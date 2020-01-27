The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 27): East Catholic, Windsor remain 1-2

It took a few extra weeks but the state got the matchup it desired: 1 vs 2.

No. 1 East Catholic visits No. 2 Windsor Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. as the two Central Connecticut Conference rivals renew acquaintances for the first time this season. The last time these two titans met was in last March’s CIAC Division I state championship final, won by East Catholic, which finished No. 1 in last year’s final top 10 poll.

East Catholic comes in undefeated while Windsor’s three losses were at the Battle of the Villages tournament in Florida. This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, 2019, but, thankfully, was moved back — and the hype was allowed to build.

Only one change this week as Wilbur Cross dropped out thanks to its loss to Law and undefeated Naugatuck makes its first appearance in the top 10.