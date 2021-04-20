The GameTimeCT Top 10 Baseball (April 19): Three teams join the poll after the first week

After five teams picked up first-place votes in the preseason poll, a couple of losses has consolidated the voting.
Staples stays No. 1 but went from four to 11 first-place votes this week after going 4-0 in early FCIAC play.
East Catholic got one less vote for No. 1 and Amity went down from three to one first-place vote.
Greenwich fell out of the top 10 after a loss to Darien, though it should be noted the Cardinals are playing without several varsity players who are quarantined.
Fairfield Prep’s loss to Guilford erased the four first-place votes the Jesuits had in the preseason though they remain in the Top 10.
Southington, Hamden and Warde all came out of the gate hot and now find themselves in the Top 10.
Trumbull and Newtown also bowed out of the top 10.
If previous seasons are any lesson, there will be a lot of movement as the season really gets going over the next few weeks.
TEAM (First place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. STAPLES (11)
4-0
384
1
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Darien 6-0, Harding 17-0, St Joseph 7-2, McMahon 7-6
This week: : Monday at Wilton, 4; Wednesday vs. Danbury 4; Friday at Norwalk 4:30
Bottom Line: The Wreckers stated their case for No. 1 with a combined no-hitter from Carter Kelsey and Matt Spada on opening day and have rolled from there.
|2. AMITY (1)
4-0
356
2
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Branford 12-1, Hillhouse 20-0, East Haven 14-1, Cheshire 9-0
This week : Monday vs. Hand 3:45; Wednesday vs. North Haven, 3:45; Friday vs. Wilbur Cross 3:45
Bottom Line: Amity and Juju Stevens in full steamroller mode and it’s only mid-April.
|3. EAST CATHOLIC (1)
3-0
332
3
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Conard 6-1, Wethersfield 8-3 Cheney Tech 11-0
This week: Monday vs. Glastonbury, 3:45; Wednesday at East Hartford, 3:45; Thursday at Tolland 3:45
Bottom Line: A couple of good tests await the Eagles and pitching ace Frank Mozzicato this week.
4. HAND
4-0
284
8
|
L
|Latest results: Def. Wilbur Cross 11-1, West Haven 5-1, NDWH 5-3, North Haven 8-4
This week: Monday at Amity, 3:45; Wednesday at Cheshire. 4; Friday vs. Xavier, 3:45
Bottom Line: The Tigers picked up where they left off in 2019 behind a lineup anchored by power-hitting third baseman Anthony DePino.
5. WATERFORD
3-0
256
5
|
M
|Latest results: Def. Bacon 12-1, New London 12-8, East Lyme 9-5
This week: Monday at Woodstock, 4:15 p.m.; Saturday vs. Stonington 11 a.m.
Bottom Line: Waterford and Connor Podeszwa have been pounding the baseball, but will need more pitching to remain a Top 10 team.
6. NEW FAIRFIELD
3-0
220
9
|
M
|Latest results:Def. Bunnell 13-4, Weston 11-3, New Milford 9-3
This week: Monday vs. Weston, 4:15; Wednesday at Bunnell, 4:15; Friday vs. Masuk, 4:15
Bottom Line: Matthew Garbowski and company have shown the Rebels can score with 33 runs in three games.
7. HAMDEN
4-0
198
NR
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Foran 27-8; NDWH 5-4; Cheshire 4-0; East Haven 10-0
This week: Monday at Branford, 4; Wednesday vs. Lyman Hall, 4; Friday vs. Fairfield Prep 4.
Bottom Line: The Green Dragons have been booming with eight home runs and 46 runs in the first four games, led by Maico Cardona and Jake Pisano.
|8. FAIRFIELD WARDE
4-0
194
NR
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Danbury 10-8; Westhll 7-2; Ridgefield 2-0; Norwalk 7-4
This week: Monday vs. Trumbull, 4; Wednesday at New Canaan, 4; Friday vs. Stamford, 4
Bottom Line: Mustangs came blazing out of the gates with a lot of big hits, including a grand slam from Griff Polley to beat Norwalk.
|9. SOUTHINGTON
2-0
189
NR
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Tolland 14-1; Berlin 6-0
This week: Monday at South Windsor, 3:45; Wednesday vs. Hall, 3:45; Friday at New Britain 3:45
Bottom Line: Limited varsity experience on the roster not slowing down the Knights.
10. FAIRFIELD PREP
1-1
169
4
|
LL
|Latest results: Def. Lyman Hall, Lost Guilford 8-6
This week: Monday vs. Foran, 4; Tuesday at Shelton, 4; Thursday vs. Sheehan, 4; Friday at Hamden, 4
Bottom Line: An early loss does little to diminish the Jesuits standing, but four tough SCC games this week will let us know if they are for real.
|Dropped Out: Newtown (6); Trumbull (7), Greenwich (10)
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others Receiving Votes: Greenwich 90 (2-1); Trumbull 68 (1-1); Xavier 66 (3-0); Newtown 62 (2-2); Barlow 61 (4-1); Fitch 54 (3-0); Sheehan 47 (3-1); Masuk 42 (4-0); St Paul 32 (3-1); Killingly 31 (3-0); Wilton 31 (4-0); Glastonbury 30 (1-1); NFA 23 (3-0); Newington 22 (2-0); Hall 18 (3-0); Shelton 16 (2-1); Farmington 9 (2-1); East Lyme 9 (2-1); Watertown 7 (4-0); Coginchaug 7 (3-0); East Granby 7 (3-0)
|The following voted: Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Pete Paguaga, GametimeCT; Mike Madera, New Haven Register; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; Bill Bloxsom, Trumbull Times; Scott Ericson, GameTimeCT; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Kyle Maher, Journal Inquirer; Will Aldam, GameTimeCT; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Matt Hornick, Bristol Press; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle
— Poll compiled by Scott Ericson