The GameTimeCT Top 10 Softball Poll: A shakeup, but no shakeout ahead of postseason

It seems as if the Top 10 teams have firmly solidified themselves over the weeks, as no teams dropped out for a second week in a row.

The top three and bottom three teams held positioning, but a shake-up in the middle took place following Cheshire’s first loss of the season.

Masuk, Waterford and St. Joseph all remained undefeated at the top. Masuk and Waterford retained their first-place votes while St. Joseph claimed the first place vote previously reserved for Cheshire.

After losing to No. 10 Amity 4-3, Cheshire falls out of the top 10 for the first time since the pre-season Poll at No. 6.

Despite defeating the Rams, Amity stayed in the tenth spot having been walked-off on by No. 7 East Haven. East Haven dropped two spaces after 3-0 loss to Cheshire in last week’s SCC roller coaster.

Ludlowe and Southington both benefited from the SCC fallout, climbing to a season high No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

No. 8 Notre Dame-Fairfield remained there, but only one more point ahead No. 9 Woodland, with No. 10 Amity trailing Notre Dame by just four points. It couldn’t be any closer at the bottom.

As the regular season ends for most teams this week, expect to see some movement as teams squeeze their remaining games in and the playoffs begin.

Big games this week that could make waves in the poll include Waterford against Griswold and Ledyard (which both received votes), No. 5 Southington at No. 6 Cheshire on Thursday, and No. 8 Woodland has games against Seymour and Oxford (both received votes).

Stats and records through Sunday, May 16