The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23): League tournament upsets shake up rankings

As the regular season transitioned into conference tournament play and, while the teams at the top of the poll remained steady thanks to their early-round victories, there were some upsets that shuffled the latest GameTimeCT Top 10.
Notre Dame-Fairfield stays at No. 1 followed again by Staples and Newtown. Newtown and Notre Dame may be headed for a rematch in the SWC finals should both win their semifinal contests on Monday.
NFA jumped back into the top four, followed by jumps from Hand and Trumbull after wins in their respective league quarterfinals.
For the first time this season, Bacon Academy joins the party at No. 7 after it defeated then-No. 5 New London, earning a trip to Mohegan Sun for the ECC D-I championship game. The Whalers dropped to No. 9 and Newington, which was ousted from the CCC quarterfinals by Bloomfield, tumbled from No. 4 to No. 8.
The bottom of the poll has teams now off until the state tournament begins in a week, with New London, Newington and Berlin all bounced from their conference tournaments.
Next week will be the last poll until the conclusion of the state tournament.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (17)
|20-1
|510
|1
|L
|Last week: def. New Milford 68-26, Bunnell 67-24 (SWC quarterfinals).
This week: vs. Kolbe Cathedral SWC semifinals, Monday, 7 p.m.
Bottom Line: The Lancers continue to roll as they try for their first SWC tournament title since 2016.
|2. STAPLES
|19-2
|472
|2
|LL
|Last week: def. St. Joseph 49-24, Westhill 73-34, Ludlowe 64-48 (FCIAC quarterfinals).
This week: vs. Greenwich, FCIAC quarterfinals at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Bottom Line: The Wreckers led by Arianna Gerig, looked like the No. 1 seed against Ludlowe as they advanced to the semifinals for the first time in over a decade. Staples last FCIAC title was in 1995.
|3. NEWTOWN
|18-3
|444
|3
|LL
|Last week: def. New Fairfield 39-35, New Milford 57-25 in SWC quarterfinals.
This week: vs. New Fairfield, SWC semifinals, Monday, 7 p.m.
Bottom Line: The defending SWC champions have won nine straight heading into the SWC semis Monday.
|4. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|18-4
|372
|7
|LL
|Last week: def. Ledyard 54-24, East Lyme 58-47
This week: vs. Bacon Academy, ECC Division I championship at Mohegan Sun, Tue. 8
Bottom Line: After missing out last season, NFA is back in the ECC championship game. NFA has played in five of the last six title games, winning three.
|5. HAND
|18-3
|337
|8
|L
|Last week: def. North Haven 58-42 in SCC quarterfinals.
This week: vs. East Haven, SCC semifinals at Law, Monday, 7:45 p.m.
Bottom Line: Sara Wohlgemuth and the Tigers are trying to win their first SCC championship since 2016. They have won 10 games in-a-row and 16 of the last 17.
|6. TRUMBULL
|17-3
|316
|6
|LL
|Last week: lost Danbury 48-43, def Greenwich 56-50, Stamford 50-38 in FCIAC quarterfinals.
This week: vs. Ridgefield, FCIAC semifinals at Trumbull, 7:45 p.m.
Bottom Line: After FCIAC titles in 2017 and 2018, Cassi Barbato and the Eagles are hoping to soar back into the championship game.
|7. BACON ACADEMY
|19-3
|279
|NR
|MM
|Last week: def. Suffield 59-37, Waterford 55-50 in ECC Division I quarterfinals, New London 56-38 in ECC Division I Semifinals.
This week: vs. NFA, ECC Division I championship at Mohegan Sun, Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Bottom Line: Over 10 days, Bacon has defeated NFA and New London. They are back in the ECC finals a year after finishing as runners-up.
|8. NEWINGTON
|18-4
|237
|4
|L
|Last week: lost Wethersfield 63-55, def. Enfield 67-30 CCC first round; lost Bloomfield 53-42 in CCC quarterfinals.
This week: Idle.
Bottom Line: It was an earlier-than-expected exit from the CCC tournament for the No. 1 seed. The Indians now prepare for the Class L tournament where they will likely be the No. 3 seed.
|9. NEW LONDON
|18-4
|204
|5
|LL
|Last week: def. Stonington 54-28 in ECC Division I quarterfinals; lost Bacon 56-38 in ECC Division I semifinals
This week: IDLE
Bottom Line: The streak of three-straight ECC titles is over. The Whalers still get home-court advantage through the Class LL quarterfinals.
|10. BERLIN
|18-3
|172
|9
|MM
|Last week: def. Plainville 75-41; def. Simsbury 45-42 in CCC first round; lost to Conard 46-31 in CCC quarterfinals.
This week: Idle.
Bottom Line: The Redcoats will look to shake off a CCC quarterfinal loss as the likely No. 1 seed in Class MM when the pairings come out.
|Dropped out: Sheehan (10)
Records through Saturday, Feb. 22
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Canton (19-2), 167; Bloomfield (18-4), 167; Sheehan (18-4), 157; East Catholic (17-5), 112; St Paul (19-2), 106; EO Smith (16-6), 58; Norwalk (16-5), 41; Greenwich (15-6), 38; Wethersfield (16-5), 38; East Hampton (20-1), 29; Southington (15-6), 27; Danbury (16-5), 20; Bristol Eastern (18-4), 16; Sacred Heart Academy (17-4), 8; East Hartford (13-8), 8.
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Scotty Nails RCDS; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer.
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson