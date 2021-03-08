The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 8): Movement aplenty; NWC gains a 1st-place vote

After a week where every team in the top 10 prevailed in week 3, this past week was far from that.

There were five losses among top-10 teams, including two from Notre Dame-West Haven. The Green Knights and another SCC team, Wilbur Cross, fell out of the top 10 while West Haven, which defeated Cross on Friday, made its first appearance and is the lone undefeated team in the SCC.

St. Joseph and its spotless 10-0 record took the final spot in the top 10. The Cadets are an FCIAC contender for sure. Ridgefield, the reigning league champion, dropped a coupe of spots after losing its first game to New Canaan in double overtime.

Then of course there was the top-10 CCC showdown between Northwest Catholic and Windsor. The Lions prevailed at home 78-74. Northwest Catholic picked up a first-place vote with that performance while East Catholic kept the others and the top spot once again.