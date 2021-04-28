The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 28): Weston cracks Top 10 as 1st newcomer

Three GameTimeCT boys lacrosse top 10 polls into the season, we’re up to 20 teams with at least one vote. In our third week, we’ve got our first newcomer.

Weston’s 6-0 start moved the Trojans in at No. 9 this week, pushing Greenwich to 10th and Glastonbury (by one point) out.

The order of the Top 10 otherwise stayed the same with one exception: Wilton’s losses to New Canaan and Ridgefield dropped the Warriors from fourth to seventh.

That moved New Canaan up into fourth, Fairfield Prep to fifth and New Fairfield to sixth.

The top three held, with Darien remaining a unanimous No. 1 for the third week in a row heading into Thursday’s game with No. 3 Staples. Ridgefield is still second.

Cheshire remained eighth.

One more thing: For the second time in three weeks, we’re remembering a poll voter in this space. Bob Russell died last week at 69.

He was prominent in so many spaces in this state (and beyond), and in more than one sport (and beyond). We’ll miss him.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 28)