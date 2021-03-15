The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 8): Notre Dame-West Haven returns after one-week absence

Notre Dame-West Haven suffered a pair of 3-point road losses two weeks ago and fell out of the top 10. But the Green Knights rebounded with a pair of quality road victories – at West Haven and at Xavier – to return to the top 10.

Now the Green Knights await their seeding in the SCC Division I tournament, which will begin on Saturday.

Trivia time: Which team holds the state’s longest winning streak? If you guessed Prince Tech, give yourself a pat on the back! Prince Tech, ranked 10th this week, has won 35 straight games and is looking to win another CTC championship beginning later this week.

Other than that, it was a pretty quiet week in the top 10. Notre Dame-Fairfield dropped its first game of the season to Newtown, but the Lancers dropped just one spot to No. 8.

The league tournaments begin this week and those are always fun. Our next top 10 poll will be our final one, after the season is completed.

Enjoy the postseason everyone.