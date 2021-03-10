The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 10): No. 1 vs. No. 2 to kick off week

The top two teams in the poll will face off for the second time this season.
No. 1 Fairfield Prep and No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven will take the ice at 4 p.m. today.
During the season’s first week, preseason No. 1 Fairfield Prep beat then-No. 2 Darien, 3-0.
This is also the second meeting between Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven. Prep, then No. 3, came back to beat the No. 1-ranked Green Knights, 4-2.
Fairfield co-op stayed at No. 3 in this week’s poll and remained unbeaten with a win and a tie against No. 4 Darien. No. 5 Greenwich and No. 6 New Canaan remained in the same spots.
Xavier jumped up to No. 7 with wins against Simsbury and Woodstock Academy, as well as a loss to No. 1 Fairfield Prep. In that loss the Falcons were up 2-0 before allowing three goals in the third period, including the game-winning one with four seconds left.
Sheehan, Ridgefield and Hand, which returns to the ice on Monday, all moved down a spot.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|1. FAIRFIELD PREP (11)
|8-1-0
|128
|1
| Last week's results: def. Immaculate 9-1; def. Xavier 3-2
The Bottom Line: Luke Noonan’s goal with four seconds left capped off a comeback with over Xavier, keeping the Jesuits in the No. 1 spot before showdown with NDWH.
|2. NOTRE DAME-WH (1)
|7-1-0
|115
|2
| Last week's results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 5-3.
The Bottom Line: If the Green Knights lose to Fairfield Prep again on Wednesday, it will be an uphill climb for the No. 1 spot, no matter what happens in the SCC/SWC playoffs.
|3. FAIRFIELD CO-OP (1)
|6-0-1
|108
|3
| Last week's results: beat Darien 4-3, tied Darien 2-2
The Bottom Line: The co-op’s unbeaten train keeps rolling thanks to a Matt Jankovsky goal with 50.9 seconds left against Darien in the second game of the back-to-back. Can the co-op make it through the regular season without a loss? Only time will tell.
|4. DARIEN
|4-3-2
|88
|4
| Last week's results: lost to Fairfield co-op 4-3; tied Fairfield co-op 2-2, def. Greenwich 1-0
The Bottom Line: Chris Schofield pitched a shutout to salvage a week for Darien that saw the Blue Wave lose the lead in back-to-back games against Fairfield co-op.
|5. GREENWICH
|4-3-0
|79
|5
| Last week's results: def. New Canaan 3-2; def. Ridgefield 1-0, lost to Darien 1-0
The Bottom Line: The FCIAC Division I schedule has not been kind to most teams and after three straight wins, Greenwich couldn’t find the back of the net against Darien.
|6. NEW CANAAN
|4-4-1
|54
|6
| Last week's results: lost to Greenwich 3-2; def. St. Joseph 6-2
The Bottom Line: The Rams ended their losing streak this week, but the next three games are not gimmies.
|7. XAVIER
|5-2-0
|43
|10
| Last week's results: def. Simsbury 3-2 (OT); lost to Fairfield Prep 3-2; plays def. Woodstock Academy 6-2
The Bottom Line: Xavier has been on fire since the end of February, winning four of five games, with the lone loss coming in the final seconds against Fairfield Prep.
|8. SHEEHAN
|8-1-0
|33
|7
| Last week's results: def. Guilford 9-1, def. Westhill/Stamford 3-1
The Bottom Line: Are stumbling against Lyman Hall, the Titans have turned their game around which included a big win over an FCIAC opponent.
|9. RIDGEFIELD
|3-6-0
|23
|8
| Last week's results: lost to Greenwich 1-0
The Bottom Line: The Tigers played Greenwich well, but dates with New Canaan, Fairfield co-op and Darien are waiting for them to end the season.
|10. HAND
|2-1-0
|17
|9
| Last week's results: No games.
The Bottom Line: Still in quarantine, the Tigers are scheduled to return to the ice on Monday.
|Dropped out: None
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Results through Tues. March 9
|Others receiving votes: Northwest Catholic (5-1-1) 16; East Catholic (7-2-0) 8; Trumbull (6-1-0) 2; BBB (10-0-0) 1.
|The following voted: Media: Luke Devoe, CTHSHockey.org; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Tim Jensen, Patch; Ben Klein, CTHSHockey.org; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Mike Madera, Elm City Newspapers; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Stewart, New Canaan Advertiser/Darien Times; Jim Stout, MaxPreps.com. Coaches: Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield, Matt Sather, Fairfield Prep; Larry Viera, Notre Dame-West Haven.
Poll compiled by Pete Paguaga