The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: Wilton, Greenwich make their move

Eight of the teams in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 are at or into the second half of their schedules. One more may have made it there by the time you read this. The other should be there by the end of Thursday. We’re turning the corner, friends.

And the rematches begin. No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 4 New Canaan will get together again Saturday, a little over three weeks after their first meeting. More top-10 second meetings will follow over the next few weeks.

We saw some beautiful games this week; we only heard about a few more.

This week’s balloting still produced the same 10 teams as last week in a slightly different order at the back half. Darien remains atop the poll with a win over Staples and an overtime loss to Brunswick. Ridgefield and Staples stay in place behind them.

New Canaan and Fairfield Prep are still next, but it has tightened up there. A couple of teams lost points because of losses; a couple of others lost points without losing.

Wilton’s upset of Staples helped move the Warriors up to No. 6; Greenwich’s big upset over Ridgefield helped move the Cardinals up to No. 7. That dropped New Fairfield two spots to No. 8, with Cheshire and Weston falling one spot apiece.

The voting really did condense to those 10 teams; three CCC teams received a handful of the remaining points available. But teams will be back on the field shortly to blow all these numbers up again.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 5)