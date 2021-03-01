The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (March 1): Quiet week as top 10 remains the same

It was a quite week in the top 10 as the group combined to win 20 games against no losses. So the top 10 basically remained the same from last week – except for Ridgefield breaking the tie for sixth place with Bristol Central.
The top three remain an All-CCC affair: East Catholic, Windsor and Northwest Catholic. Notre Dame-West Haven and Wilbur Cross represent the CCC and Sacred Heart is still the team to beat in the NVL.
Kolbe Cathedral and Notre Dame-Fairfield are the SWC teams in the top 10. Notre Dame remained in the No. 10 spot despite not playing any games last week due to being in COVID quarantine. The Lancers are scheduled to return to action Thursday against Stratford.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
|
LAST
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (19)
6-0
570
|
1
|Last week's results: Def. E.O. Smith 75-36; def. Manchester 81-43; def. Tolland 81-45.
The Bottom Line: Brody Limric posted a double-double (25 points, 11 rebounds) in the Eagles’ decisive victory over Manchester.
|2. WINDSOR
6-0
514
|
2
|Last week's results: Def. Hall 94-54; def. Enfield 83-58; def. Conard 86-60.
The Bottom Line: Troy McKoy put together a pair of 31-point games last week against Enfield and Conard.
|3. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
6-0
478
|
3
|Last week's results: Def. Enfield 83-38; def. Hartford Public 86-47.
The Bottom Line: The Lions’ average margin of victory over their first six games is 31.5 points.
|4. NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
5-0
450
|
4
|Last week's results: Def. Foran 75-19.
The Bottom Line: It could be an unbeaten city battle next Monday night when the Green Knights play at West Haven.
|5. SACRED HEART
3-0
387
|
5
|Last week's results: Def. Holy Cross 78-62; def. Naugatuck 62-59.
The Bottom Line: Hearts swept the season series from Holy Cross. Trevahn and Quentin Duncan combined for 49 points in the victory.
|6. RIDGEFIELD
6-0
378
|
T6
|Last week's results: Def. Danbury 79-55; def. Wilton 54-46; def. Bridgeport Central 81-41.
The Bottom Line: Tigers dropped 15 3-point shots on Danbury.
|7. BRISTOL CENTRAL
6-0
368
|
T6
|Last week's results: Def. New Britain 60-33; def. Lewis Mills 59-37; def. Plainville 64-61.
The Bottom Line: Plainville was game on Saturday afternoon at home, but the Rams managed to do enough to remain undefeated.
|8. KOLBE CATHEDRAL
6-0
300
|
8
|Last week's results: Def. New Fairfield 66-54.
The Bottom Line: The win over the Rebels was the closest game the Cougars have had so far.
|9. WILBUR CROSS
5-1
262
|
9
|Last week's results: Def. Foran 73-44; def. Shelton 45-41.
The Bottom Line: Governors were outscored 23-13 in the final quarter against Notre Dame.
|10. NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD
4-0
236
|
10
|Last week's results: No games played.
The Bottom Line: Lancers held onto the final spot despite spending last week in COVID quarantine.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: St. Joseph (7-0), 172; Prince Tech (7-0), 163; Staples (7-0), 130; Immaculate (5-1), 90; West Haven (2-0), 84; Morgan (6-0), 79; Naugatuck (3-2), 42; Seymour (5-0), 40; Waterford (4-1), 39; SMSA (4-1), 14; Capital Prep (7-0), 11; Norwich Free Academy (3-2), 10; East Lyme (4-1), Maloney (6-0) and New Canaan (5-1), 9; Hillhouse (2-2), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH; Kevin Roberts, Waterbury Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Chris Saunders, WATR-AM; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli