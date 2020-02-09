The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 9): ND-Fairfield still No. 1, Staples moves to 2; Hand, Southington return

The CCC and FCIAC are taking turns filling out the bottom of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls basketball poll each week.

This week, Norwalk and Stamford got bounced and Southington and Berlin are in. The CCC leads, this week, with three ranked teams while the FCIAC, SWC and ECC each placed two.

Hand is also back in the Top 10 and the lone representative from the SCC.

No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield is on cruise control as it prepares for runs in both the SWC and Class L tournaments.

NFA’s stunning 54-38 loss to East Hartford on Saturday afternoon dropped the Wildcats a few spots while Staples slid in to the No. 2 spot.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 9)