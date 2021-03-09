The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll: Ridgefield jumps into top 3; Middletown sneaks in

Norwich Free Academy let everyone know why it’s worthy of No. 1 with a 30-point win over previously ranked Bacon Academy.
Bacon fell out of the Top 10 as a result, just missing the final spot by 5 points.
Middletown, which lost in overtime to No. 4 Newington, jumped over Bacon and into the No. 10 slot. This week, Middletown and Newington face-off again.
THE WEEK’S TOP PERFORMERS
In other Top-10 action, No. 3 Ridgefield will be put to the test, closing the regular season at No. 5 Staples Saturday.
Many teams wrap up the regular season this week but there are a few more games scheduled for next week as scheduled continually change due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
|1. NFA (10)
|7-0
|468
|1
| Latest results Def. Fitch 60-23, Waterford 54-23, Bacon 64-34.
Bottom Line: There are statement wins and then there are 30-point victories over ranked teams such as Bacon.
|2. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (4)
|8-1
|444
|2
| Latest results: Def. Newtown 48-39, Bunnell 78-13
Bottom Line: Lancers only have one game left before SWC tournament.
|3. RIDGEFIELD (2)
|9-0
|404
|4
| Latest results: Def. Greenwich 68-26, New Canaan 48-36, Darien 52-22
Bottom Line: Rematch of last year’s FCIAC final against No. 5 Staples is Saturday.
|4. NEWINGTON
|7-0
|398
|3
| Latest results: Def. Middletown 48-44 (OT), Platt 71-32
Bottom Line: Rematch vs Middletown awaits this week.
|5. STAPLES
|8-0
|348
|5
| Latest results: Def. New Canaan 33-30, Stamford 53-23.
Bottom Line: Game against No. 3 Ridgefield was delayed earlier in the year, setting up battle of unbeatens.
|6. SHEEHAN
|9-0
|318
|6
| Latest Results: Def. Branford 34-17, Cheshire 44-20.
Bottom Line: Trip to Mercy Friday will be the Titans biggest test down the stretch.
|7. EAST HARTFORD
|7-1
|262
|8
| Latest Results: Def. Tolland 52-28, East Catholic 47-19.
Bottom Line: Tough lineup of rematches await over next 10 days ahead of CCC tournament.
|8. HAND
|8-1
|195
|10
| Latest results: Def. Cheshire 51-26, Branford 76-23.
Bottom Line: Since losing to Sheehan, no team has been within 34 points of Tigers.
|9. GLASTONBURY
|5-1
|181
|9
| Latest results: Def. S.Windsor 63-52, EO Smith 53-49, Lost EO Smith 35-32.
Bottom Line: Voters decided a win over E.O. Smith was more valuable than the loss a few days later.
|10. MIDDLETOWN
|5-1
|138
|NR
| Latest results: Lost Newington 48-44 (OT).
Bottom Line: Dragons did enough in close defeat to Newington to impress voters.
|Dropped out: Bacon Academy (7).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Bacon Academy (2-1), 133; Kolbe Cathedral (8-1), 130; Trumbull (7-2), 99; EO Smith (5-2), 96; Thomaston (9-0), 82; Suffield (8-0), 70; Windsor (7-1), 60; Holy Cross (6-0), 40; Mercy (7-2), 37; Sacred Heart Academy (8-1), 36; Ludlowe (8-2), 29; Pomperaug (6-1), 28; Newtown (5-2), 20; Southington (7-2), 18; East Hampton (8-0), 15; Parish Hill (8-0), 14; New London (3-3), 9; Killingly (7-0), 8
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer; Scotty Nails RCDS; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson