The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll: Wilton, Greenwich make their move

Eight of the teams in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 are at or into the second half of their schedules. One more may have made it there by the time you read this. The other should be there by the end of Thursday. We’re turning the corner, friends.
And the rematches begin. No. 2 Ridgefield and No. 4 New Canaan will get together again Saturday, a little over three weeks after their first meeting. More top-10 second meetings will follow over the next few weeks.
We saw some beautiful games this week; we only heard about a few more.
This week’s balloting still produced the same 10 teams as last week in a slightly different order at the back half. Darien remains atop the poll with a win over Staples and an overtime loss to Brunswick. Ridgefield and Staples stay in place behind them.
New Canaan and Fairfield Prep are still next, but it has tightened up there. A couple of teams lost points because of losses; a couple of others lost points without losing.
Wilton’s upset of Staples helped move the Warriors up to No. 6; Greenwich’s big upset over Ridgefield helped move the Cardinals up to No. 7. That dropped New Fairfield two spots to No. 8, with Cheshire and Weston falling one spot apiece.
The voting really did condense to those 10 teams; three CCC teams received a handful of the remaining points available. But teams will be back on the field shortly to blow all these numbers up again.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 5)
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
6-1
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. Staples 10-7; lost to Brunswick 9-8 (OT); def. Fairfield Warde 20-4
This week: Thursday at Norwalk, 7 p.m.; Saturday vs. Wilton, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: The Blue Wave played a heck of a couple of entertaining games this week, holding off a game Staples team and playing a barnburner with a fellow nationally ranked team. We'll see if anyone picked anything up.
2. RIDGEFIELD
5-3
117
2
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Greenwich 15-13; lost to Brunswick 18-10.
This week: Thursday vs. Trumbull, 6 p.m.; Saturday at New Canaan, 2 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Two of the top three teams lost back-to-back games this week. All of the top three lost on Saturday. Ridgefield lost a few points in the polling but remained No. 2.
3. STAPLES
6-2
103
3
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Darien 10-7; lost to Wilton 13-10; def. Glastonbury 16-5
This week: Thursday at Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m.; Saturday vs. Trumbull, 3 p.m.; Monday vs. Danbury, 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Westhill, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: Looked every bit a candidate to move up to No. 2 against Darien. Lost its second in a row two days later and stays at No. 3.
4. NEW CANAAN
5-3
82
4
|
L
|Latest results: def. Stamford 18-3; def. McMahon 15-4
This week: Thursday at Fairfield Warde, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Ridgefield, 2 p.m.; Tuesday at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: Three of the Rams' last seven opponents are in the top 10. Another was earlier in the season. Another is defending Class S champion St. Joseph. Another is Brunswick.
5. FAIRFIELD PREP
7-2
81
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Shelton 17-1; def. Cheshire 15-5; def. Notre Dame-West Haven 17-6
This week: Thursday vs. Staples, 7 p.m.; Monday at Guilford, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: The Jesuits' closest margin in six SCC games was a seven-goal win over Hand five days into the season. They're 1-2 against the FCIAC. Staples is next.
6. WILTON
5-3
79
7
|
L
|Latest results: def. Norwalk 16-3; def. Staples 13-10
This week: Thursday at Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.; Friday at Stamford, 5 p.m.; Saturday at Darien, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at McMahon, 5:30 p.m.
Bottom line: The Warriors got that signature victory over Staples. Their next six games are on the road in a span of 10 days, with two top-10 teams on the "trip."
7. GREENWICH
4-2
53
10
|
L
|Latest results: def. McMahon 13-6; def. Ridgefield 15-13; def. St. Joseph 15-8
This week: Thursday vs. Stamford, 5 p.m.; Saturday vs. Fairfield Warde, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Norwalk, 5 p.m.
Bottom line: The Cards' first day at full strength was Saturday against Ridgefield. It went all right. Opened some eyes. They were set to face Darien on Wednesday.
8. NEW FAIRFIELD
8-0
51
6
|
S
|Latest results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 19-1; def. Bethel 21-7
This week: Saturday at Newtown, 2 p.m.; Tuesday at Masuk, 6:45 p.m.
Bottom line: We voted (and are writing) before Wednesday's SWC showdown against Weston. The Rebels' closest games were five-goal wins over Barlow and Newtown. One rematch of those comes this week.
9. CHESHIRE
6-2
31
8
|
L
|Latest results: def. Notre Dame-West Haven 18-7; lost to Fairfield Prep 15-5; def North Haven 20-7
This week: Friday at Glastonbury, 5 p.m.; Saturday vs. Xavier, 4 p.m.; Monday vs. North Haven, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Only one top-10 team the rest of the way for the Rams, Greenwich to end the regular season. They have six league games in the meantime.
10. WESTON
9-0
23
9
|
L
|Latest results: def. Pomperaug 17-3; def. Barlow 8-3; def. Brookfield 17-0
This week: Tuesday vs. Bethel, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: After a big one against New Fairfield on Wednesday, the Trojans, who'd played the most games of any top 10 team except Fairfield Prep, had a lighter week to come. A Newtown rematch awaited on the other side of that week, followed by the SWC playoffs.
| Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Simsbury (7-1) 5; Glastonbury (4-3) 4; Hall (5-2) 1.
Records through Tuesday, May 4
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.