The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (June 1): Tournament results shake up penultimate rankings

Just three teams hold the same spots they did when we last convened for the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, and one of them now shares that spot. As usual, one of those three is No. 1 Darien.
The FCIAC champs continue to draw every first-place vote. Conference runner-up Staples slides into the second spot for the first time this season.
Behind the Wreckers? A tie. Wilton moved up to join SCC champion Fairfield Prep to share third amid the shuffling of votes after previous No. 2 New Canaan dropped four games in a row — the last two in double-overtime playoff games — to fall to No. 7. Ridgefield moves up to No. 5.
CIAC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD
SCC runner-up Hand finally cracks the top 10 at that last spot, just ahead of Fairfield Ludlowe, which knocked off New Canaan on Saturday in the Class L qualifying round.
New Fairfield, the unbeaten SWC champion, moved up to No. 6. Greenwich flip-flopped again with the Rebels and dropped to eighth.
And Cheshire remains No. 9 heading into the tournaments’ first round on Wednesday. Cheshire’s tourney opener is against Ludlowe, which has some experience defeating higher-ranked Rams.
The GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll (June 1)
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
18-1
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. New Canaan 10-9; def. St. Joseph 21-4; FCIAC quarterfinals: def. Trumbull 20-6; FCIAC semifinals: def. Ridgefield 16-9; FCIAC final: def. Staples 15-3
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday vs. Glastonbury, 5 p.m.
Bottom line: After getting their toughest test of the CIAC season, the Blue Wave have rolled through five games heading into the tournament that's always their No. 1 goal.
2. STAPLES
15-4
121
4
|
L
|Latest results: def. St. Joseph 16-14; def. New Canaan 12-9; FCIAC quarterfinals: def. Fairfield Ludlowe 15-9; FCIAC semifinals: def. Wilton 16-2; FCIAC final: lost to Darien 15-3
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday vs. Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
Bottom line: They played a nice game the first time they played Darien, then looked like a team that might give the Wave a run in an FCIAC final. That did not last long Friday.
T3. FAIRFIELD PREP
14-4
101
3
|
L
|Latest results: def. North Haven 13-4; lost to Wilton 8-6; SCC semifinals: def. Xavier 10-4; SCC final: def. Hand 8-5
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday vs. Greenwich, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Since 2007, the Jesuits have only twice failed to win the SCC championship. They haven't been back to a Class L final since 2013, though, and Greenwich and likely Darien is a pretty tough start toward it.
T3. WILTON
13-5
101
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. St. Joseph 11-7; def. Fairfield Prep 8-6; FCIAC quarterfinals: def. New Canaan 8-7 (2OT); FCIAC semifinals: lost to Staples 16-2
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday vs. Fairfield Warde, 4:30 p.m.
Bottom line: Another team coming into the CIAC tournament off a fairly stunning defeat (this one to the other team coming off a pretty stunning defeat), the Warriors nevertheless move up two spots, perhaps based on full-season body of work, perhaps on that Fairfield Prep win, perhaps on #pollmath.
5. RIDGEFIELD
12-7
76
6
|
L
|Latest results: def. Norwalk 20-2; def. Danbury 15-6; FCIAC quarterfinals: def. Greenwich 8-2; FCIAC semifinals: lost to Darien 16-9; Class L qualifying round: def. Southington 20-1
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
Bottom line: The FCIAC quarterfinal was Ridgefield's first win over a top-10 team since April 24; it had lost four in a row. Its first-round game is another chance at one.
6. NEW FAIRFIELD
17-0
58
8
|
S
|Latest results: SWC quarterfinals: def. Bethel 22-2; Monday, SWC semifinals: def. Newtown 13-5; SWC final: def. Weston 16-3
This week: Class S first round: Wednesday vs. St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: They'll name their turf field for coach Marty Morgan on Wednesday after one of the tougher games his team will play in the past couple of seasons. It should be a fun one.
7. NEW CANAAN
10-8
55
2
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Darien 10-9; lost to Staples 12-9; FCIAC quarterfinals: lost to Wilton 8-7 (2OT); Class L qualifying round: lost to Fairfield Ludlowe 8-7 (2OT)
This week: Season complete.
Bottom line: They're four close losses. They're four losses to good teams. But they're four losses to end the Rams' season. New Canaan hadn't lost its first CIAC playoff game since 2002.
8. GREENWICH
11-5
46
7
|
L
|Latest results: def. Cheshire 10-9; FCIAC quarterfinals: lost to Ridgefield 8-2
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Cardinals weren't yet at full strength when they lost to Fairfield Prep early in the season. Round 2 comes in Round 1, the 8-9 game of the Class L tournament.
9. CHESHIRE
13-4
27
9
|
L
|Latest results: def. Guilford 13-8; lost to Greenwich 10-9; Tuesday, SCC semifinals: lost to Hand 9-6
This week: Class L first round: Wednesday vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: One tough loss for the Rams to end the regular season and another in the conference playoffs. Up next is a team coming off a huge win.
10. HAND
12-5
19
NR
|
M
|Latest results: SCC quarterfinals, def. Shelton 19-6; SCC semifinals: def. Cheshire 9-6; SCC final: lost to Fairfield Prep 8-5
This week: Class M first round: Wednesday vs. Lyman Hall, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Tigers finally enter the Top 10 after a stellar final three-quarters of the season and a good showing in the SCC tournament. They'll be one of the favorites in Class M.
| Dropped out: Weston (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Fairfield Ludlowe (10-8) 13; Amity (16-0) 4; Simsbury (12-3) 4; Weston (13-4) 4; Glastonbury (9-6) 1.
Records through Tuesday, June 1
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.