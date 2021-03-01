The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 1): Quiet week as top 10 remains the same

It was a quite week in the top 10 as the group combined to win 20 games against no losses. So the top 10 basically remained the same from last week – except for Ridgefield breaking the tie for sixth place with Bristol Central.

The top three remain an All-CCC affair: East Catholic, Windsor and Northwest Catholic. Notre Dame-West Haven and Wilbur Cross represent the CCC and Sacred Heart is still the team to beat in the NVL.

Kolbe Cathedral and Notre Dame-Fairfield are the SWC teams in the top 10. Notre Dame remained in the No. 10 spot despite not playing any games last week due to being in COVID quarantine. The Lancers are scheduled to return to action Thursday against Stratford.