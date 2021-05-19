The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 19): Staples finally overtakes Ridgefield; Greenwich back in 7th

We have a consensus on one thing and a near-consensus on another in the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 poll as we near — or, in the SWC, arrive at — the postseason.

There’s pretty much a top nine. And there’s still a top one.

Darien remains unanimous atop the poll in Week 6. Every voter but one had the same eight teams in the next eight places, though only two ballots ranked them identically.

For the fourth week in a row, the same 10 teams made up the top 10: Weston, despite losses to Newtown and Barlow, clung to the last spot in a fragmented vote, just holding off Hand and Glastonbury.

New Canaan remained No. 2 going into Thursday’s rematch against Darien. Fairfield Prep is still No. 3.

No. 4 Staples hopped over Ridgefield for the first time this season after beating the Tigers on Saturday, with compliments to Aidan Best, who scored four goals and three assists and told us he’d been irked by the Ridgefield-over-Staples rankings all year.

Ridgefield dropped to sixth, behind the Wreckers and No. 5 Wilton.

Greenwich and New Fairfield continued to see-saw, with Greenwich back into seventh ahead of the Rebels. Cheshire hangs in at No. 9.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 19)