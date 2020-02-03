The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 2): NFA, Staples park behind No. 1 ND-Fairfield

With just 21 teams receiving votes this week, the voting was as concentrated as it has been all season.

It is easy to see why, with every team getting votes having no more than three losses.

Notre Dame-Fairfield stays on top with two blowout victories, last week.

Norwich Free Academy proved itself with a big win over Newtown, moving up to the No. 2 spot in the poll. Staples parked behind the Wildcats, having won 12 of their last 13.

Speaking of the FCIAC, the league was on top this week with four teams in the Top 10 with Trumbull — following its recent wipeout of Norwalk — and Stamford both returning to the Top 10. The SCC has no teams in the top 10 and the three receiving votes finished as the bottom-three vote getters.

Berlin joins the fun at No. 9 as one of only six teams with just one loss.

Unfortunately for the Redcoats, two of those one-loss teams is in Class MM with them (Bacon Academy and Nonnewaug).

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 2)