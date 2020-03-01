The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 1): Notre Dame takes No. 1 ranking into states

The 2020 girls basketball conference tournament semifinals and championship did not shake up the poll as much as expected.

Ridgefield was the exception, leaping all the way to No. 9 following its run to the FCIAC championship after not getting any votes the week before. Hamden, which made a similar run to the SCC title, picked up votes but could not crack the top 10.

Notre Dame-Fairfield rolled through the SWC tournament and left no doubt they are the top team in the state going into the Class L tournament.

Newington, despite not reaching the later rounds of the CCC tournament, made the biggest move of the week among the ranked teams. The Indians went from No. 8 to No. 5, right behind FCIAC runner-up Staples. ECC Division I champion Norwich Free Academy leaped over league runners-up Staples and Newtown into the No. 2 spot.

The poll will return after the state championships, which will be held March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (March 1)