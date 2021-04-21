The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll (April 21): Showdown week confirms Darien is No. 1

In a season where you’d expect teams to be finding themselves, guess who looks exactly like the team they always are?
Unanimous No. 1 Darien remains unanimous No. 1 Darien after the first 10 days of boys lacrosse. The Blue Wave took care of a couple of top-10 opponents over the past week.
After No. 2 Ridgefield, which also beat a couple of top foes before falling under the Blue Wave, there was a bit of a shuffle.
Staples, off a big opening-day win over New Canaan, replaced the Rams at No. 3, and New Canaan fell to fifth, behind Wilton, which had two wins around a loss to Brunswick. Fairfield Prep dropped from fourth to sixth.
The same 10 teams made up the top 10, in fact, but only four stayed where they were, including No. 7 New Fairfield, which has played four games, and No. 9 Greenwich, which has played none.
Cheshire and Glastonbury switched places, with the Rams moving up from 10th to eighth.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
1. DARIEN (14)
3-0
140
1
|
L
|Latest results: def. McMahon 24-1; def. Glastonbury 19-5; def. Ridgefield 14-7
This week: Saturday vs. New Canaan, 3 p.m.
Bottom line: A couple of decisive wins over top-10 teams and the Blue Wave look like the team to beat again. Their archrivals pay a visit Saturday.
2. RIDGEFIELD
3-1
124
2
|
L
|Latest results: def. St. Joseph 20-6; def. New Canaan 10-9; def. Fairfield Prep 13-5; lost to Darien 14-7
This week: Saturday vs. Wilton, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Fairfield Warde, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Tigers admitted throughout three wins that they had some things to work on. And then Darien made those obvious, coach Roy Colsey said. Saturday completes a tough, early stretch (albeit all at Tiger Hollow).
3. STAPLES
2-0
109
6
|
L
|Latest results: def. New Canaan 7-3; def. Stamford 25-0
This week: Thursday vs. Greenwich, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. McMahon, 3:30; Tuesday at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: Staples lost two games to the St. Joseph-Danbury quarantine but rearranged a couple of games into those spots, including a game against Cheshire that had been moved around. Darien comes next.
4. WILTON
2-1
81
5
|
L
|Latest results: def. Glastonbury 14-6; lost to Brunswick 15-7; def. Hand 10-8
This week: Saturday at Ridgefield, 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Bottom line: Wilton and No. 5 New Canaan were set to meet Wednesday night, which sort of put this spot up for grabs. We'd have everyone vote again tonight, but, well, weekly's enough.
5. NEW CANAAN
2-2
78
3
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Staples 7-3; def. Fairfield Ludlowe 13-9; lost to Ridgefield 10-9; def. Fairfield Prep 10-8
This week: Saturday at Darien, 3 p.m.
Bottom line: Short seasons and gaudy poll numbers make early games loom larger than, maybe, they should. The Rams, who were missing key pieces early, weren't bad in their losses.
6. FAIRFIELD PREP
2-2
68
4
|
L
|Latest results: def. Guilford 13-1; def. Hand 10-3; lost to Ridgefield 13-5; lost to New Canaan 10-8.
This week: Thursday vs. Xavier, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday at Greenwich, noon
Bottom line: They're young, but the Jesuits have some kids who seem like they can play. They got off to hot starts in their two losses but couldn't keep it up. There's time.
7. NEW FAIRFIELD
4-0
56
7
|
S
|Latest results: def. Stratford 20-1; def. Brookfield 14-1; def. Newtown 9-4; def. Barlow 7-2
This week: Thursday vs. Immaculate, 6 p.m.; Saturday vs. Pomperaug, 6 p.m.; Tuesday at New Milford, 7 p.m.
Bottom line: The Rebels passed their first few tests. It's likely that the next one comes in a couple of weeks. But who really knows this year?
8. CHESHIRE
4-0
47
10
|
L
|Latest results: def. Southington 17-6; def. Hand 13-4; def. Sheehan 15-2; def. Shelton 9-7
This week: Monday at Guilford, 4 p.m.; Tuesday vs. Staples, 6 p.m.
Bottom line: The Rams dealt with a COVID-19 issue, voter Greg Lederer reported; they shuffled some games and have remained unbeaten with some time off before a busy couple of weeks.
9. GREENWICH
0-0
24
9
|
L
|Latest results: Did not play
This week: Thursday at Staples, 5:30 p.m.; Saturday vs. Fairfield Prep, noon; Tuesday vs. Westhill, 5 p.m.
Bottom line: The Cardinals will finally emerge from quarantine on Wednesday. They won't have much practice time behind them when they hit the field for real.
10. GLASTONBURY
2-2
15
8
|
L
|Latest results: lost to Wilton 14-6; def. Hall 15-4; lost to Darien 19-5; def. Somers 16-4
This week: Do not play.
Bottom line: With a game at Farmington moved out of this week, the Guardians get some time to rest up after a couple of losses to FCIAC teams and wins against CCC and NCCC opposition.
| Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Weston (3-0) 9; St. Joseph (2-1) 7; Newtown (3-1) 5; Simsbury (2-1) 4; Barlow (3-1) 2; Trumbull (2-0) 1.
|The following voted: Brian Adkins, Foran coach and Connecticut secondary schools assistant liaison to U.S. Lacrosse; George Baldassare, CHSLCA Executive Secretary Emeritus; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Jeff Brameier, Darien coach; Scott Bulkley, Newtown coach; Chris Dehnel, Patch Media Corp.; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day; Scott Hinchey, Glastonbury coach; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; John Mathews, Greens Farms Academy coach; Ken McCarthy, Somers coach; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio.