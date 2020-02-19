The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 18): After No. 1 Darien, a churn beneath

We’re getting there. The regular season will be over in two weeks. And though the top of the GameTimeCT boys hockey top 10 poll remained the same, with Darien a unanimous No. 1, there was a bit of churn underneath.

New Canaan, a week after dropping to fifth off a loss to Darien, has rebounded to third with a win over Greenwich, which had surged to fourth before falling back to fifth. Notre Dame-West Haven, after a second big loss to No. 2 Fairfield Prep, drops narrowly to fourth.

While Ridgefield and Xavier remained placidly in place at sixth and seventh, Branford and Notre Dame-Fairfield, each with a loss this week, are tied for eighth. Hand moves up into 10th.

Simsbury, which is winless in five after a six-game winning streak, fell out of the top 10, but it was one of six teams that also received votes. In eight polls this season, that’s the most teams to receive a vote. Fairfield got its first votes of the season after beating Notre Dame-Fairfield on Monday and putting a scare into Ridgefield on Saturday.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 18)