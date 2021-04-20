The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball (April 19): Three teams join the poll after the first week

After five teams picked up first-place votes in the preseason poll, a couple of losses has consolidated the voting.

Staples stays No. 1 but went from four to 11 first-place votes this week after going 4-0 in early FCIAC play.

East Catholic got one less vote for No. 1 and Amity went down from three to one first-place vote.

Greenwich fell out of the top 10 after a loss to Darien, though it should be noted the Cardinals are playing without several varsity players who are quarantined.

Fairfield Prep’s loss to Guilford erased the four first-place votes the Jesuits had in the preseason though they remain in the Top 10.

Southington, Hamden and Warde all came out of the gate hot and now find themselves in the Top 10.

Trumbull and Newtown also bowed out of the top 10.

If previous seasons are any lesson, there will be a lot of movement as the season really gets going over the next few weeks.