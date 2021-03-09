The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll: Ridgefield jumps into top 3; Middletown sneaks in

Norwich Free Academy let everyone know why it’s worthy of No. 1 with a 30-point win over previously ranked Bacon Academy.

Bacon fell out of the Top 10 as a result, just missing the final spot by 5 points.

Middletown, which lost in overtime to No. 4 Newington, jumped over Bacon and into the No. 10 slot. This week, Middletown and Newington face-off again.

In other Top-10 action, No. 3 Ridgefield will be put to the test, closing the regular season at No. 5 Staples Saturday.

Many teams wrap up the regular season this week but there are a few more games scheduled for next week as scheduled continually change due to COVID-19 shutdowns.