The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 24): Fairfield Prep returns to top spot, NW Catholic comes in at No. 10

For the third week in a row, there is a new No. 1 team in the state. It is a familiar one, though.

After one week away, Fairfield Prep is back atop the GameTimeCT hockey poll after receiving 11 first-place votes.

The Jesuits have won four straight since losing the season opener, including a come from behind win over Notre Dame-West Haven, the team that was No. 1 last week.

Notre Dame-West Haven dropped to No. 2 in the poll and held on to one No. 1 vote. No. 5 Fairfield co-op received the other No. 1 vote this week.

Despite not playing any games this past week because it was in quarantine Xavier dropped out of the top 10 poll, but Hand, which was also in quarantine remained at No. 9 in the poll.