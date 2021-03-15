The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 8): Notre Dame-West Haven returns after one-week absence

Notre Dame-West Haven suffered a pair of 3-point road losses two weeks ago and fell out of the top 10. But the Green Knights rebounded with a pair of quality road victories – at West Haven and at Xavier – to return to the top 10.
Now the Green Knights await their seeding in the SCC Division I tournament, which will begin on Saturday.
Trivia time: Which team holds the state’s longest winning streak? If you guessed Prince Tech, give yourself a pat on the back! Prince Tech, ranked 10th this week, has won 35 straight games and is looking to win another CTC championship beginning later this week.
Other than that, it was a pretty quiet week in the top 10. Notre Dame-Fairfield dropped its first game of the season to Newtown, but the Lancers dropped just one spot to No. 8.
The league tournaments begin this week and those are always fun. Our next top 10 poll will be our final one, after the season is completed.
Enjoy the postseason everyone.
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (17)
9-0
538
1
|Last week's results: Def. Manchester 79-34; def. South Windsor 85-31.
The Bottom Line: Brody Limric had 31 points and 21 rebounds in the Eagles’ victory over Manchester.
|2. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC (1)
10-0
498
2
|Last week's results: Def. Hall 56-54 (OT); def. Simsbury 61-56 (OT).
The Bottom Line: Lions survive a pair of overtime games to keep their undefeated record intact.
|3. SACRED HEART
8-0
446
3
|Last week's results: Def. WCA 65-44; def. Oxford 88-46; def. Crosby 84-57.
The Bottom Line: Oxford stepped in for Naugatuck last Friday after the Greyhounds had to go into COVID-19 quarantine.
|4. WINDSOR
9-1
424
4
|Last week's results: Def. Enfield 82-56; def. Bloomfield 101-55.
The Bottom Line: Troy McKoy scored 21 points in the victory over Enfield.
|5. BRISTOL CENTRAL
10-0
410
5
|Last week's results: Def. Plainville 74-41; def. Lewis Mills 70-51.
The Bottom Line: After surving its closest game at Plainville last month, the Rams dominated the rematch, jumping out to a 42-19 halftime lead.
|6. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
11-0
372
6
|Last week's results: def. Stratford 64-46; def. Masuk 78-54.
The Bottom Line: Cougars finished the regular season undefeated, earned the top seed and a first-round bye in the SWC tournament. Kolbe opens against the Bunnell-Brookfield winner on Thursday at the Shehan Center in Bridgeport.
|7. RIDGEFIELD
11-1
322
8
|Last week's results: Def. McMahon 83-38; def. Norwalk 48-38; def. Staples 73-50.
The Bottom Line: Matt Knachel led the way with 20 points against Staples to help the Tigers earn the top seed in the FCIAC tournament beginning Tuesday.
|8. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
8-1
224
7
|Last week's results: Def. Brookfield 80-57; def. Bethel 67-52; lost to Newtown 60-56.
The Bottom Line: First loss of the season only cost the Lancers one spot in the poll. They also received a first-round bye in the SWC tournament and host the Bethel/Masuk winner on Thursday.
|9. NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
8-2
223
NR
|Last week's results:Def. West Haven 63-47; def. Xavier 53-38; def. Amity 67-57.
The Bottom Line: A pair of impressive road victories against West Haven and Xavier vaults the Green Knights back into the top 10 after a one-week absence.
|10. PRINCE TECH
12-0
192
NR
|Last week's results: Def. Kaynor Tech 98-37; def. Whitney Tech 97-46.
The Bottom Line: Falcons own the state’s longest winning streak at 35 games and make their first appearance of the season in the top 10. Tyshawn Jackson scored his 1,000th career point against Whitney Tech.
|Dropped out: West Haven (9) and St. Joseph (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis. Note: The poll will return once the season is completed.
|Others receiving votes: West Haven (8-1), 178; St. Joseph (11-1), 150; Maloney (10-0), 111; Morgan (10-0), 102; Fairfield Prep (9-1), 95; Wilton (10-2), 50; Capital Prep (10-0), 45; Staples (10-2), 37; Immaculate (8-2), 30; Middletown (9-1), 29; Norwich Free Academy (5-2), 28; Naugatuck (7-2), 26; East Lyme (7-2), 10; Wilbur Cross (7-3), 9; New Canaan (9-3), 8.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Waterbury Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli