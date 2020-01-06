The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 5): New Year, New No. 1: Notre Dame-Fairfield

The holiday tournaments and cross-conference games in December provided Top 10 teams with stiff tests to open the season.
Nobody came through the fray better than new No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield, which beat two ranked teams in Hand and New London.
Previous No. 1 Norwalk, took it on the chin from Newtown on opening night but since rebounded and stays in the top 5.
New London comes in at No. 2 with its only loss coming to the Lancers in a close game.
Stamford, Newtown and East Catholic all vaulted into the poll after fast starts, as did Trumbull, who beat two ranked teams (Hamden and Wilbur Cross).
Shelton and Berlin also made the cut after getting through December without losing.
In total, 36 teams picked up votes. Now that teams are diving into conference play, that number should come down each week.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 5)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|2018-19
|PTS
|LAST
|CLASS
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)
|4-0
|510
|3
|L
|Last week: def. Mercy 49-25; Canton 57-33; Hand 68-64; New London 63-56
This week: at New Fairfield, Mon. 7; at Bethel, Thur. 6;
Bottom Line: The Lancers took on some of the best in the state and came out unscathed.
|2. NEW LONDON
|6-1
|386
|5
|LL
|Last Week: def. East Haven 49-47; Woodstock Academy 41-26; RHAM 45-41; Thomaston 58-37; lost Notre Dame-Fairfield 63-56; def. Fitch 46-32; NFA 45-39
This week: vs Waterford, Tue. 7; vs Woodstock Academy, Fri. 7; at Plainfield, Sat. noon
Bottom Line: Whalers picked up right where they left off last season, team to beat in the ECC.
|3. NORWALK
|4-1
|372
|1
|LL
|Last Week: lost Newtown 40-25; def. Ludlowe 63-53; Westhill 81-33; Wilbur Cross 53-52; Capital Prep 44-39
This week: vs Wilton, Mon. 7; at Warde, Thur. 5:45
Bottom Line: Bears found their form after opening night loss at Newtown.
|4. STAMFORD
|5-0
|299
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Wilton 49-41; Bethel 50-33; Scarsdale (NY) 54-44; Kolbe Cathedral 46-32; McMahon 54-21
This week: at Ridgefield, Tue. 7; vs Ludlowe, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Black Knights came out of the gate on fire, FCIAC slate awaits.
|5. NEWTOWN
|4-1
|282
|NR
|L
|Last week: def. Cromwell 54-46; Norwalk 40-25; Mansfield (MA) 65-50; lost Bridgewater (MA) 65-46; def. Carmel (NY) 65-27
This week: vs Weston, Mon. 7; at Bunnell, Thur. 7
Bottom Line: Nighthawks opened the season beating two ranked teams, now they are ranked.
|6. EAST CATHOLIC
|5-0
|257
|NR
|MM
|Last week: def. Plainville 54-48; Rocky Hill 47-31; East Hartford 51-42; Northwest Catholic 46-39; Hall 60-51
This week: at Manchester, Mon 6:45; at Capital Prep, Wed. 6:45; at Tolland, Thur. 6:45
Bottom Line: CCC is packed with quality teams, East Catholic on top, for now.
|7. SHELTON
|6-0
|240
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Branford 37-23; Masuk 47-24; Oxford 40-25; Bunnell 37-19; East Hartford 47-43; Lauralton Hall 53-16
This week: at East Haven, Tue. 6:30; at Cheshire, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Gaels held 5-of-6 opponents under 30 points.
|8. TRUMBULL
|6-1
|229
|NR
|LL
|Last week: def. Bridgeport Central 66-10; Hamden 57-34; Wilbur Cross 67-59; McMahon 66-18; lost Amity 40-32; def. Masuk 43-28; Ludlowe 46-44
This week: at Darien, Tue. 7; vs Ridgefield, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Wins over two ranked teams vaulted Eagles into the Top 10.
|9. HAND
|4-2
|151
|2
|L
|Last week: def. Farmington 48-43 (OT); Sheehan 55-50; lost E.O. Smith 63-31; Notre Dame-Fairfield 68-64; Guilford 48-36
This week: vs Lyman Hall, Tue. 7; vs Amity, Fri. 7
Bottom Line: Up and down start but Tigers still among teams to beat in the SCC.
|10. BERLIN
|5-0
|148
|NR
|MM
|Last week: def. RHAM 49-42; Maloney 44-20; Ansonia 65-29; Conard 48-46; Windsor 52-36
This week: at Platt, Tue. 6:45; at Ellington, Thur. 7; at Bristol Central, Fri. 6:45
Bottom Line: After just missing the Top 10 in preseason, the Redcoats have arrived.
|Dropped out: Cromwell (4), Hillhouse (6), EO Smith (7), Wilbur Cross (8), Hamden (9), NFA (10)
Records through Saturday, Jan. 5
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Bacon Academy (5-0), 137; NFA (3-2), 135; EO Smith (4-2), 105; Pomperaug (4-1), 93; Amity (4-1), 92; Greenwich (5-1), 89; Wilbur Cross (4-2), 84; Glastonbury (5-1), 81; Staples (5-1), 76; Newington (5-1), 76; Sacred Heart Academy (6-0), 65; Wethersfield (5-1), 64; Sacred Heart (6-0), 47; Danbury (4-1), 40; Waterford (4-1), 37; Windsor (3-1), 36; Southington (5-1), 35; Canton (5-2), 33; Cromwell (3-3), 27; Hamden (2-2), 27; Northwest Catholic (6-1), 25; East Hampton (5-0), 22; Hillhouse (0-3), 11; Hall (4-2), 10; Abbott Tech (6-0). 7; Nonnewaug (4-0),
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.