The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (June 1): Tournament results shake up penultimate rankings

Just three teams hold the same spots they did when we last convened for the GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll, and one of them now shares that spot. As usual, one of those three is No. 1 Darien.

The FCIAC champs continue to draw every first-place vote. Conference runner-up Staples slides into the second spot for the first time this season.

Behind the Wreckers? A tie. Wilton moved up to join SCC champion Fairfield Prep to share third amid the shuffling of votes after previous No. 2 New Canaan dropped four games in a row — the last two in double-overtime playoff games — to fall to No. 7. Ridgefield moves up to No. 5.

SCC runner-up Hand finally cracks the top 10 at that last spot, just ahead of Fairfield Ludlowe, which knocked off New Canaan on Saturday in the Class L qualifying round.

New Fairfield, the unbeaten SWC champion, moved up to No. 6. Greenwich flip-flopped again with the Rebels and dropped to eighth.

And Cheshire remains No. 9 heading into the tournaments’ first round on Wednesday. Cheshire’s tourney opener is against Ludlowe, which has some experience defeating higher-ranked Rams.

The GameTimeCT Boys Lacrosse Top 10 Poll (June 1)