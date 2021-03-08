The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 8): Movement aplenty; NWC gains a 1st-place vote

After a week where every team in the top 10 prevailed in week 3, this past week was far from that.
There were five losses among top-10 teams, including two from Notre Dame-West Haven. The Green Knights and another SCC team, Wilbur Cross, fell out of the top 10 while West Haven, which defeated Cross on Friday, made its first appearance and is the lone undefeated team in the SCC.
THE WEEK’S TOP PERFORMERS
St. Joseph and its spotless 10-0 record took the final spot in the top 10. The Cadets are an FCIAC contender for sure. Ridgefield, the reigning league champion, dropped a coupe of spots after losing its first game to New Canaan in double overtime.
Then of course there was the top-10 CCC showdown between Northwest Catholic and Windsor. The Lions prevailed at home 78-74. Northwest Catholic picked up a first-place vote with that performance while East Catholic kept the others and the top spot once again.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (17)
7-0
538
|
1
|Last week's results: Def. East Hartford 77-53.
The Bottom Line: Eagles led 20-5 after the opening quarter and coasted from there.
|2. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
8-0
514
|
2
|Last week's results: Def. Windsor 78-74; def. Conard 91-44.
The Bottom Line: Matt Curtis scored 35 points to help the Lions defeat Windsor in a CCC battle of unbeatens.
|3. SACRED HEART
5-0
430
|
5
|Last week's results: Def. Crosby 59-56; def. WCA 78-51.
The Bottom Line: Hearts came from 13 down at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Crosby with Tre Duncan hitting a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left.
|4. WINDSOR
7-1
418
|
2
|Last week's results: Lost to Northwest Catholic 78-74; def. Hartford Public 69-59.
The Bottom Line: Warriors were able to recover from an 18-0 third-quarter run by Northwest Catholic, closing within one point, but never were able to take the lead again.
|5. BRISTOL CENTRAL
8-0
402
|
7
|Last week's results: Def. Farmington 55-41; def. Southington 55-31.
The Bottom Line: Donovan Clingan had a pair of triple-doubles in both of the Rams’ victories last week.
|6. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
9-0
356
|
8
|Last week's results: Def. Immaculate 63-52; def. Weston 52-27; def. Brookfield 72-62.
The Bottom Line: Ty Staples-Santos had 23 points, six assists and six steals in the win over Immaculate.
|7. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
6-0
319
|
10
|Last week's results: Def. Stratford 74-70; def. Bunnell 63-54.
The Bottom Line: Lancers swept the Stratford SWC schools in their return from a two-week quarantine.
|8. RIDGEFIELD
8-1
235
|
6
|Last week's results: Def. Greenwich 45-34; lost to New Canaan 64-59 (2 OT); def. Darien 66-57.The Bottom Line: Tigers rebounded from their loss to the Rams by handling the Blue Wave.
|9. WEST HAVEN
5-0
214
|
NR
|Last week's results: Def. Law 56-32; def. Shelton 58-34; def. Wilbur Cross 62-49.The Bottom Line: The only remaining unbeaten in the Southern Connecticut Conference vaults into the top 10 thanks to its win against Cross.
|10. ST. JOSEPH
10-0
195
|
NR
|Last week's results: Def. Bassick 74-67; def. Bridgeport Central 95-64; def. Harding 70-55.
The Bottom Line: Cadets swept the three Bridgeport schools to earn the final spot in the top 10.
|Dropped out: Notre Dame-West Haven (4) and Wilbur Cross (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Prince Tech (10-0), 184; Notre Dame-West Haven (5-2), 167; Wilbur Cross (6-2), 125; Morgan (8-0), 86; Fairfield Prep (7-1), 70; Maloney (8-0) and New Canaan (7-2), 58; Naugatuck (6-2), 46; East Lyme (6-1), 42; Capital Prep (8-0), 30; Staples (8-1), 29; Norwich Free Academy (4-2), 22; Immaculate (6-2), 18; Seymour (7-1), 10; Wilton (6-2), 8; Middletown (7-1) and Northwestern (8-0), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Waterbury Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
