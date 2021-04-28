The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 28): Weston cracks Top 10 as 1st newcomer

Three GameTimeCT boys lacrosse top 10 polls into the season, we’re up to 20 teams with at least one vote. In our third week, we’ve got our first newcomer.
Weston’s 6-0 start moved the Trojans in at No. 9 this week, pushing Greenwich to 10th and Glastonbury (by one point) out.
The order of the Top 10 otherwise stayed the same with one exception: Wilton’s losses to New Canaan and Ridgefield dropped the Warriors from fourth to seventh.
That moved New Canaan up into fourth, Fairfield Prep to fifth and New Fairfield to sixth.
The top three held, with Darien remaining a unanimous No. 1 for the third week in a row heading into Thursday’s game with No. 3 Staples. Ridgefield is still second.
Cheshire remained eighth.
One more thing: For the second time in three weeks, we’re remembering a poll voter in this space. Bob Russell died last week at 69.
He was prominent in so many spaces in this state (and beyond), and in more than one sport (and beyond). We’ll miss him.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 28)
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
4-0
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. New Canaan 15-6
This week: Thursday at Staples, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Brunswick, 1 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Greenwich, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: The Blue Wave have pulled away from both No. 2 and then-No. 5/now-No. 4 in the past week-and-change. Next up is No. 3.
2. RIDGEFIELD
5-1
123
2
|
L
|Latest results: def. Wilton 11-7; def. Fairfield Warde 21-12
This week: Saturday vs. Greenwich, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Brunswick, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: The four big home tests are completed. The Tigers went back on the road Tuesday and won. Next up is the Greenwich portion of the schedule.
3. STAPLES
5-0
115
3
|
L
|Latest results: def. Greenwich 9-6; def. McMahon 17-4; def. Cheshire 12-9
This week: Thursday vs. Darien, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at Wilton, 7 p.m.; Tuesday at Glastonbury, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Some schedule shuffling made room for what turned into a pretty good game Tuesday night at Cheshire. Level up on Thursday. (Saturday and Tuesday should be OK, too. ... Next Thursday isn’t bad, either, but we'll be back.)
4. NEW CANAAN
3-3
87
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Wilton 6-4; lost to Darien 15-6
This week: Thursday vs. Stamford, 4 p.m.; Tuesday vs. McMahon, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: Back up a spot after beating Wilton, the Rams close their first half this week. The back half includes Brunswick, the defending Class S champs and four teams that have been ranked in the top 10.
5. FAIRFIELD PREP
4-2
71
6
|
L
|Latest results: def. Xavier 17-4; def Greenwich 14-9
This week: Thursday at Shelton, 7 p.m.; Saturday vs. Cheshire, 6 p.m.; Monday vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Bottom line: The Jesuits run through the heart of their SCC Division I schedule before welcoming in Staples next week, the fourth of six top-10 FCIAC teams on their slate.
6. NEW FAIRFIELD
6-0
68
7
|
S
|Latest results: def. Immaculate 21-2; def. Pomperaug 17-5
This week: Thursday at Notre Dame-Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Bethel, 4 p.m.; Wednesday vs. Weston, 4:30 p.m.
Bottom line: That date with Weston at the end of the week to come precedes rematches with Newtown and Barlow (which have been the Rebels' two closest games to date) the following week.
7. WILTON
3-3
53
4
|
L
|Latest results: lost to New Canaan 6-4; lost to Ridgefield 11-7; def. Stamford 19-4
This week: Thursday vs. Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Staples, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: Wilton's losses are to Brunswick and two top-four teams, and neither of those two ugly. Still a team to watch.
8. CHESHIRE
4-1
49
8
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Staples 12-9
This week: Thursday at Notre Dame-West Haven (Veterans), 6 p.m.; Saturday at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at North Haven (Middle School), 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Back to full strength, or at least close to it, the Rams shook some early rust Tuesday night and made a game out of it against Staples.
9. WESTON
6-0
27
NR
|
L
|Latest results: def. Newtown 7-6; def. Bunnell 12-1; def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 16-0
This week: Thursday at Pomperaug, 7 p.m.; Saturday at Barlow, noon; Monday vs. Brookfield, 6 p.m.; Wednesday at New Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
Bottom line: A big win against Newtown kept the Trojans unbeaten and helped fuel their arrival in the top 10. They have a couple of more games against top SWC teams this week.
10. GREENWICH
1-2
12
9
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Staples 9-6; lost to Fairfield Prep 14-9; def. Westhill 17-3
This week: Thursday at McMahon, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at Ridgefield, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Wednesday at Darien, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: Faceoff guy Quinn Warwick is a little behind his teammates in getting free of quarantine. They went 3-23 on draws Saturday against Fairfield Prep without him. "He may not be our best player, but it is obvious now that he is our most valuable," coach Bobby Lutz wrote in an email.
| Dropped out: Glastonbury (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Glastonbury (2-2) 11; St. Joseph (2-1) 7; Barlow (4-1) 2; Fairfield Warde (6-1) 2; Hand (3-3) 2; Somers (2-2) 1.
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.