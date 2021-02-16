The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 16): Three new teams join the fray

Notre Dame-Fairfield had its closest game in over a year and lost a first-place vote in the process.

The Lancers picked up all but one first-place vote with NFA claiming the top spot in one voter’s poll.

NFA got the boost from No. 3 to No. 2 for good reason after crushing then-No. 5 and rival New London on opening night. The loss sent the Whalers out of the Top 10.

In the other top-10 matchup from last week, Ridgefield knocked off Trumbull 47-40, sending the Tigers up from No. 8 to No. 3, while sliding the Eagles down from No. 2 to No. 9.

East Hartford enters the top 10 after beating No. 9 E.O. Smith 39-28 in the season opener.

E.O. Smith, Danbury and New London all got bounced from the Top-10 with East Hartford, Newtown and Staples stepping in.

Bacon Academy and Sheehan each moved up a couple of spots