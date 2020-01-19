The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 19): Newtown reaches No. 2 ahead of No. 1 ND showdown

Notre Dame-Fairfield holds steady as the unanimous No. 1 and they’re about to face the state’s No. 2 team.

With New London losing to South Kingstown (RI), 74-45, enough voters saw fit to bump up Newtown, Notre Dame-Fairfield’s SWC rival, to the No. 2 spot.

They did so just in time as the Nighthawks play host to the No. 1 Lancers Thursday night.

This marks the second-straight season No. 1 and No. 2 have played in the middle of the regular season after Norwalk and New London played each other last season.

NFA (9) and Staples (8) both join the Top 10 after knocking off ranked teams last week.

Trumbull and Shelton missed the Top 10 by just one point. The CCC and the FCIAC tied with three teams each in the poll.

This coming week, several teams in the Top 10 will be facing their toughest stretches of schedule. That could lead to a shake-up seen days from now.