The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 12): New Canaan, Fairfield Prep pull up behind Darien

Big wins for New Canaan and Staples shuffled the top of the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 poll this week.

New Canaan’s 11-8 victory over Ridgefield propelled the Rams into second. Fairfield Prep’s 13-9 win at Staples leapfrogged the Jesuits into third, ahead of Ridgefield and Staples.

The 10 teams remained the same as last week, indeed the same as the week before. Wilton stayed sixth but only one point behind the Wreckers. No. 7 New Fairfield and No. 8 Greenwich flipped from last week, while Cheshire and Weston round it out.

Hand, winner of seven in a row after a tough early-season schedule, drew broad support at the bottom of ballots and sits just outside the top 10, tied with Glastonbury.