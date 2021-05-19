The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 19): Staples finally overtakes Ridgefield; Greenwich back in 7th

We have a consensus on one thing and a near-consensus on another in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 poll as we near — or, in the SWC, arrive at — the postseason.
There’s pretty much a top nine. And there’s still a top one.
Darien remains unanimous atop the poll in Week 6. Every voter but one had the same eight teams in the next eight places, though only two ballots ranked them identically.
For the fourth week in a row, the same 10 teams made up the top 10: Weston, despite losses to Newtown and Barlow, clung to the last spot in a fragmented vote, just holding off Hand and Glastonbury.
New Canaan remained No. 2 going into Thursday’s rematch against Darien. Fairfield Prep is still No. 3.
No. 4 Staples hopped over Ridgefield for the first time this season after beating the Tigers on Saturday, with compliments to Aidan Best, who scored four goals and three assists and told us he’d been irked by the Ridgefield-over-Staples rankings all year.
Ridgefield dropped to sixth, behind the Wreckers and No. 5 Wilton.
Greenwich and New Fairfield continued to see-saw, with Greenwich back into seventh ahead of the Rebels. Cheshire hangs in at No. 9.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 19)
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
13-1
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. Ridgefield 15-9; def. Fairfield Prep 12-7; def. Fairfield Ludlowe 16-9
This week: Thursday at New Canaan, 4 p.m.; Saturday vs. St. Joseph, 1 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA
Bottom line: Most teams have threatened to make a game of it with the Blue Wave more than they've actually made a game of it. We'll see how far New Canaan has come since that early 15-6 loss at Darien.
2. NEW CANAAN
10-4
118
2
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Brunswick 14-8; def. Glastonbury, 11-7; def. Norwalk 18-0.
This week: Thursday vs. Darien, 4 p.m.; Saturday vs. Staples, 2 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA.
Bottom line: Aside from that Brunswick loss, the Rams have won seven in a row since the loss to Darien dropped them to 3-3, and they've scored at least 11 in all seven wins.
3. FAIRFIELD PREP
11-3
107
3
|
L
|Latest results: def. Hand 9-6; lost to Darien 12-7; def. Xavier 14-2
This week: Saturday at Wilton, 7 p.m.; SCC semifinals, TBA
Bottom line: The Jesuits had a date with North Haven on Wednesday that should firm up the SCC playoff picture. Then they'll finish up with their sixth FCIAC game (2-3).
4. STAPLES
11-3
101
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Fairfield Ludlowe 12-9; def. Ridgefield 12-11.
This week: Saturday at New Canaan, 2 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA
Bottom line: It helps having starting goalie J.P. Kosakowski back making incredible saves at key moments, like he did to finish off the Ridgefield victory on Saturday. The Wreckers were to visit St. Joseph on Wednesday.
5. WILTON
10-4
84
6
|
L
|Latest results: def. Greenwich 9-8; def. Guilford 14-1; def. Fairfield Warde 15-10
This week: Thursday vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.; Saturday vs. Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA
Bottom line: Wilton was once 2-3 with a sputtering offense. It has scored at least nine goals in each of the past nine games.
6. RIDGEFIELD
8-6
57
4
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Darien 15-9; lost to Staples 12-11; def. Westhill 17-1
This week: Thursday at Norwalk, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Danbury, 2:30 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA
Bottom line: The Tigers have lost four in a row against top-10 teams, dropping them from No. 2 as recently as two weeks ago. Their next top-10 game may be in the FCIAC tournament.
7. GREENWICH
10-4
55
8
|
L
|Latest results: def. Norwalk 15-1; lost to Wilton 9-8; def. Fairfield Ludlowe 14-5; def. Danbury 12-5
This week: Thursday vs. Cheshire, 5:30 p.m.; FCIAC quarterfinals, TBA
Bottom line: The Cardinals had won six of seven and secured a division title after their quarantined start compressed their schedule. Their 15th game in 29 days is Thursday.
8. NEW FAIRFIELD
14-0
47
7
|
S
|Latest results: def. Barlow 11-8; def. New Milford 19-2
This week: SWC playoffs
Bottom line: Conflicts forced a change plans to honor New Fairfield legend C.J. Costabile as the Rebels’ conference quarterfinal game against Bethel moved from Thursday to Wednesday. That ceremony will be rescheduled.
9. CHESHIRE
12-2
37
9
|
L
|Latest results: def. Shelton 21-5; def. Simsbury 18-4; def. Notre Dame-West Haven 16-9
This week: Thursday at Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.; SCC playoffs, TBA
Bottom line: And Greenwich's foe in that regular-season finale for both teams is another team that had its early season mucked up by the virus, which had won seven in a row going into Wednesday at Guilford. Thursday's game is 12 in 24 days for the Rams.
10. WESTON
11-3
7
10
|
M
|Latest results: def. New Milford 14-4; lost to Newtown 9-5; lost to Barlow 7-5
This week: Friday, SWC quarterfinals vs. Pomperaug, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Despite a couple of losses to end their regular season, the Trojans hung on at the 10th spot. They could see at least one of those teams again in the week to come.
| Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Hand (10-4) 6; Glastonbury (8-5) 5; Hall (10-2) 2; Newtown (10-4) 2; Barlow (11-3) 1; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-7) 1.
Records through Tuesday, May 18
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.