The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Jan. 12): ND-Fairfield No. 1; CCC claims four ranked teams

There wasn’t much movement in the poll as the top teams took care of business last week. Stamford and Newtown did flip spots, but otherwise the top 5 was the same.

Notre Dame-Fairfield looked like the No. 1 team in dismantling both of its opponents last week, including Bethel.

The CCC, meanwhile, made some inroads with now four teams ranked in the Top 10. Newington (7-1) and red-hot Glastonbury (7-1), which hasn’t lost since Newington in the season-opener, have replaced Shelton and Trumbull in the poll.

No. 9 Newington and No. 6 East Catholic meet this week in a big CCC matchup.

Shelton’s only crime was a 53-50 loss on the road at East Haven, but that was enough to exile the Gaels from the Top 10.

This week offers several teams in the poll facing other ranked opponents and should give us a clearer picture of where everybody stands.

Pomperaug, just outside the Top 10, has a golden opportunity with games against No. 4 Newtown and No. 1 Notre Dame-Fairfield, this week.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll