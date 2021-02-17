The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Feb. 17): A New No. 1 and Sheehan joins the party

There is a new No. 1 after the first week of the season.

With wins over three ranked teams, Notre Dame-West Haven (4-0) received all 13 first place votes to claim the top spot for Week 2.

Meanwhile, two new teams joined the top 10. Fairfield co-op jumped to the No. 5 spot after two impressive wins. Sheehan comes in at No. 7 after starting the year 3-0 and outscoring opponents 22-6.

We don’t have the precise information, but after speaking with other coaches and administrators, we believe this is the first time in 40 years that Sheehan has been ranked in New Haven Register/GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

“Honestly, it’s humbling,” Sheehan coach Dave Festa said. “To be where we are at, to be ranked that high and to have other folks take notice, makes a statement for us.”

The Titans are led by the three-headed scoring attack of Anthony and Joe Romano and Luke Festa.