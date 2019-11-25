The Thanksgiving Week GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Calm before the great feast

A quiet week meant a quiet poll. You’ve got to dip to 14th place to find a change in the GameTimeCT Top 10 football poll this week, a little Shelton surge after beating Fairfield Prep 49-19. There’s another at 19th, where Sheehan’s win over Hamden moved the Titans up two whole spots.

No, those aren’t particularly newsy, particularly Sheehan’s move, which means the Titans got votes from three people instead of two.

But now we’ve reached Week 12, the final week of the regular season. Everyone in the top 10 has clinched its trip to the playoffs, which begin on Dec. 3, and our top two all season, Hand and St. Joseph, know they’ll be the top two seeds in Class L in one order or another.

No. 3 Darien meets New Canaan with a chance to secure the top spot in Class LL. No. 5 Newtown will try to lay claim to it the night before, though Masuk needs that Wednesday-night game to make the Class L playoffs. No. 4 Greenwich sits sixth in Class LL points right now but can sneak up with a win.

No. 6 Bloomfield and No. 8 Ansonia are jockeying for seeding in Class S; they could still be on opposite sides of the bracket, or Bullard-Havens could hang onto the top seed there. No. 10 Maloney can lock up third in Class L.

And maybe best of all, No. 7 Southington and No. 9 Cheshire tangle on Thanksgiving morning to set their seeds in Class LL… which could bring them back together five days later.

As retired and much-missed Connecticut Post high school sports editor Geno Moretti used to tell us: Eat your Wheaties.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Thanksgiving Week