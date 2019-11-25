The Thanksgiving Week GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Calm before the great feast

A quiet week meant a quiet poll. You’ve got to dip to 14th place to find a change in the GameTimeCT Top 10 football poll this week, a little Shelton surge after beating Fairfield Prep 49-19. There’s another at 19th, where Sheehan’s win over Hamden moved the Titans up two whole spots.
No, those aren’t particularly newsy, particularly Sheehan’s move, which means the Titans got votes from three people instead of two.
But now we’ve reached Week 12, the final week of the regular season. Everyone in the top 10 has clinched its trip to the playoffs, which begin on Dec. 3, and our top two all season, Hand and St. Joseph, know they’ll be the top two seeds in Class L in one order or another.
THANKSGIVING WEEK SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD
No. 3 Darien meets New Canaan with a chance to secure the top spot in Class LL. No. 5 Newtown will try to lay claim to it the night before, though Masuk needs that Wednesday-night game to make the Class L playoffs. No. 4 Greenwich sits sixth in Class LL points right now but can sneak up with a win.
STAFF PICK ‘EMS: THANKSGIVING WEEK
No. 6 Bloomfield and No. 8 Ansonia are jockeying for seeding in Class S; they could still be on opposite sides of the bracket, or Bullard-Havens could hang onto the top seed there. No. 10 Maloney can lock up third in Class L.
And maybe best of all, No. 7 Southington and No. 9 Cheshire tangle on Thanksgiving morning to set their seeds in Class LL… which could bring them back together five days later.
As retired and much-missed Connecticut Post high school sports editor Geno Moretti used to tell us: Eat your Wheaties.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Thanksgiving Week
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (19)
9-0
738
1
|
L
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Wednesday at Guilford, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Is it December yet? (A: almost. Where'd the time go?)
|2. ST. JOSEPH (6)
9-0
712
2
|
L
|Last Week: def. Stamford 58-0.
This Week: Thursday vs. Trumbull, 10:30 a.m.
The Bottom Line: The Hogs' starters played 31 offensive plays Friday... eight on their first drive, five on the second (the one that failed to score).
|3. DARIEN
9-0
644
3
|
LL
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Thursday vs. New Canaan, 10 a.m.
The Bottom Line: The Turkey Bowl is sold out. Park accordingly.
|4. GREENWICH
9-1
570
4
|
LL
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Thursday at Staples, 10 a.m.
The Bottom Line: The defending champion Cardinals are in the Class LL playoffs with a chance at a home game.
|5. NEWTOWN
9-0
566
5
|
LL
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Wednesday at Masuk, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Masuk needs this one desperately. Newtown can give itself a good chance at a top-two finish in Class LL.
|6. BLOOMFIELD
9-0
482
6
|
S
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Tuesday vs. Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Is this the week the Warhawks get their tes... you know what, forget it. The playoffs are coming.
|7. SOUTHINGTON
8-1
436
7
|
LL
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Thursday at Cheshire, 10 a.m.
The Bottom Line: There's a chance Cheshire and Southington could play again in the Class LL quarterfinals. The winner secures a top-three finish. The loser could fall to sixth.
|8. ANSONIA
9-0
362
8
|
S
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Thursday at Naugatuck, 10 a.m.
The Bottom Line: Have we mentioned lately that Ansonia's last NVL loss was to Naugatuck on Thanksgiving 2010? Naugatuck was not this banged up that year.
|9. CHESHIRE
8-1
354
9
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Harding 48-28.
This Week: Thursday vs. Southington, 10 a.m.
The Bottom Line: That's five games in a row the Rams have scored at least 37. Might be a little trickier on Thanksgiving: The Blue Knights have allowed 20 in the past five games... total.
|10. MALONEY
8-1
261
10
|
L
|Last Week: Off.
This Week: Thursday at Platt, 10:30 a.m.
The Bottom Line: The Spartans can secure the third seed in Class L with a win on Thanksgiving. That could get them a matchup with... New Canaan, or maybe the one team to beat them, Newington.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Ridgefield (7-2) 228; Simsbury (8-1) 210; New Canaan (7-2) 193; Shelton (6-3) 176; Rockville (9-0) 151; Killingly (9-1) 147; Woodland (8-1) 39; Fairfield Prep (5-4) 24; Sheehan (7-2) 22; Norwich Free Academy (6-3) 21; Newington (7-2) 15; Wethersfield (7-2) 9; Berlin (8-2) 8; Holy Cross (7-2) 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Compiled by Michael Fornabaio.