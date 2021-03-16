The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 16): Top of poll remains the same as conference tournaments begin

The top four teams remained unchanged with NFA, Notre Dame and Ridgefield all continuing to pick up first-place votes.
Staples lost twice in the past week, but impressed voters enough in a close loss to Ridgefield to remain in the Top 10.
After a couple of weeks away, Kolbe Cathedral jumps back in at No. 10.
League Tournament Hub
Sheehan lost its first game of the season to Mercy, but did not drop in the poll.
There are a few more regular-season games remaining for a few teams but, for the most part, conference tournaments are beginning this week.
We will not have a poll next week, but will return in two weeks with our final rankings.
That is unless we can get NFA, Notre Dame, Ridgefield and Newington to some neutral site for an epic final four.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. NFA (11)
|9-0
|496
|1
| Latest results Def. East Lyme 71-40, Montville 52-23.
Bottom Line: Nobody has been close to the Wildcats who enter ECC Tournament as top seed.
|2. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (4)
|9-1
|478
|2
| Latest results: Def. Bethel 81-32
Bottom Line: Lancers have scored more than 70 points five times this season.
|3. RIDGEFIELD (2)
|12-0
|448
|3
| Latest results: Def. McMahon 71-22, Norwalk 60-48 Staples 40-37.
Bottom Line: Won FCIAC regular season, now going for back-to-back tournament titles.
|4. NEWINGTON
|10-0
|414
|4
| Latest results: Def. Maloney 44-5, Middletown 59-49, Wethersfield 42-30
Bottom Line: Two more games, but should go into CCC Tournament unbeaten.
|5. EAST HARTFORD
|9-1
|332
|7
| Latest results: Def. South Windsor 56-34, Manchester 44-40
Bottom Line: Seton Hall-commit Shailyn Pinkney and the Hornets get a shot at redemption against Glastonbury Tuesday
|6. SHEEHAN
|10-1
|275
|6
| Latest Results: Def. Law 70-40, Lost Mercy 45-34
Bottom Line: Titans lose a game, but go into SCC Tournament as No. 1 seed.
|7. HAND
|10-1
|264
|8
| Latest Results: Def. Lyman Hall 55-18, Hillhouse 48-35, North Haven 57-30
Bottom Line: Tigers riding six-game win streak into SCC playoffs.
|8. GLASTONBURY
|8-1
|253
|9
| Latest results: Def. Tolland 59-29, Tolland 54-25, RHAM 55-33
Bottom Line: University of New Haven-bound Charlotte Bassett keeps scoring, Glastonbury keeps winning.
|9. STAPLES
|10-2
|201
|5
| Latest results: Def. Warde 49-38, Lost to St Joe 43-35, Def. Bassick 54-32 Lost to Ridgefield 40-37
Bottom Line: Two losses drops the Wreckers, but they maintain a spot.
|10. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
|9-1
|152
|NR
| Latest results: Def. Masuk 63-29.
Bottom Line: After lone loss to Notre Dame, have won four-straight by average of 24 points.
|Dropped out: Middletown (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Bacon Academy (501), 137; Thomaston (12-0), 132; Trumbull (9-2), 128; Middletown (7-2), 118; Sacred Heart Academy (9-1), 82; EO Smith (5-2), 75; Windsor (9-1), 63; Holy Cross (8-0), 59; Ludlowe (9-2), 44; Mercy (8-4), 37; Suffield (10-1), 26; Pomperaug (9-1), 25; Simsbury (10-1), 24; East Hampton (11-0), 14; Parish Hill (8-0), 14; Seymour (9-1), 9; Killingly (10-0), 8; Bristol Eastern (9-2), 8
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer; Scotty Nails RCDS; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson