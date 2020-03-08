The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 8): East Catholic returns to No. 1 spot

Much like its recent rivalry, East Catholic and Windsor have traded places in the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

Windsor inherited the top spot in the preseason poll after East Catholic finished in that spot to conclude the 2018-19 season. After Windsor dropped three games in Florida, East Catholic moved up from No. 2 to No. 1. Windsor returned there when it defeated East Catholic at home on Jan. 28.

And now, after winning its fourth CCC title in the past five seasons, East Catholic takes the top spot as the CIAC state tournaments begin. Windsor dropped to third and Norwich Free Academy, one of two remaining undefeated teams, moves up to No. 2.

Three different teams entered the poll this week: Northwest Catholic, which defeated Windsor; Ridgefield, which won the FCIAC; and Wilbur Cross, which defended its title in the SCC. The three teams departing are Hillhouse, Immaculate and Old Lyme.

NOTE: There will not be another poll until after the completion of state tournament play.