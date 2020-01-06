The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 5): New Year, New No. 1: Notre Dame-Fairfield

The holiday tournaments and cross-conference games in December provided Top 10 teams with stiff tests to open the season.

Nobody came through the fray better than new No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield, which beat two ranked teams in Hand and New London.

Previous No. 1 Norwalk, took it on the chin from Newtown on opening night but since rebounded and stays in the top 5.

New London comes in at No. 2 with its only loss coming to the Lancers in a close game.

Stamford, Newtown and East Catholic all vaulted into the poll after fast starts, as did Trumbull, who beat two ranked teams (Hamden and Wilbur Cross).

Shelton and Berlin also made the cut after getting through December without losing.

In total, 36 teams picked up votes. Now that teams are diving into conference play, that number should come down each week.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 5)