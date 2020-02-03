The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 2): NFA, Staples park behind No. 1 ND-Fairfield

With just 21 teams receiving votes this week, the voting was as concentrated as it has been all season.
It is easy to see why, with every team getting votes having no more than three losses.
Notre Dame-Fairfield stays on top with two blowout victories, last week.
Norwich Free Academy proved itself with a big win over Newtown, moving up to the No. 2 spot in the poll. Staples parked behind the Wildcats, having won 12 of their last 13.
Speaking of the FCIAC, the league was on top this week with four teams in the Top 10 with Trumbull — following its recent wipeout of Norwalk — and Stamford both returning to the Top 10. The SCC has no teams in the top 10 and the three receiving votes finished as the bottom-three vote getters.
Berlin joins the fun at No. 9 as one of only six teams with just one loss.
Unfortunately for the Redcoats, two of those one-loss teams is in Class MM with them (Bacon Academy and Nonnewaug).
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 2)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)
|12-1
|510
|1
|L
|Last week: def. Immaculate 75-48, Brookfield 65-33
This week: vs Masuk, Tue. 7; vs Barlow, Thur. 7; vs East Lyme Sat. 2:30
Bottom Line: The Lancers only have two more SWC opponents on the schedule with winning records.
|2. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|13-2
|474
|4
|LL
|Last week: def. Newtown 43-29, Waterford 69-41, Capital Prep 51-36
This week: vs Woodstock Academy, Tue. 7; vs Stonington, Thur. 7; at East Hartford, Sat. 5
Bottom Line: 10 wins in-a-row for NFA heading into this week and in only one of those was a team within 10 points.
|3. STAPLES
|12-2
|422
|5
|LL
|Last week: def. McMahon 69-26, Ludlowe 60-45
This week: at Bassick, Mon. 5:30; at Stamford, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: The Wreckers have won 12-of-13 and have scored 60 or more in its last four.
|4. NEWTOWN
|11-3
|394
|2
|LL
|Last week: lost NFA 43-29, def. Brookfield 72-27 Stratford 61-31
This week: at Immaculate, Tue. 7; at New Milford, Thur. 6
Bottom Line: The Nighthawks bounced back nicely after back-to-back losses for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
|5. NEWINGTON
|12-2
|350
|7
|L
|Last week: def. Rocky Hill 52-29, Hall 52-27
This week: at Plainville, Mon. 6:45; vs Bloomfield, Thur. 6; vs Cromwell, Sat. 10:30 a.m.
Bottom Line: As Newington shoots for a top four seed in Class L, four of the last six teams it will face have winning records, including three teams with 10+ victories.
|6. NEW LONDON
|12-3
|271
|8
|LL
|Last week: def. Cromwell 66-60 Ledyard 52-44
This week: at East Lyme, Tue. 7; vs Bacon Academy, Thur. 7; vs South Windsor, Sat. 6:30
Bottom Line: The Whalers only two losses in state have come at the hands of No. 1 and No. 2.
|7. NORWALK
|10-3
|249
|3
|LL
|Last week: def. Greenwich 62-54, lost Trumbull 70-37
This week: at Ridgefield, Mon. 7; at Danbury, Thur. 7; vs Harding, Sat. 12
Bottom Line: The Bears three losses have been by an average of 18 points
|8. TRUMBULL
|11-3
|233
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Westhill 67-51; Norwalk 70-37
This week: vs Trinity Catholic, Mon. 5:45; vs St. Joseph, Fri. 6
Bottom Line: When the Eagles scored over 40, they win, under 40, they lose. In two of the three losses, they have not broken 30.
|9. BERLIN
|13-1
|215
|NR
|MM
|Last week: def. Maloney 61-15; E.O. Smith 47-46
This week: vs Wethersfield, Mon. 6:45; at Bristol Eastern, Thur. 6:45
Bottom Line: With junior Ashley Wenzel back from an injury suffered during soccer, the Redcoats are at full strength in time for the stretch run.
|10. STAMFORD
|12-2
|179
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. St. Joseph 38-35; Hamden 40-38; Westhill 49-29
This week: vs Bridgeport Central, Mon. 5:30; vs Staples, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: The Black Knights climb back into the Top 10 after a big road win at Hamden.
|Dropped out: Wethersfield (6), Southington (9), East Catholic (10)
Records through Saturday, Feb. 1
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Southington (13-2), 168; Wethersfield (12-3), 132; St. Paul (14-2), 107; Bloomfield (12-2), 100; Bacon Academy (12-2), 89; East Catholic (10-3), 87; Glastonbury (12-2), 86; Canton (14-2), 82; Hand (12-3), 72; Shelton (13-2), 59; Sheehan (12-3), 56.
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson