5 spot after not being ranked in the preseason poll. The unbeaten Falcons will be tested against St. Joseph on Wednesday.
Seymour stays at No. 6… for now. The Wildcats went 4-0 last week but dropped an 9-8 loss to rival Oxford after voting had concluded. They’ll get a week to make voters forget about it before the next poll drops.
Meanwhile, Amity moves up one spot after two wins, including a 9-0 shutout over Sacred Heart Academy.
Southington remains in the No. 9 slot with three wins on the week, including two close games against Hall and Bristol Central.
Berlin falls out of the top ten after its first loss 11-6 to Rocky Hill.
Stats and records through Sunday, April 26
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (April 27)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (9)
|7-0
|438
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Kolbe Cathedral 13-1, Immaculate 14-1, and New Fairfield 26-0.
This Week: vs. Barlow, Wednesday, 4:15; at Weston, Friday, 4:15; vs. New Milford, Monday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: Masuk holds firm on to the top spot after a 3-0 week, during which it outscored opponents 53-2.
|2. WATERFORD (3)
|4-0
|408
|2
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Woodstock Academy 16-1 and East Lyme 5-0.
This Week: vs. Ledyard, Tuesday, 4; at Fitch, May 4, 4.
Bottom Line: Maddie Burrows allowed two, one-hit games this week to help keep Waterford undefeated heading into a battle of unbeatens vs. Ledyard on Tuesday. Due to postponements of NFA, they'll get a week off before facing Fitch.
|3. ST. JOSEPH (2)
|5-0
|388
|3
|L
|Latest Results: Def. New Canaan 23-1, Westhill 13-0, Darien 16-0.
This Week: at Ludlowe, Wednesday, 4; vs. Harding, Friday, 4.
Bottom Line: St. Joseph maintains its position with three more blowout wins last week, two by shutout. Now outscoring opponents 79-1 to start the season.
|4. CHESHIRE (1)
|6-0
|380
|5
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Amity 4-0, Sheehan 13-0, East Haven 7-0.
This Week: at Lyman Hall, Wednesday, 3:45; vs. Hamden, Friday, 4; at Sheehan, Monday, 3:30
Bottom Line: Shutout wins over Amity and East Haven earn Cheshire a first place vote and a bump up in the poll. Bri Pearson has been lights out on the mound.
|5. LUDLOWE
|7-0
|310
|7
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. McMahon 11-1, Trumbull 15-5, McMahon 22-3.
This Week: vs. St. Joseph, Wednesday, 4; at Wilton, Friday, 7; vs. Stamford, Monday, 4.
Bottom Line: Ludlowe’s relentless offense continues to make it easy for its less experienced pitching staff with three more double digit victories last week.
|6. SEYMOUR
|6-0
|287
|6
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Ansonia 12-0, Naugatuck 11-4, Derby 12-0, Torrington 17-1.
This Week: at Oxford, Monday, 4; at Wamogo/Litchfield, Tuesday, 4; vs. Sacred Heart, Wednesday, 3:45; vs. Woodland, Friday, 6; vs. St. Paul, Monday, 6:30
Bottom Line: Seymour held position and outscored opponents 90-5, reaching double digit runs. This was before falling to rival Oxford 9-8 on Monday (after voting concluded).
|7. AMITY
|5-1
|254
|8
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Hand 16-2, SHA 9-0.
This Week: vs. East Haven, Wednesday, 4:15; vs. Foran, Friday, 4:15; at Wilbur Cross, Monday, 3:45.
Bottom Line: Only blemish has been a 4-0 loss to Cheshire. The Spartans will be tested again against East Haven this week.
|8. EAST HAVEN
|5-1
|246
|4
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Lauralton Hall 14-0, Hamden 22-1. Lost to Cheshire 7-0.
This Week: at Amity, Wednesday, 4:15; at West Haven, Friday, 7; Monday vs. Lauralton Hall, 4:15.
Bottom Line: East Haven dropped four spots after being shut out, 7-0, by Bri Pearson and Cheshire.
9. SOUTHINGTON
|4-1
|221
|9
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. South Windsor 24-4, Hall 4-2, Bristol Central 9-6.
This Week: vs. Simsbury, Wednesday, 3:45; at Avon, Friday, 3:45; at New Britain, Monday, 3:45.
Bottom Line: Southington held position with three more wins, including two close matchups with Hall and Bristol Central. Southington scored four runs off Hall’s ace Sophie Garner-MacKinnon, the most she has allowed in a game.
|10. NOTRE DAME-Ffld.
|7-0
|177
|NR
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Bethel 10-0, Weston 9-0, Bunnell 17-0.
This Week: vs. Kolbe Cathedral, Wednesday, 4:15; vs. Newtown, Friday, 4:15; at Masuk, Monday, 4:15.
Bottom Line: The Lancers break the Top 10 for the first time thanks to MacQuarrie Stone-Folmar’s big bat (7 home runs) and freshman ace Judy Tarczali, who has won each of the teams seven games on the mound. A rematch with Newtown, which ND only beat by a run, and a date with No. 1 Masuk loom this week.
|Dropped Out: Berlin (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Haddam-Killingworth (7-0), 120; Woodland (7-0), 106; Griswold (6-0), 104; Ledyard (5-0), 91; Berlin (5-1), 75; Stamford (5-1), 64; Trumbull (3-2), 43; Glastonbury (3-0), 34; Hall (3-2), 31; Granby (7-0), 18; Sacred Heart Academy (5-2), 15; Oxford (4-1), 8; Cromwell (5-1), 7.
Records through Sunday, April 25
|The following voted: Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy.
Compiled by Will Aldam