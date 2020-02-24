The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23): League tournament upsets shake up rankings

As the regular season transitioned into conference tournament play and, while the teams at the top of the poll remained steady thanks to their early-round victories, there were some upsets that shuffled the latest GameTimeCT Top 10.

Notre Dame-Fairfield stays at No. 1 followed again by Staples and Newtown. Newtown and Notre Dame may be headed for a rematch in the SWC finals should both win their semifinal contests on Monday.

NFA jumped back into the top four, followed by jumps from Hand and Trumbull after wins in their respective league quarterfinals.

For the first time this season, Bacon Academy joins the party at No. 7 after it defeated then-No. 5 New London, earning a trip to Mohegan Sun for the ECC D-I championship game. The Whalers dropped to No. 9 and Newington, which was ousted from the CCC quarterfinals by Bloomfield, tumbled from No. 4 to No. 8.

The bottom of the poll has teams now off until the state tournament begins in a week, with New London, Newington and Berlin all bounced from their conference tournaments.

Next week will be the last poll until the conclusion of the state tournament.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 23)