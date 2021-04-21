The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 21): Showdown week confirms Darien is No. 1

In a season where you’d expect teams to be finding themselves, guess who looks exactly like the team they always are?

Unanimous No. 1 Darien remains unanimous No. 1 Darien after the first 10 days of boys lacrosse. The Blue Wave took care of a couple of top-10 opponents over the past week.

After No. 2 Ridgefield, which also beat a couple of top foes before falling under the Blue Wave, there was a bit of a shuffle.

Staples, off a big opening-day win over New Canaan, replaced the Rams at No. 3, and New Canaan fell to fifth, behind Wilton, which had two wins around a loss to Brunswick. Fairfield Prep dropped from fourth to sixth.

The same 10 teams made up the top 10, in fact, but only four stayed where they were, including No. 7 New Fairfield, which has played four games, and No. 9 Greenwich, which has played none.

Cheshire and Glastonbury switched places, with the Rams moving up from 10th to eighth.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll