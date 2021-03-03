The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3): Fairfield Prep stays at No. 1, Xavier returns to poll

For the first time this season the top of the GameTimeCT Top 10 hockey poll remains the same.

No. 1 Fairfield Prep receiving 11 first place votes this week to remain at the top spot while No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven and No 3 Fairfield co-op each got one.

The Fairfield co-op continues its rise. The co-op is 5-0-0, including a win over New Canaan which impressed voters.

For the third week in a row, the game of musical chairs continues in the middle of the poll.

Other than Darien staying at No. 4, Greenwich moves up to No. 5, New Canaan drops to No. 6, Sheehan drops to No. 7 and Ridgefield to No. 8.

Hand returned this week from quarantine, beat Hamden 3-2 and then went back into quarantine. The Tigers though have held on to the No. 9 spot.

After one week out of the poll, Xavier is back in at No. 10.