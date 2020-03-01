The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 1): Notre Dame takes No. 1 ranking into states

The 2020 girls basketball conference tournament semifinals and championship did not shake up the poll as much as expected.
Ridgefield was the exception, leaping all the way to No. 9 following its run to the FCIAC championship after not getting any votes the week before. Hamden, which made a similar run to the SCC title, picked up votes but could not crack the top 10.
Notre Dame-Fairfield rolled through the SWC tournament and left no doubt they are the top team in the state going into the Class L tournament.
Newington, despite not reaching the later rounds of the CCC tournament, made the biggest move of the week among the ranked teams. The Indians went from No. 8 to No. 5, right behind FCIAC runner-up Staples. ECC Division I champion Norwich Free Academy leaped over league runners-up Staples and Newtown into the No. 2 spot.
The poll will return after the state championships, which will be held March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 1)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (16)
|22-1
|480
|1
|L
|Last week: def. Kolbe Cathedral in SWC semifinals 72-49, Newtown in SWC Championship 70-40.
This week: vs Platt, Class L First Round, Tuesday, 6:30
Bottom Line: The Lancers left no doubt in the SWC tournament and now turn their attention to winning the school’s first state title.
|2. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|19-4
|438
|4
|LL
|Last week: def. Bacon Academy in ECC Division I championship 58-30.
This week: vs Woodstock Academy, Class LL First Round, Monday, 6
Bottom Line: NFA cruised to the ECC D-I title behind center Makayla Poirier-Vaughters. Up next, the Falcons go for their first state title since 2010.
|3. NEWTOWN
|19-4
|396
|3
|LL
|Last week: def. New Fairfield in SWC semifinals 56-44; lost to Notre Dame-Fairfield in SWC Championship, 70-40
This week: vs Cheshire, Class LL First Round, Monday, 6:30
Bottom Line: The Nighthawks need to shake off the drubbing in the SWC final as they enter a wide-open Class LL field as the No. 2 seed.
|4. STAPLES
|20-3
|372
|2
|LL
|Last week: def. Greenwich in FCIAC semifinals 65-59; lost to Ridgefield in FCIAC Championship 50-46 (2OT)
This week: vs Kennedy, Class LL First Round, Monday, 5:30
Bottom Line: The Wreckers and Arianna Gerig enter the Class LL tournament as the No. 1 seed after coming up just short in the FCIAC championship.
|5. NEWINGTON
|18-4
|257
|8
|L
|Last week: Idle.
This week: vs Hartford Public, Class L First Round, Tuesday, 6
Bottom Line: After losing in the CCC quarterfinals, Newington did not play last week, yet still jumped up three spots in the poll. The Indians go into the Class L tournament as the No. 3 seed.
|6. HAND
|18-4
|248
|5
|L
|Last week: lost to East Haven in SCC semifinals, 49-35
This week: vs South Windsor, Class L First Round, Tuesday, 6:30
Bottom Line: The Tigers go to the Class L tournament as the No. 4 seed. Seniors Summer Adams and Sara Wohlgemuth will be trying to reach their third final in four years.
|7. TRUMBULL
|17-4
|222
|6
|LL
|Last week: lost to Ridgefield in FCIAC semifinals, 41-38
This week: vs West Haven, Class LL First Round, Monday, 6:30
Bottom Line: The Eagles are built for state tournament play with a stout defense and fundamentally sound offense. Trumbull has reached the Class LL semifinals two of the last three seasons.
|8. NEW LONDON
|18-4
|211
|9
|LL
|Last week: Idle
This week: vs Hall, Class LL First Round, Monday, 6:30
Bottom Line: The Whalers have made three trips to state finals in the last four years with a championship coming home in the 2017 Class LL final.
|9. RIDGEFIELD
|17-6
|200
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Trumbull 41-38 in FCIAC semifinals; def. Staples 50-46 in FCIAC Championship.
This week: vs Hamden, Class LL First Round, Monday, 7
Bottom Line: The unexpected run to the FCIAC title shot the Tigers into the poll after not receiving any votes, last week. Now, they get SCC champions Hamden in the First Round of the Class LL Tournament.
|10. BACON ACADEMY
|19-4
|195
|7
|MM
|Last week: lost to NFA 50-38 in ECC Division I Championship.
This week: vs Barlow, Class MM First Round, Monday, 6:30
Bottom Line: Bacon will enter the Class MM tournament as the No. 4 seed and one of the favorites to win its first state title since 2012.
|Dropped out: Berlin (10)
Records through Saturday, Feb. 29
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Canton 184, (21-2); EO Smith 174, (19-6); Berlin 125, (18-3); Sheehan 113, (18-4); East Catholic 97, (18-6); St Paul 83, (21-2); Hamden 61, (14-9); East Hampton 38, (21-1); Holy Cross 37 (20-3); Bloomfield 19, (18-5); Greenwich 16, (15-7); Danbury 14, (16-5); Wethersfield 12, (16-5); East Haven 10, (15-8); Norwalk 10, (16-5); Southington 10, (16-6).
|The following voted: Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer. Did not vote: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant;
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson