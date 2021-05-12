The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (May 12): New Canaan, Fairfield Prep pull up behind Darien

Big wins for New Canaan and Staples shuffled the top of the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 poll this week.
New Canaan’s 11-8 victory over Ridgefield propelled the Rams into second. Fairfield Prep’s 13-9 win at Staples leapfrogged the Jesuits into third, ahead of Ridgefield and Staples.
The 10 teams remained the same as last week, indeed the same as the week before. Wilton stayed sixth but only one point behind the Wreckers. No. 7 New Fairfield and No. 8 Greenwich flipped from last week, while Cheshire and Weston round it out.
Hand, winner of seven in a row after a tough early-season schedule, drew broad support at the bottom of ballots and sits just outside the top 10, tied with Glastonbury.
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
10-1
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. Norwalk 23-1; def. Wilton 15-11; def. Stamford 24-2
This week: Thursday vs. Ridgefield, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday at Fairfield Prep, 1 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: There has been no post-Brunswick hangover for the Blue Wave, who managed never to let a game Wilton team catch up on Saturday. Next up are a rematch with the Tigers and an overdue meeting with the Jesuits.
2. NEW CANAAN
8-3
114
4
|
L
|Latest results: def. Fairfield Warde 14-6; def. Ridgefield 11-8; def. St. Joseph 13-6
This week: Thursday at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Glastonbury, 2 p.m.; Tuesday at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: The Rams have won seven in a row against teams not ranked in the top 10 of the Nike/US Lacrosse national ranking (Darien, No. 6). They'll visit another (Brunswick, No. 5) on Thursday.
3. FAIRFIELD PREP
9-2
107
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Staples 13-9; def. Guilford 17-3
This week: Thursday vs. Hand, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Darien, 1 p.m.; Monday at Xavier, 6 p.m.; Wednesday at North Haven (Middle School), 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Jesuits have won seven in a row since losing back-to-back games against FCIAC foes. They've won a couple of those meetings in the meantime. Another FCIAC team comes in Saturday, but not just another FCIAC team.
4. RIDGEFIELD
7-4
91
2
|
L
|Latest results: def. Trumbull 17-8; lost to New Canaan 11-8; def. Fairfield Ludlowe 10-7
This week: Thursday at Darien, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday at Staples, 3 p.m.; Tuesday at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.
Bottom line: The Tigers had been ranked second in each poll until now. Things won't get easier the next couple of days.
5. STAPLES
9-3
82
3
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Fairfield Prep 13-9; def. Trumbull 19-8; def. Danbury 17-1; def. Westhill 20-1
This week: Thursday at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Ridgefield, 3 p.m.; Wednesday at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: Both the Tigers and Wreckers had some key players out the past few games. They'll meet up this weekend.
6. WILTON
7-4
81
6
|
L
|Latest results: def. Fairfield Ludlowe 11-10; lost to Darien 15-11; def. McMahon 16-2
This week: Thursday at Greenwich, 5 p.m.; Saturday at Guilford, 2 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Fairfield Warde, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: The Warriors needed a second-half wakeup-comeback to beat Ludlowe, but two days later they made Darien work a little. Interesting matchup with Greenwich on Thursday.
7. NEW FAIRFIELD
12-0
50
8
|
S
|Latest results: def. Newtown 5-4; def. Bunnell 15-0; def. Masuk 16-6
This week: Thursday vs. Barlow, 4:30 p.m.; Friday at New Milford, 5 p.m.
Bottom line: A one-goal win? Can they do that? (New Fairfield's last one-goal win: 13-12 over Guilford in the 2018 Class M quarterfinals, 31 consecutive in-state wins earlier.)
8. GREENWICH
7-3
45
7
|
L
|Latest results: def. Stamford 20-6; def. Fairfield Warde 13-8; def. Trumbull 16-8
This week: Thursday vs. Wilton, 5 p.m.; Saturday vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 11 a.m.; Tuesday at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Bottom line: #PollMath strikes again as the Cardinals fall a spot through no real fault of their own.
9. CHESHIRE
9-2
33
9
|
L
|Latest results: def. Glastonbury 11-8; def. Xavier 17-4; def. North Haven 17-2
This week: Thursday vs. Shelton, 5 p.m.; Saturday vs. Simsbury, 6 p.m.; Monday vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, 6 p.m.; Wednesday at Guilford, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: By the end of the regular season next week, the Rams will have played five games in eight days. Only the last, at Greenwich, is against a top 10 team.
10. WESTON
10-1
12
10
|
M
|Latest results: def. Bethel 19-2
This week: Thursday at New Milford, 7:15; Saturday vs. Newtown, 6 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Barlow, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: A light week after falling at New Fairfield last week. The Trojans have a little stronger schedule this week heading toward the SWC tournament.
| Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Glastonbury (5-4) 6; Hand (9-3) 6; Hall (8-2) 2; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-4) 1.
Records through Tuesday, May 11
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.