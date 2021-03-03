The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 3): Fairfield Prep stays at No. 1, Xavier returns to poll

For the first time this season the top of the GameTimeCT Top 10 hockey poll remains the same.
No. 1 Fairfield Prep receiving 11 first place votes this week to remain at the top spot while No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven and No 3 Fairfield co-op each got one.
The Fairfield co-op continues its rise. The co-op is 5-0-0, including a win over New Canaan which impressed voters.
For the third week in a row, the game of musical chairs continues in the middle of the poll.
Other than Darien staying at No. 4, Greenwich moves up to No. 5, New Canaan drops to No. 6, Sheehan drops to No. 7 and Ridgefield to No. 8.
Hand returned this week from quarantine, beat Hamden 3-2 and then went back into quarantine. The Tigers though have held on to the No. 9 spot.
After one week out of the poll, Xavier is back in at No. 10.
Week 3 Top Hockey Performers
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|1. FAIRFIELD PREP (11)
|6-1-0
|128
|1
| Last week's results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 6-1; def. Hamden 1-0.
The Bottom Line: For the first time this season the No. 1 team is the same for two weeks. Tommy Martin continues his strong play, he picked up his fourth shutout of the season in his fifth win of the year.
|2. NOTRE DAME-WH (1)
|6-1-0
|117
|2
| Last week's results: def. Ridgefield 2-0.
The Bottom Line: The Green Knights didn’t have a post lost lull, shutting out Ridgefield in their first game back after their only loss of the season.
|3. FAIRFIELD CO-OP (1)
|5-0-0
|103
|5
| Last week's results: def. New Canaan 7-5.
The Bottom Line: Led by a three-goal showing from Finn Hoey the co-op passed their biggest test of the season in a wild win against New Canaan.
|4. DARIEN
|3-2-1
|94
|4
| Last week's results: def Ridgefield 4-0; def. St. Joseph 5-1.
The Bottom Line: Jamison Moore made his season debut against St. Joes. Watch out FCIAC the Blue Wave are fully healthy.
|5. GREENWICH
|2-2-0
|71
|8
| Last week's results: def. New Canaan 1-0.
The Bottom Line: Still trying to get a read on the Cardinals, they have alternated wins and losses this season.
|6. NEW CANAAN
|3-3-1
|64
|3
| Last week's results: lost to Greenwich 1-0; lost to Fairfield co-op 7-5.
The Bottom Line: Back-to-back losses are never fun, but even worse when it’s during a shortened season. The Rams need to right the ship and fast.
|7. SHEEHAN
|6-1-0
|31
|6
| Last week's results: lost to Lyman Hall 3-2; def. Lyman Hall 4-2.
The Bottom Line: The Tigers have face It’s hard to come out with a sweep when you have a double date with the rivals. The Titans split the Neil’s Donuts Cup (come on let’s make it a thing) with Lyman Hall this weekend.
|8. RIDGEFIELD
|3-4-0
|28
|7
| Last week's results: lost to Darien 4-0; lost to Notre Dame-West Haven 2-0; def. St. Joseph 5-1.
The Bottom Line: The Tigers don’t quit and are continuing to grow and get better as the season moves forward.
|9. HAND
|2-1-0
|24
|9
| Last week's results: def. Hamden 3-2.
The Bottom Line: The Tigers spent the past week in quarantine. Their next game is Sunday when they are scheduled to play Hamden.
|10. XAVIER
|3-1-0
|23
|NR
| Last week's results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 2-1; def. Immaculate 3-0.
The Bottom Line: The Falcons returned from quarantine and picked up two wins.
|Dropped out: Northwest Catholic (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Results through Tues. March 2
|Others receiving votes: Northwest Catholic (4-0-1) 20; East Catholic (5-2-0) 4; Trumbull (5-1-0) 4; Simsbury (4-3-0) 2; Lyman Hall (5-2-0) 1; South Windsor (5-2-0) 1.
|The following voted: Media: Luke Devoe, CTHSHockey.org; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Tim Jensen, Patch; Ben Klein, CTHSHockey.org; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Mike Madera, Elm City Newspapers; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Stewart, New Canaan Advertiser/Darien Times; Jim Stout, MaxPreps.com. Coaches: Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield, Matt Sather, Fairfield Prep; Larry Viera, Notre Dame-West Haven.
Poll compiled by Pete Paguaga