The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 6): East Catholic returns to No. 1

After finishing as the top team in last year’s final poll, East Catholic started this season at No. 2.
After Windsor lost three games at the Battle of the Villages Tournament in Florida over Christmas break, East Catholic returned to the top spot with 14 first-place votes. But Windsor still received five first-place votes and is tied for second this week with Sacred Heart.
Windsor travels to New Haven on Wednesday for a pivotal non-conference showdown against No. 4 Hillhouse. Sacred Heart goes across the city of Waterbury on Friday to the Palace to take on Crosby in another key game of interest.
Three undefeated teams entered the top 10 this week: Wilbur Cross (No. 7), Danbury (9) and Prince Tech (10).
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
DIV.
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (14)
4-0
586
2
|
I
|Results thus far:def. EO Smith 61-36; def. East Hartford 79-55; Hope (RI); def. Northwest Catholic 64-59; def. Simsbury 62-33.
The Bottom Line: The Eagles return to the position they finished last season with. Beat NWC without Matt Knowling, who missed the game with a separated shoulder.
|T2. WINDSOR (5)
2-3
516
1
|
I
|Results thus far: def. Middletown 80-75; def. Hartford Public 92-69; then played three games in Battle Of Villages tournament in Oscala, Fla.: lost to Calvary Christian (Fla.) 84-65; lost to Seffner Christian Academy (Fla.) 86-74; lost to Blanche Ely (Fla.) 73-56.The Bottom Line: Warriors flew to Florida to test themselves in the Battle of the Villages Tournament. Yes, they lost all three, but it should benefit them come March.
|T2. SACRED HEART
3-0
516
3
|
I
|Results thus far: def. Ansonia 66-41; def. Seymour 75-55; def. Wilby 90-74.The Bottom Line: Hearts’ NVL winning streak stands at 108 games.
|4. HILLHOUSE
4-0
484
5
|
I
|Results thus far: def. Cheshire 50-27; def. Career 79-56; def. Bassick 65-60; def. Fairfield Prep 56-53.The Bottom Line:Academics host Windsor on Wednesday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center for a top-5 early showdown in the Elm City.
|5. NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN
5-0
482
6
|
I
|Results thus far: def. Amity 69-60; def. East Lyme 75-41; def. Holy Cross 92-48; def. Stamford 102-73; def. West Haven 76-66.
The Bottom Line: Green Knights beat Holy Cross and Stamford to win its own Winter Snow Jam tournament for the second straight season.
|6. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
5-0
355
10
|
I
|Results thus far: def. Classical RI 60-49; def. Enfield 74-69; def. Hand 75-42; def. Waterford 74-53; def. Stonington 61-42.The Bottom Line: By hammering both Waterford and Stonington, Wildcats have established themselves as the team to beat in the ECC.
|7. WILBUR CROSS
4-0
294
NR
|
I
|Results thus far:def. Hamden 65-50; def. Weaver 72-46; def. New London 62-56; def. Career 46-31.
The Bottom Line: Looking like a bounce-back season for the Southern Connecticut Conference with three unbeatens in the top 10.
|8. IMMACULATE
3-1
219
7
|
I
|Results thus far: lost to Danbury 57-48; def. Abbott Tech 55-27; def. Brookfield 62-54; def. New Milford 71-40.
The Bottom Line: Mustangs had all of last week off and don’t open league play in the South-West Conference until next Monday against New Milford.
|9. DANBURY
4-0
212
NR
|
I
|Results thus far:def. Immaculate 57-48; def. Bethel 54-44; def. Harding 62-55; def. Darien 70-51.The Bottom Line: Hatters could become the FCIAC favorite if they can win the battle of unbeatens against Staples Tuesday and win at New Canaan on Friday.
|10. PRINCE TECH
4-0
194
NR
|
II
|Results thus far: def. East Hartford 84-65; def. Manchester 69-64; def. Bloomfield 73-56; def. Ellis Tech 79-33.The Bottom Line: Three wins against CCC clubs puts the Falcons, behind Division I prospect Kazell Stewart, into the top 10.
|Dropped out: Bassick (4), Trinity Catholic (8) and Waterford (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Northwest Catholic (4-1), 179; Trinity Catholic (2-2), 128; Naugatuck (4-0), 117; Old Lyme (5-0), 110; New Britain (4-1), 108; Holy Cross (4-1), 97; Fitch (6-0), 86; Bassick (3-3), 80; Glastonbury (4-1), 65; Sheehan (5-0), 53; Southington (5-0), 32; Trumbull (4-1), 30; Fairfield Ludlowe (4-1) and Xavier (3-1), 26; Middletown (3-1), 23; Masuk (4-0), 21; Canton (5-0) and New Canaan (3-2), 9; Innovation (4-0) and Staples (5-0), 8; Tolland (5-0), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli