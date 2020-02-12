The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll: Darien back at No. 1 after week off

Hey, look who’s back on top. And for the first time this season, it’s unanimous.

After being usurped for a week, Darien rode Wednesday’s win over interloping Fairfield Prep and a Saturday dismantling of New Canaan back to No. 1 in the GameTimeCT boys hockey Top 10 poll.

Darien has led the poll four of the seven times we’ve taken the pulse of the voters, including the previous three before Fairfield Prep jumped over the Blue Wave last week. A 2-1 Darien win at the Jesuits’ home rink has helped flip them back, earning Darien all 14 first-place votes.

The Jesuits hang in at No. 2, just ahead of Notre Dame-West Haven; Fairfield Prep visits the Green Knights on Saturday, two weeks after beating the Green Knights 6-0 in Bridgeport.

Greenwich hopped over New Canaan into fourth place. Ridgefield and Xavier stay at Nos. 6 and 7, and Branford moves up a spot into eighth, trading places with Simsbury.

Notre Dame-Fairfield returns at No. 10 after a two-week absence from the top 10. Hamden, No. 10 last week, fell out of the top 10 for the first time since the last poll before the 2016 CIAC playoffs.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Hockey Poll (Jan. 11)