The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 17): Fairfield Prep increases lead at No. 1 heading into the postseason

The postseason is right around the corner.

The SCC/SWC Division II starts on Tuesday and then the leagues Division I and III teams start on Saturday. While the FCIAC and the CCC tournaments are scheduled to start on Monday.

With the postseason beginning, this poll is the final poll of the regular season and just like the preseason poll, Fairfield Prep is the No. 1 team.

The Jesuits have been the No. 1 team for every poll, but the Feb. 17 poll — which was after the first week of the season.

Fairfield Prep added to its first place votes and have 12, and No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven received the final top vote. Despite its first loss of the season, Fairfield co-op remains at No. 3 and Darien at No. 4.

There was a shuffle between the next five teams. New Canaan jumped up to No. 5, Xavier to No. 6. Greenwich, with a loss to St. Joseph, fell two spots to No. 7. Ridgefield jumped up to No. 8 and Sheehan dropped a spot to No. 9, despite two dominating wins.

Hand, which returned to game play this week and picked up two wins, and remained at No. 10.

See you all when the tournaments are over.