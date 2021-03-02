The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 2): NFA usurps ND-Fairfield for No. 1

What a week in girls basketball.

We have a new No. 1, with NFA picking up nine first-place votes and former No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield falling to No. 2 despite picking up six first-place votes.

Voters were torn as to how to handle Notre Dame’s loss to Masuk, in which their entire varsity team was suspended for violating school protocols.

In the end, more voters decided a loss is a loss no matter the circumstances. So, we have a new No. 1 for the first time since Jan. 12, 2020.

Ridgefield garnered two first-place votes for their unbeaten record in the FCIAC. With Trumbull and Kolbe both leaving the Top 10 after losses, Glastonbury and Hand filled the vacancies.

In what has been nothing if not an usual season, we still have seven unbeaten teams in the poll as we enter March and five more teams without losses in the others-receiving-votes section.

Normally, we would be in the thick of tournament season. But as it is in 2021, we are heading into the final two weeks of the regular season before beginning league playoffs.