The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 16): Three new teams join the fray

Notre Dame-Fairfield had its closest game in over a year and lost a first-place vote in the process.
The Lancers picked up all but one first-place vote with NFA claiming the top spot in one voter’s poll.
NFA got the boost from No. 3 to No. 2 for good reason after crushing then-No. 5 and rival New London on opening night. The loss sent the Whalers out of the Top 10.
In the other top-10 matchup from last week, Ridgefield knocked off Trumbull 47-40, sending the Tigers up from No. 8 to No. 3, while sliding the Eagles down from No. 2 to No. 9.
East Hartford enters the top 10 after beating No. 9 E.O. Smith 39-28 in the season opener.
E.O. Smith, Danbury and New London all got bounced from the Top-10 with East Hartford, Newtown and Staples stepping in.
Bacon Academy and Sheehan each moved up a couple of spots
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD (15)
|2-0
|478
|1
| Latest results Def. Pomperaug 65-46; New Fairfield 41-38
Bottom Line: New Fairfield provided a scare, but Lancers stayed unbeaten. No state team had come within 3 points of the Lancers since Jan. 26 of last season when ND beat Newtown by 3.
|2. NFA (1)
|1-0
|430
|3
| Latest results: Def. New London 66-42
Bottom Line: Cannot send a stronger message than trouncing New London on opening night behind 27 points from Sarah Ericson.
|3. NEWINGTON
|2-0
|402
|4
| Latest results: Def. Berlin 52-37; Wethersfield 47-29
Bottom Line: Transfer Lilly Ferguson is averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4 steals in her first two games for Newington.
|4. RIDGEFIELD
|2-0
|394
|8
| Latest results: Def. Trumbull 47-40; Westhill 56-25
Bottom Line: The Tigers can no longer claim to be overlooked after beating No. 2 Trumbull and jumping up in the poll.
|5. BACON ACADEMY
|1-0
|291
|6
| Latest results:Def. St. Bernard 67-36
Bottom Line: Bacon will get its first test in road contests at Waterford and East Lyme this week.
|6. EAST HARTFORD
|2-0
|284
|NR
| Latest Results: Def. E.O. Smith 39-28; Manchester 40-32
Bottom Line: Junior guard Shailyn Pinkney scored her 1,000th career point in the statement win over No. 9 E.O. Smith
|7. STAPLES
|2-0
|241
|NR
| Latest Results: Def. Greenwich 61-40; Danbury 48-47
Bottom Line: The Wreckers let everyone know they are still here despite graduation losses with back-to-back wins, including a nail-biter over No. 7 Danbury.
|8. SHEEHAN
|2-0
|233
|10
| Latest results: Def. Hamden 60-36; Guilford 36-21
Bottom Line: Caitlyn Hunt scored 15 in an opening night victory over the defending SCC champions.
|9. TRUMBULL
|1-1
|220
|2
| Latest results: Lost to Ridgefield 47-40; Def. Ludlowe 55-52
Bottom Line: The Eagles rebounded from an opening night loss by having three players score in double figures against Ludlowe.
|10. NEWTOWN
|3-0
|174
|NR
| Latest results: Def. Bethel 41-21; Immaculate 38-22; Weston 51-29
Bottom Line: The Nighthawks get their first big test Friday against a revamped Kolbe Cathedral team.
|Dropped out: New London (5), Danbury (7), E.O. Smith (9)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Records from last year
|Others receiving votes: Danbury (0-1), 134; Hand (1-0), 114; New London (0-1) 83; E.O. Smith (1-1) 83; Windsor (2-0), 71; Stamford (2-0), 67; Sacred Heart Academy (2-0), 58; Middletown (2-0), 47; Mercy (3-0), 42; Suffield (1-0), 35; St Joseph (2-0), 28; Wilbur Cross (2-0), 27; Ludlowe (1-1), 26; Hall (2-0), 23; Glastonbury (1-0), 9; Waterford (1-0), 8; East Hampton (2-0), 7; Thomaston (2-0), 7
|The following voted: Lori Riley, Hartford Courant; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Foundation/New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Tim Jensen, Patch; Brian Medeiros, Canton; Vickie Fulkerson, The New London Day; Fred Williams, Northwestern; Rick Wilson, Waterbury Republican American; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal; Matthew Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle; Dave Danko, Fairfield Warde; Adam Betz, Journal Inquirer
Poll compiled by Scott Ericson