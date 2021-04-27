The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (April 27): Unbeaten Notre Dame-Fairfield joins the fray

Masuk maintained the No. 1 spot and held onto its nine first-place votes from a week ago with three overwhelming victories.

Notre Dame-Fairfield took the No. 10 slot, thanks to a 7-0 record and three shutout victories last week. Freshman Pitcher Judy Tarczali has been lights out for the Lancers with two no-hitters. MacQuarrie Stone Folmar is averaging a home run per game.

Waterford and St. Joseph remain in second and third, respectively. Waterford kept its three first-place votes and St. Joseph kept its two.

Cheshire took over the No. 4 spot having defeated the previous No. 4 East Haven, 7-0. East Haven slipped to No. 8 after suffering its first loss.

Ludlowe continues to rise, taking the No. 5 spot after not being ranked in the preseason poll. The unbeaten Falcons will be tested against St. Joseph on Wednesday.

Seymour stays at No. 6… for now. The Wildcats went 4-0 last week but dropped an 9-8 loss to rival Oxford after voting had concluded. They’ll get a week to make voters forget about it before the next poll drops.

Meanwhile, Amity moves up one spot after two wins, including a 9-0 shutout over Sacred Heart Academy.

Southington remains in the No. 9 slot with three wins on the week, including two close games against Hall and Bristol Central.

Berlin falls out of the top ten after its first loss 11-6 to Rocky Hill.

Stats and records through Sunday, April 26