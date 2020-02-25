The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 25): A minor switch in an otherwise steady week before postseason

With one week to go in the regular season, and one conference’s postseason getting underway Saturday, the GameTimeCT top 10 poll stayed pretty steady this week.

The 10 teams remained the same, we split a tie, and only one other set of teams switched places.

The top five remained identical, led by No. 1 Darien, which beat No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven on Monday for the second time this year. No. 2 Fairfield Prep and No. 3 New Canaan remained between them, with No. 5 Greenwich behind them.

Xavier hopped Ridgefield into sixth place.

No. 8 Branford had been tied with Notre Dame-Fairfield, but the Hornets get a slight edge this week. They’ll meet No. 10 Hand on Saturday.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 25)