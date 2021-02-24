The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 24): Fairfield Prep returns to top spot, NW Catholic comes in at No. 10

For the third week in a row, there is a new No. 1 team in the state. It is a familiar one, though.
After one week away, Fairfield Prep is back atop the GameTimeCT hockey poll after receiving 11 first-place votes.
The Jesuits have won four straight since losing the season opener, including a come from behind win over Notre Dame-West Haven, the team that was No. 1 last week.
Notre Dame-West Haven dropped to No. 2 in the poll and held on to one No. 1 vote. No. 5 Fairfield co-op received the other No. 1 vote this week.
Despite not playing any games this past week because it was in quarantine Xavier dropped out of the top 10 poll, but Hand, which was also in quarantine remained at No. 9 in the poll.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|1. FAIRFIELD PREP (11)
|4-1-0
|128
|3
| Last week's results: def. West Haven 5-0; def. NDWH 4-2
The Bottom Line: : Funny seeing you here, Fairfield Prep. After a week at No. 3, two strong wins – including a come-from-behind win over NDWH – puts Fairfield Prep back in the top spot.
|2. NOTRE DAME-WH (1)
|5-1-0
|117
|1
| Last week's results def. Hamden 4-3 (OT); lost to Fairfield Prep 4-2
The Bottom Line: : The Green Knights led Fairfield Prep 2-0 before allowing four straight goals. They will have to wait until March 10 for another chance at the Jesuits.
|3. NEW CANAAN
|3-1-1
|102
|2
| Last week's results: tied Darien 4-4; def. St. Joes 5-2
The Bottom Line: The Rams blew a lead late against Darien, but were able to survive in OT to get a tie.
|4. DARIEN
|1-2-1
|86
|4
| Last week's results: tied New Canaan 4-4
The Bottom Line: The Blue Wave haven’t won a game since Feb. 10 and the games coming up offer them a chance to get back into the win column a couple of times this week.
|5. FAIRFIELD CO-OP (1)
|4-0-0
|84
|5
| Last week's results: def. Ridgefield 5-3; def. Trumbull 5-1
The Bottom Line: Voters have been impressed with the co-op to start the season. We will see what they are made of starting this week with games against New Canaan and then back-to-back dates with Darien.
|6. SHEEHAN
|5-0-0
|51
|7
| Last week's results: def. Amity 4-2; def. Cheshire 7-3
The Bottom Line: Another week, another 11 goals scored by the Titans. They did survive a scare against Cheshire, but scored five goals in the third period to put the Rams away.
|7. RIDGEFIELD
|2-3-0
|43
|8
| Last week's results: lost to Fairfield co-op 5-3; def. Greenwich 2-0
The Bottom Line: The Tigers have faced four top 10 teams in their first five games. No worries it gets easier…no it doesn’t. The Tigers host Darien and Notre Dame-West Haven this week.
|8. GREENWICH
|1-2-0
|33
|6
| Last week's results: Lost to Ridgefield 2-0.
The Bottom Line: We still don’t know much about the Cardinals with only three games played.
|9. HAND
|1-1-0
|28
|9
| Last week's results: No games.
The Bottom Line: : The Tigers spent the past week in quarantine. Their next game is Sunday when they are scheduled to play Hamden.
|10. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
|4-1-0
|20
|NR
| Last week's results: def. Farmington Valley 3-0; def. South Windsor 7-2
The Bottom Line: The King of the North or of Pride Rock? Depends on whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or the Lion King, but the Lions have won three in a row and their lone loss came in OT.
|Dropped out: : Xavier (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Results through Tues. Feb. 23
|Others receiving votes: Xavier (1-1-0) 14; South Windsor (4-2-0) 4; Hamden (0-4-0) 2; Notre Dame-Fairfield (3-2-0) 2; Brookfield/Bethel/Danbury (6-0-0) 1.
|The following voted: Media: Luke Devoe, CTHSHockey.org; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Tim Jensen, Patch; Ben Klein, CTHSHockey.org; Greg Lederer, Cheshire Herald; Mike Madera, Elm City Newspapers; Dan Nowak, New Haven Register; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Stewart, New Canaan Advertiser/Darien Times; Jim Stout, MaxPreps.com. Coaches: Shaun Gallagher, Ridgefield, Matt Sather, Fairfield Prep; Larry Viera, Notre Dame-West Haven.
Poll compiled by Pete Paguaga