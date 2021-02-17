The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 17): A New No. 1 and Sheehan joins the party

There is a new No. 1 after the first week of the season.
With wins over three ranked teams, Notre Dame-West Haven (4-0) received all 13 first place votes to claim the top spot for Week 2.
Meanwhile, two new teams joined the top 10. Fairfield co-op jumped to the No. 5 spot after two impressive wins. Sheehan comes in at No. 7 after starting the year 3-0 and outscoring opponents 22-6.
We don’t have the precise information, but after speaking with other coaches and administrators, we believe this is the first time in 40 years that Sheehan has been ranked in New Haven Register/GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.
“Honestly, it’s humbling,” Sheehan coach Dave Festa said. “To be where we are at, to be ranked that high and to have other folks take notice, makes a statement for us.”
The Titans are led by the three-headed scoring attack of Anthony and Joe Romano and Luke Festa.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
|REC
|PTS
|LAST
|1. NOTRE DAME-WH (13)
|4-0-0
|130
|3
| Last week's results: def. Immaculate 8-2; def. New Canaan 3-2; def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 6-0, def. Darien 3-2 (OT)
The Bottom Line: The lone big-four team to come out of the first week unbeaten. With dates vs. Hamden and Fairfield Prep coming up this week, how long will it last?
|2. NEW CANAAN
|2-1-0
|109
|4
| Last week's results def. Fairfield Prep 2-1; lost to Notre Dame-West Haven 3-2; def Ridgefield 5-1
The Bottom Line: Right now, it looks like the FCIAC will go through New Canaan. But that might last a couple of hours as the Rams have a date with Darien on Wednesday night.
|3. FAIRFIELD PREP
|2-1-0
|108
|1
| Last week's results: Lost to New Canaan 2-1; def Ridgefield 3-0; def; Darien 3-0
The Bottom Line: Outside of a 10-second lapse in the opener, resulting in two goals against, Prep has looked like the Prep we know.
|4. DARIEN
|1-2-0
|92
|2
| Last week's results: def. Greenwich 7-4; lost to Fairfield Prep 3-0; lost to Notre Dame-West Haven 3-2 (OT)
The Bottom Line: A slow start doesn’t matter in a normal season, but this is not a normal season. Darien can get back on track and make a statement with a win against New Canaan.
|5. FAIRFIELD CO-OP
|2-0-0
|68
|NR
| Last week's results: def. West Haven 9-1, def. St. Joseph 4-1
The Bottom Line: Didn’t get any love in the preseason poll but, after the first week, Fairfield cracks the top 5.
|6. GREENWICH
|1-1-0
|61
|5
| Last week's results: lost to Darien 7-4; def. St. Joseph 9-1
The Bottom Line: The Cardinals had six days to stew over what went wrong against Darien and took it out against St. Joseph.
|7. SHEEHAN
|3-0-0
|41
|NR
| Last week's results: def. Hand 5-1, def. North Branford 9-1; def. Watertown-Pomperaug 8-4
The Bottom Line: Welcome to the big boys club, Sheehan. For the first time in recent memory, perhaps ever, the Titans are ranked in the top 10.
|8. RIDGEFIELD
|1-2-0
|32
|6
| Last week's results: lost to Fairfield Prep 3-0; lost to New Canaan 5-1; def. St. Joseph 4-1
The Bottom Line: No one should knock the Tigers because of their rough, early-season schedule. They finally got into the win column on Monday after a long opening week.
|9. HAND
|1-1-0
|29
|9
| Last week's results: lost to Sheehan 5-1, def. Xavier 3-1
The Bottom Line: The Tigers have had a rough start to the year. They were quarantined, lost to now-No. 7 Sheehan and then went back to quarantine. At least they're still ranked.
|10. XAVIER
|1-1-0
|23
|7
| Last week's results: def. Hamden 2-1, lost to Hand 3-1
The Bottom Line: Coming off a close win and then a loss, the Falcons will be in quarantine this week and all three of their games are postponed.
|Dropped out: Notre Dame-Fairfield (8), Simsbury (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.
Records from last year
|Others receiving votes: North Haven (3-0-0) 9; Simsbury (1-1-0) 5; West Haven (1-1-0) 5; Northwest Catholic (2-1-0) 2; St. Joseph (1-2-0) 1.
