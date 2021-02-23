The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23): Top 9 stay the same, Kolbe Cathedral comes in at No. 10

The top 9 stayed the same as weather and the pandemic continued to mess with the schedules across the state.

Multiple teams played just one game last week.

This week, as long as the snow stays away and teams avoid being paused, there are some games on tap that could mix up the Top 10.

The one new team in the poll this week is Kolbe Cathedral at No. 10. The reward for the new spot in the poll is a date with No. 1 Notre Dame Tuesday night.

The other Top 10 matchup this week is between No. 7 Staples and No. 9 Trumbull Thursday night.

Two SCC unbeatens in Mercy and Hand just missed the Top 10 and get to play each other this Friday.