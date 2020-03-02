GameTime CT

Boys Basketball

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 2): Top 10 remain the same in midst of league tournament play

It was another quiet week for the top 10 teams that have been in place for three consecutive weeks now.

The only movement were Hillhouse and Immaculate flip-flopping in the 6 and 7 spots. The top seven teams in the poll are all in the CIAC Division I state tournament. Pairings will be released on Wednesday.

There is a potential to have seven league tournament champions among the top 10 teams. We shall see what happens the rest of this week.

 

TEAM (1st place votes)

REC

PTS

LAST

DIV.
1. WINDSOR (19)

19-3

570

1

I
Last week's results:def. Bloomfield 103-73; def. Bloomfield 100-78; def. Farmington 67-57.
The Bottom Line: Senior guard Corey McKeithan scored 70 points in the Warriors’ two victories over Bloomfield.
2. EAST CATHOLIC

21-1

526

2

I
Last week's results: def. Enfield 84-36; def. Enfield 70-35; def. Bristol Central 85-48.
The Bottom Line: Matt Knowling scored 28 points in the CCC tournament quarterfinals against Bristol Central. Eagles outscored the Rams 28-13 in the second quarter.
3. SACRED HEART

21-0

500

3

I
Last week's results: def. Torrington 76-56; def. Ansonia 72-43.
The Bottom Line: The NVL winning streak stands at 125 games for the Hearts heading into Tuesday night’s tournament semifinals against Holy Cross.
4. NFA

21-0

448

4

I
Last week's results: def. Xavier 60-54; def. Woodstock Academy 73-43; def. Waterford 65-40.
The Bottom Line:The win over Xavier was just one of only two that the Wildcats did not win by double digits. The other was against Enfield (74-69) on Dec. 21.
5. NOTRE DAME-WH

20-1

418

5

I
Last week's results: def. Fairfield Prep 64-53.
The Bottom Line: Zach Laput posted a double-double (17 points, 15 rebounds) in the SCC quarterfinal-round victory Saturday over Fairfield Prep.
6. HILLHOUSE

19-2

344

7

I
Last week's results: def. Xavier 46-41.
The Bottom Line: The Academics have been picking up points on Immaculate the past few weeks and have finally passed the Mustangs.
7. IMMACULATE

20-1

341

6

I
Last week's results:def. Weston 61-49; def. Bunnell 56-43.
The Bottom Line: Newtown gets a chance to avenge its one-point loss to Immaculate during the regular season when the two teams square off Tuesday night in the SWC tournament semifinals.
8. PRINCE TECH

21-0

324

8

II
Last week's results: def. Wilcox Tech 114-50.
The Bottom Line: Windham Tech actually gave the Falcons their toughest game among CTC schools - and still lost by 24 points. Windham Tech gets another chance Tuesday night in the CTC tournament semifinals.
9. NAUGATUCK

20-1

257

9

II
Last week's results:def. Crosby 71-59; def. Watertown 72-43.
The Bottom Line: WCA and Naugatuck have never met during the regular season, but Tuesday will be the second meeting in three years during the NVL tournament.
10. OLD LYME

20-1

226

10

V
Last week's results: def. Cromwell 70-46; def. Morgan 67-50; def. Westbrook 70-53.
The Bottom Line: Other than Cromwell, the last Shoreline Conference team to defeat Old Lyme was East Hampton on Feb. 5, 2018.
Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
Others receiving votes: Ridgefield (19-2), 214; Northwest Catholic (19-3), 183; Canton (19-2), 80; Trinity Catholic (16-5) 75; Fairfield Ludlowe (17-4), 74; Holy Cross (16-5), 60; Fairfield Warde (17-4), 58; Wilbur Cross (15-7), 49; Tolland (19-2), 32; Bristol Central (17-5), 22; Fitch (18-4), 14; Ledyard (14-8), 9; SMSA (16-3), 7.
The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli