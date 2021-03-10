The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (March 10): No. 1 vs. No. 2 to kick off week

The top two teams in the poll will face off for the second time this season.

No. 1 Fairfield Prep and No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven will take the ice at 4 p.m. today.

During the season’s first week, preseason No. 1 Fairfield Prep beat then-No. 2 Darien, 3-0.

This is also the second meeting between Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven. Prep, then No. 3, came back to beat the No. 1-ranked Green Knights, 4-2.

Fairfield co-op stayed at No. 3 in this week’s poll and remained unbeaten with a win and a tie against No. 4 Darien. No. 5 Greenwich and No. 6 New Canaan remained in the same spots.

Xavier jumped up to No. 7 with wins against Simsbury and Woodstock Academy, as well as a loss to No. 1 Fairfield Prep. In that loss the Falcons were up 2-0 before allowing three goals in the third period, including the game-winning one with four seconds left.

Sheehan, Ridgefield and Hand, which returns to the ice on Monday, all moved down a spot.