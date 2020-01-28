The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 28): Red-hot Simsbury leaps into top 5

Styles, to borrow a phrase from an entirely different sport (at least at this level), make fights. And maybe that’s what we’re seeing this season in Connecticut boys hockey.

This team has no answer for that team’s size. But that team has no answer for that other team’s speed. And that other team can’t handle this other team’s depth. How do you rank them? It may depend who’s next.

The top of the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll largely held this week, with Darien still on top, Notre Dame-West Haven still at No. 2, Fairfield Prep still third heading into its first showdown with the Green Knights on Saturday in Bridgeport. And New Canaan remains No. 4.

Below them, teams shuffled. Simsbury’s win over Xavier, the Falcons’ third loss in four games, moved the Trojans, who have now won six straight, up to No. 5 ahead of Ridgefield and dropped the Falcons to eighth behind Greenwich.

Hamden hung in at No. 9 despite losses to West Haven and Fairfield Prep. Branford, which took care of its own business and won two Division II games handily this week, returns to the top 10, swapping places with Notre Dame-Fairfield.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 28)