The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 16): Top of poll remains the same as conference tournaments begin

The top four teams remained unchanged with NFA, Notre Dame and Ridgefield all continuing to pick up first-place votes.

Staples lost twice in the past week, but impressed voters enough in a close loss to Ridgefield to remain in the Top 10.

After a couple of weeks away, Kolbe Cathedral jumps back in at No. 10.

Sheehan lost its first game of the season to Mercy, but did not drop in the poll.

There are a few more regular-season games remaining for a few teams but, for the most part, conference tournaments are beginning this week.

We will not have a poll next week, but will return in two weeks with our final rankings.

That is unless we can get NFA, Notre Dame, Ridgefield and Newington to some neutral site for an epic final four.