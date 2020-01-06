The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 6): East Catholic returns to No. 1

After finishing as the top team in last year’s final poll, East Catholic started this season at No. 2.

After Windsor lost three games at the Battle of the Villages Tournament in Florida over Christmas break, East Catholic returned to the top spot with 14 first-place votes. But Windsor still received five first-place votes and is tied for second this week with Sacred Heart.

Windsor travels to New Haven on Wednesday for a pivotal non-conference showdown against No. 4 Hillhouse. Sacred Heart goes across the city of Waterbury on Friday to the Palace to take on Crosby in another key game of interest.

Three undefeated teams entered the top 10 this week: Wilbur Cross (No. 7), Danbury (9) and Prince Tech (10).