The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll (April 20): Masuk stays No. 1 as teams jockey for position

Masuk stays No. 1 in the poll, picking up seven additional first-place votes after a 5-0 start to the season.
Waterford held onto the second place spot and received three first place votes, as it did in the preseason poll.
St. Joseph jumped East Haven despite both teams getting off to 4-0 starts. They both earned two first-place votes.
Trumbull fell out of the top 10 after a loss to St. Joseph in the only game the team has played so far. Hall also dropped out after a 1-0 loss to Windsor. Southington managed to stick around despite a loss to Bristol Eastern.
Two newcomers enter the top 10: Ludlowe is ranked No. 7 and Berlin is ranked 10th.
Ludlowe has begun the season 5-0 and seems to rake any pitcher it faces thus far. Berlin is 4-0 with each win being a blowout.
There has been a lot of movement early this season, with much more expected in the following weeks.
The GameTimeCT Softball Top 10
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. MASUK (9)
|5-0
|460
|1
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Barlow 14-1, Newtown 5-0, New Milford 8-1, and Kolbe 13-1 twice. Bottom Line: Masuk holds on to the top spot after sweeping Week 1. New pitcher Kathryn Gallant looks like an ace already.
|2. WATERFORD (3)
|3-0
|430
|2
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Bacon Academy 13-0, New London 22-0 and Woodstock Academy 16-1. Bottom Line: Maddie Burrows has thrown two no-hitters and homered in each of her first two games.
|3. ST. JOSEPH (2)
|4-0
|388
|4
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Trumbull 12-0, Norwalk 12-0, Staples 7-0, and New Canaan 23-1. Bottom Line: St. Joseph moves up a spot and earns another first place vote after outscoring opponents 54-1 to start the season.
|4. EAST HAVEN (2)
|4-0
|384
|3
|L
|Latest Results: Def. Branford 14-1, Mercy 9-7 (10 inn.), SHA 3-0, and Lauralton Hall 14-0.
Bottom Line: East Haven drops one spot despite starting the year unbeaten. Toughest game was a 10-inning victory with Mercy. Otherwise East Haven has been making easy work of opponents.
|5. CHESHIRE
|3-0
|372
|7
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Guilford 9-0, Hamden 17-1, and Hand 16-1.
Bottom Line: Bri Pearson has been strong on the mound and the Cheshire bats are well awake. Cheshire will be tested against No. 4 East Haven this week.
|6. SEYMOUR
|3-0
|287
|NR
|M
|Latest Results: Def. WCA 18-0, St. Paul Catholic 20-0 and Ansonia 12-0.
Bottom Line: Seymour jumps up three spots after winning its first three games without surrendering a run.
|7. LUDLOWE
|5-0
|252
|NR
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Stamford 11-4, New Canaan 19-0, Greenwich 14-0, Westhill 19-0 and McMahon 11-1. Bottom Line: The Falcons make their Top 10 debut after a dominant start. Allie Clark and Caitlyn Romero have sparked an offense that has handled some of the top pitchers in the state rather easily.
|8. AMITY
|3-1
|233
|10
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Lauralton Hall 15-0, Foran 12-7, and North Haven 7-1. Lost to Cheshire 4-0. Bottom Line: The highest ranked team with a loss, Amity has shown it can hang with anybody after a close game with Cheshire.
9. SOUTHINGTON
|1-1
|178
|6
|LL
|Latest Results: Def. Windsor 5-4 and lost to Bristol Eastern 3-1.
Bottom Line: Southington drops three spots after splitting two games opening week.
|10. BERLIN
|4-0
|177
|NR
|M
|Latest Results: Def. Farmington 22-1, NWC 14-0, Bristol Eastern 11-1 and Rocky Hill 10-2 Bottom Line: Berlin has put itself on the map early with a 4-0 start including an opening day 11-1 victory over Bristol Eastern, which defeated Southington.
|Dropped Out: Trumbull (5), Hall (8).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Notre Dame-Fairfield (5-0), 148; Woodland (5-0), 95; Haddam-Killingworth (4-0), 84; Trumbull (0-1), 79; Hall (2-1), 78; Stamford (4-1), 75; Griswold (3-0), 56; Sacred Heart Academy (4-1), 47; E.O. Smith (2-1), 41; Coginchaug (2-0), 40; Windsor (3-1), 40; Daniel Hand (1-3), 18; Oxford (2-0), 18; Mercy (2-2), 15; Ledyard (2-0), 12; Bristol Eastern (1-2), 12; Immaculate (3-0), 12; NFA (2-1), 10; Ellington (3-0), 9; Rockville (2-1), 8; Enfield (2-1), 8; Fitch (3-0), 7; Granby (4-0), 7.
|The following voted: Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp; Vickie Fulkerson, The Day; George DeMaio, WELI; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Hearst Connecticut Media; Dave Phillips, Hearst Connecticut Media; Bryan Burdick, NFA; Nick DeLizio, North Branford; Richard Zalusky, Willimantic Chronicle; Ken Pereiras, Seymour; Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Terry Dinan, New Canaan; Tony Calcagni, Mercy.
Compiled by Will Aldam