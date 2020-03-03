The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3): Simsbury returns with league tournaments in full swing

This week’s GameTimeCT top 10 poll looks a lot like last week’s as the regular season comes to an end. But two tweaks hit the bottom.
Simsbury, riding a four-game winning streak into the playoffs, hopped back in at No. 9. Notre Dame-Fairfield hung on, leaving Hand on the outside after two weeks at No. 10.
The top eight remained as they were last week, headed by No. 1 Darien, winner of 13 in a row against state competition going into Wednesday’s FCIAC semifinal. For the first time in four weeks, though, that ranking isn’t unanimous; No. 2 Fairfield Prep picked up one first-place vote.
Boys Hockey League Tournament Scoreboard
The race between No. 3 New Canaan and No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven remained close for a third week in a row. Greenwich sits fifth for a third week in a row, too. Xavier remains No. 6, but it’s a bit closer than it was last week when the Falcons hopped over No. 7 Ridgefield for the first time since the preseason poll.
Branford, looking to defend its SCC/SWC Division II championship this week and its CIAC Division II title over the next two weeks, remained at No. 8 for the third week in a row.
Hand sits one point out of the top 10. Westhill, Farmington Valley, and, for the first time since the preseason poll, Westhill/Stamford also drew at least a vote.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|DIV
|1. DARIEN (13)
|17-4
|140
|1
|I
|Last Week: def. Trumbull 8-0; def. Fairfield 4-2 (FCIAC quarterfinal).
Next Game: Wednesday at Greenwich, FCIAC semifinal (Hamill), 5:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: So here we go: The Blue Wave are 5-0 against the three teams below them, 17-2 in-state, tested in a few close games, winners of nine in a row going into Wednesday’s semifinal against the last state team to beat them.
|2. FAIRFIELD PREP (1)
|12-6-2
|127
|2
|I
|Last Week: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 8-0.
Next Game: Friday vs. Notre Dame-West Haven, SCC/SWC Div. I final (Bennett), 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Guess whose time of year it is? The two-time defending state champions got two injured forwards back in their last regular-season game. Another showdown with their rival awaits (the Jesuits lost the conference final 1-0 to Hamden last year) before the state playoffs.
|3. NEW CANAAN
|17-2-1
|105
|3
|I
|Last Week: Did not play.
Next Game: Wednesday vs. Ridgefield, FCIAC semifinal (Darien Ice House), 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Rams go into Wednesday with six wins in a row. Top-seeded in the FCIAC tournament by lot, they’re also the second seed in the CIAC tournament. They could see the Tigers again in the Division I quarterfinals.
|4. NOTRE DAME-
WH
|14-6
|104
|4
|I
|Last Week: Did not play.
Next Game: Friday vs. Fairfield Prep, SCC/SWC Div. I final (Bennett), 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Green Knights went 5-2 in that homestand to end the regular season, with the losses to Fairfield Prep and Darien. They’ll get one more game in their own dressing room before a first-round bye in the CIAC tournament, then one to three neutral-site games.
|5. GREENWICH
|13-6-1
|82
|5
|I
|Last Week: Did not play.
Next Game: Wednesday vs. Darien, FCIAC semifinal (Hamill), 5:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Cardinals’ league-game win over Darien on Jan. 13, a 3-2 overtime win, was kind of the game that announced Greenwich as a renewed factor this year. They get a third crack at the Blue Wave in the conference semis. It’d be the state final if they met a fourth time.
|6. XAVIER
|10-7-3
|63
|6
|I
|Last Week: tied West Haven 1-1; def. Immaculate 5-3.
Next Game: CIAC Division I first round, March 10.
The Bottom Line: Looks like the Falcons will get another crack at West Haven in the state tournament. They were the eighth seed last year, beat West Haven, went on to play the top seed... well, there won’t be an unbeaten Ridgefield team waiting.
|7. RIDGEFIELD
|12-9
|54
|7
|I
|Last Week: def. Westhill/Stamford 3-2 (OT), FCIAC quarterfinals.
Next Game: Wednesday at New Canaan, FCIAC semifinal (Darien Ice House), 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Tigers had lost four out of five to end the regular season but got an overtime goal from Will Stewart on Saturday to get to the FCIAC semifinals. The three-time defending champs have to get through the top seed to do it again.
|8. BRANFORD
|17-2-1
|32
|8
|II
|Last Week: def. East Haven 2-1; def. Hand 4-3.
Next Game: Thursday vs. East Haven, SCC/SWC Div. II semifinal (Bennett), 7:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: If the real SCC/SWC Division II tournament is as good as the unofficial one last week, it should be a fun Thursday/Saturday at Bennett. Three close games among Branford, East Haven, Hand and North Haven closed the regular season. Now the Hornets have to defend two titles.
|9. SIMSBURY
|13-6-1
|25
|NR
|I
|Last Week: def. Conard 10-0.
Next Game: Thursday vs. Northwest Catholic, CCC North semifinals (ISCC), 4 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Trojans bump back up into the top 10 after a win to end their regular season, with Rocco Cirilli scoring four goals. Next up: a crack at their first CCC North championship since 2016.
|10. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
|10-8-2
|17
|9
|I
|Last Week: lost to Fairfield Prep 8-0.
Next Game: CIAC Division I first round.
The Bottom Line: Both the Lancers and Hand lost a chunk of points from last week’s poll to this week’s. Notre Dame held on. They appear set to meet Hamden, the team that they upset last year in the first round of the state tournament, to open this year’s playoffs.
|Dropped out: Hand (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Records through Monday, March 2
|Others receiving votes: Hand (17-2-1) 16; West Haven (11-8-1) 4; Farmington Valley (16-3-1) 1; Westhill/Stamford (14-6-1) 1.
|The following voted: Media: Luke Devoe, CTHSHockey.org; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Mike Madera, Elm City Newspapers; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media; Jim Stout, MaxPreps.com. Coaches: Ken Barse, Glastonbury; Dean Diamond, Housatonic; Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield; Matt Sather, Fairfield Prep; Larry Vieira, Notre Dame-West Haven.
Poll compiled by Michael Fornabaio