The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 16): ND-Fairfield No. 1, Sheehan joins as postseason nears

Notre Dame-Fairfield marches on, remaining the unanimous No. 1 as the 2020 girls basketball postseason draws just days closer.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 stayed mostly the same with the only losses being NFA’s one-point loss to Bacon Academy and Southington’s two defeats.

The two losses by Southington knocked it out of the top 10 and allowed Sheehan to slide in as the second SCC school to make it.

That balances things out with two CCC, SWC, SCC, FCIAC and ECC schools each making the cut.

The regular season wraps up this week and conference tournaments begin Thursday across the state.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll (Feb. 16)