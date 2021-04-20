The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (April 20): Masuk stays No. 1 as teams jockey for position

Masuk stays No. 1 in the poll, picking up seven additional first-place votes after a 5-0 start to the season.

Waterford held onto the second place spot and received three first place votes, as it did in the preseason poll.

St. Joseph jumped East Haven despite both teams getting off to 4-0 starts. They both earned two first-place votes.

Trumbull fell out of the top 10 after a loss to St. Joseph in the only game the team has played so far. Hall also dropped out after a 1-0 loss to Windsor. Southington managed to stick around despite a loss to Bristol Eastern.

Two newcomers enter the top 10: Ludlowe is ranked No. 7 and Berlin is ranked 10th.

Ludlowe has begun the season 5-0 and seems to rake any pitcher it faces thus far. Berlin is 4-0 with each win being a blowout.

There has been a lot of movement early this season, with much more expected in the following weeks.

The GameTimeCT Softball Top 10