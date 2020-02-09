The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 9): ND-Fairfield still No. 1, Staples moves to 2; Hand, Southington return

The CCC and FCIAC are taking turns filling out the bottom of the GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls basketball poll each week.
This week, Norwalk and Stamford got bounced and Southington and Berlin are in. The CCC leads, this week, with three ranked teams while the FCIAC, SWC and ECC each placed two.
Hand is also back in the Top 10 and the lone representative from the SCC.
No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield is on cruise control as it prepares for runs in both the SWC and Class L tournaments.
NFA’s stunning 54-38 loss to East Hartford on Saturday afternoon dropped the Wildcats a few spots while Staples slid in to the No. 2 spot.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 9)
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)
|15-1
|510
|1
|L
|Last week: def. Masuk 88-35; Barlow 85-28, East Lyme 64-45
This week: at Kolbe Cathedral, Tue. 7; vs Weston, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: The Lancers have won by 19 or more over their last five games as they hone in on clinching the top seed in the SWC tournament.
|2. STAPLES
|14-2
|460
|3
|LL
|Last week: def. Bassick 73-55; Stamford 60-31
This week: vs Ridgefield, Mon. 7; at Darien, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Arianna Gerig and the Wreckers have won their last five games by an average of 24.2 points.
|3. NEWTOWN
|13-3
|410
|4
|LL
|Last week: def. Immaculate 54-21; New Milford 48-43
This week: vs Masuk, Tue. 7; East Lyme, Thur. 6; Kolbe Cathedral, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Newtown was in a second-place tie with Kolbe Cathedral in the SWC playoff race. After facing Masuk Tuesday and a non-league game vs. East Lyme Thursday, they'll face the Cougars for a shot to claim that No. 2 seed.
|4. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|15-3
|404
|2
|LL
|Last week: def. Woodstock Academy 66-31; Stonington 53-29; lost East Hartford 54-38
This week: at Woodstock Academy, Tue. 7; at Bacon Academy, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: NFA's 12-game winning streak came to an unceremonious end at the hands of sophomore Shailyn Pinkney (22 points, 12 rebs) and Jaida Simone (18 points) in a non-league loss to East Hartford on Saturday. Though they were without Makayla Poitier-Vaughters (concussion), the loss should serve as a wake-up call for the Wildcats as the postseason nears.
|5. NEWINGTON
|15-2
|376
|5
|L
|Last week: def. Plainville 53-36; Bloomfield 55-39; Cromwell 50-39
This week: at Hartford Public, Mon. 5:30; vs New Britain, Thur. 6:45
Bottom Line: Newington shook off an offensive malaise and raced away from Cromwell with a 15-2 fourth-quarter in a non-league victory Saturday. It has won 11-of-12, but will need to win out to stay as a top-4 seed in Class L.
|6. NEW LONDON
|15-3
|330
|6
|LL
|Last week: def. East Lyme 58-56; Bacon Academy 45-41; South Windsor 79-44
This week: vs East Lyme, Tue. 7; vs RHAM, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick scored 19 points and Jayden Burns 12 with 9 rebounds as the Whalers beat back yet another challenge, this time from Bacon Academy. NL is hitting its stride at the right time, winning six in-a-row since dropping two straight.
|7. TRUMBULL
|13-3
|310
|8
|LL
|Last week: def. Trinity Catholic 58-32; St. Joseph 61-36
This week: at Warde, Mon. 7; vs Wilton, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Cassi Barbato and Eagles overwhelmed both Trinity and St. Joseph. They're only one game behind Staples in FCIAC standings and only league team to beat the Wreckers to date.
|8. SOUTHINGTON
|15-2
|255
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Enfield 50-34; Glastonbury 43-41
This week: at Farmington, Mon. 6:45; at Conard, Thur. 6:45
Bottom Line: Livvy Pizzitola's steal and layup with 5.8 seconds remaining helped the Blue Knights top rival Glastonbury for their 13th victory over their last 14 games. They close the season with three tough road games in the CCC.
|T9. BERLIN
|14-2
|169
|9
|MM
|Last week: def. Wethersfield 44-42; lost to Bristol Eastern 48-42.
This week: at Middletown, Tue. 5:15; vs East Catholic, Thur. 6:45; vs Platt, Fri. 6:45.
Bottom Line: Lyzi Litwinko continued her outstanding season and career by becoming the school's all-time leader for points scored (1,268) in a win vs. Wethersfield. But the Redcoats were upended by Bristol Central to fall a game back of Nonnewaug for the Class MM top seed.
|T9. HAND
|15-3
|169
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Amity 60-45; Cheshire 63-41; Hillhouse 59-52
This week: at Lauralton Hall, Tue. 6:15; vs Wilbur Cross, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Sara Wohlgemuth and Hand have won 7 straight and are in line to snag the top seed in the SCC tournament.
|Dropped out: Norwalk (7), Stamford (10).
Records through Saturday, Feb. 8
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Norwalk (12-4), 158; Sheehan (15-3), 140; Canton (16-2), 126; Stamford (13-3), 91; Bacon Academy (14-2), 84; St Paul (16-2), 81; Danbury (11-4), 46; East Catholic (12-3), 41; Sacred Heart Academy (15-2), 34; Wethersfield (13-4), 32; Glastonbury (12-4), 25; Bloomfield (13-3), 23; East Hampton (14-1), 16; Shelton (14-4), 15; Nonnewaug (14-1), 9; East Hartford (10-7), 9; Bristol Eastern (12-4), 7.
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson