The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 27): East Catholic, Windsor remain 1-2

It took a few extra weeks but the state got the matchup it desired: 1 vs 2.
No. 1 East Catholic visits No. 2 Windsor Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. as the two Central Connecticut Conference rivals renew acquaintances for the first time this season. The last time these two titans met was in last March’s CIAC Division I state championship final, won by East Catholic, which finished No. 1 in last year’s final top 10 poll.
East Catholic comes in undefeated while Windsor’s three losses were at the Battle of the Villages tournament in Florida. This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 20, 2019, but, thankfully, was moved back — and the hype was allowed to build.
Only one change this week as Wilbur Cross dropped out thanks to its loss to Law and undefeated Naugatuck makes its first appearance in the top 10.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (19)
11-0
598
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. South Windsor 79-41.
The Bottom Line: The Eagles last lost a regular-season game on Dec. 22, 2016 against East Hartford. That’s 69 straight regular-season wins.
|2. WINDSOR (1)
9-3
548
2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Glastonbury 75-54; def. Bloomfield 101-73.
The Bottom Line: Justice Ellison scored 30 points in the Warriors’ victory over Bloomfield. Two convincing victories over CCC opponents sets Windsor up for the 1 vs. 2 showdown at home Tuesday night against East Catholic.
|3. SACRED HEART
9-0
526
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Kennedy 99-62; def. Wolcott 81-50.The Bottom Line: NVL winning streak stands at 115 games for the Hearts.
|4. NOTRE DAME (W.H.)
11-0
490
4
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Fairfield Prep 48-47; def. West Haven 67-61.The Bottom Line:Life on the road in the SCC is never easy, but the Green Knights were able to win both to remain the lone league unbeaten with Wilbur Cross coming to visit on Tuesday.
|5. NFA
11-0
432
6
|
I
|Last week's results thus far: def. Wethersfield 71-48; def. East Lyme 62-31.The Bottom Line: Intriguing non-conference road contest awaits the Wildcats on Friday night. East Hartford took Windsor to overtime earlier this month.
|6. IMMACULATE
10-1
360
7
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Masuk 56-43; def. Kolbe Cathedral 42-32.The Bottom Line: Tough three-game road stretch begins Saturday for the Mustangs against Barlow in Redding at 3 p.m.
|7. HILLHOUSE
9-2
339
5
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Xavier 65-48; lost to Fairfield Prep 53-50.
The Bottom Line: Academics also had two SCC road games last week and was not able to survive their last trip to Alumni Hall in what wasone of the state’s best rivalries this past decade.
|8. PRINCE TECH
9-0
319
9
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Bulkeley 70-63.
The Bottom Line: Kazell Stewart had 27 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in the Tigers’ win over Bulkeley.
|9. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
8-1
295
10
|
III
|Last week's results:def. Southington 75-53.The Bottom Line: Lions remain in the poll and likely will do so for at least another week with CCC games against Conard (Monday) and Wethersfield (Friday) this week.
|10. NAUGATUCK
11-0
238
NR
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Ansonia 62-32; def. Seymour 86-45; def. Derby 86-43.
The Bottom Line: Wilbur Cross’ second one-point road loss worked to the Greyhounds’ benefit as they make their first appearance in the top 10.
|Dropped out: Wilbur Cross (8).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Wilbur Cross (8-2), 210; Fitch (11-0), 207; Holy Cross (10-3), 109; Old Lyme (9-1), 97; Staples (9-2), 74; Xavier (8-2), 59; Tolland (10-1), 52; Fairfield Ludlowe (8-2), 27; Sheehan (9-2), 23; Crosby (8-3), 20; Middletown (8-2), 17; Canton (11-1) and Granby (7-2), 15; Trinity Catholic (6-5) 10; SMSA (11-0), 8; New Britain (7-3) and Ridgefield (8-2), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli