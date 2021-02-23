The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23): Top 9 stay the same, Kolbe Cathedral comes in at No. 10

The top 9 stayed the same as weather and the pandemic continued to mess with the schedules across the state.
Multiple teams played just one game last week.
This week, as long as the snow stays away and teams avoid being paused, there are some games on tap that could mix up the Top 10.
WEEK’S TOP PERFORMERS
The one new team in the poll this week is Kolbe Cathedral at No. 10. The reward for the new spot in the poll is a date with No. 1 Notre Dame Tuesday night.
The other Top 10 matchup this week is between No. 7 Staples and No. 9 Trumbull Thursday night.
Two SCC unbeatens in Mercy and Hand just missed the Top 10 and get to play each other this Friday.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (15)
|4-0
|478
|1
| Latest results Def. Immaculate 61-40; Weston 74-26
Bottom Line: Toughest test of the season comes in the form of No. 10 Kolbe Tuesday night.
|2. NFA (1)
|3-0
|434
|2
| Latest results: Def. St. Bernard 52-33; Stonington 59-42
Bottom Line: No team has finished within 19 points of Jenissa Varela and the rest of the Wildcats.
|3. NEWINGTON
|4-0
|408
|3
| Latest results: Def. Platt 57-24; Maloney 59-13
Bottom Line: Madison Romanello and Alexie Amour have been stepping up as Newington’s balanced attack rolls on.
|4. RIDGEFIELD
|3-0
|396
|4
| Latest results: Def. Stamford 59-43
Bottom Line: Snow days are the only thing slowing down the Tigers at the moment.
|5. BACON ACADEMY
|3-0
|324
|5
| Latest results:Def. Waterford 69-41
Bottom Line: Will have had 10 days off before next game on the schedule Friday vs Stonington.
|6. EAST HARTFORD
|3-0
|298
|6
| Latest Results: Def. East Catholic 46-32
Bottom Line: Biggest test of the season this week against Glastonbury which is coming off a two-week quarantine.
|7. STAPLES
|4-0
|259
|7
| Latest Results: Def. Westhill 53-41; McMahon 48-21.
Bottom Line: This week will tell us a lot about the Wreckers, who face Ludlowe, Trumbull and Norwalk.
|8. SHEEHAN
|4-0
|235
|8
| Latest results: Def. North Haven 45-31; Law 60-49
Bottom Line: The game circled on the calendar is Friday against Hand for Caitlyn Velez and the rest of the Titans.
|9. TRUMBULL
|3-1
|229
|9
| Latest results: New Canaan 46-24; St. Joe 47-37
Bottom Line: The Eagles have multiple players in double-digit scoring every night.
|10. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
|5-0
|183
|NR
| Latest results: Def. New Milford 56-24; Newtown 50-46
Bottom Line: Win over Newtown gets them in the Top 10 just in time for showdown with No. 1 Notre Dame.
|Dropped out: Newtown (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Mercy (4-0), 153; Hand (3-0), 152; Newtown (4-1), 105; Windsor (3-0), 95; EO Smith 67; Middletown (2-0), 49; New London (1-1), 42; West Haven (4-0), 38; Ludlowe (3-1), 37; Sacred Heart Academy (3-1), 22; Suffield (2-0), 21; East Hampton (4-0), 14; Glastonbury (1-0), 10; St Joseph (3-1), 9; Stamford (3-1), 8; Parish Hill (4-0), 7; Thomaston (4-0), 7
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Matthew Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson