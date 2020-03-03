The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3): Simsbury returns with league tournaments in full swing

This week’s GameTimeCT top 10 poll looks a lot like last week’s as the regular season comes to an end. But two tweaks hit the bottom.

Simsbury, riding a four-game winning streak into the playoffs, hopped back in at No. 9. Notre Dame-Fairfield hung on, leaving Hand on the outside after two weeks at No. 10.

The top eight remained as they were last week, headed by No. 1 Darien, winner of 13 in a row against state competition going into Wednesday’s FCIAC semifinal. For the first time in four weeks, though, that ranking isn’t unanimous; No. 2 Fairfield Prep picked up one first-place vote.

The race between No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven remained close for a third week in a row. Greenwich sits fifth for a third week in a row, too. Xavier remains No. 6, but it’s a bit closer than it was last week when the Falcons hopped over No. 7 Ridgefield for the first time since the preseason poll.

Branford, looking to defend its SCC/SWC Division II championship this week and its CIAC Division II title over the next two weeks, remained at No. 8 for the third week in a row.

Hand sits one point out of the top 10. Westhill, Farmington Valley, and, for the first time since the preseason poll, Westhill/Stamford also drew at least a vote.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3)