The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 20): Northwest Catholic joins, Wilbur Cross moves up

For the second straight week, the same nine teams remained in the top 10.

But this time, the new team joining is not from the FCIAC — but from the CCC. Northwest Catholic, its lone loss against No. 1 East Catholic, takes the final spot, replacing Staples, which suffered its first loss to Trumbull.

Can the Lions stay ranked after one week?

The only other movement was Wilbur Cross and Prince Tech flipping spots, moving to eighth and ninth, respectively. These two teams will meet next month in New Haven. Before that, Prince Tech has some unbeatens in its way with Capital Prep (Jan. 27) and Fitch (Jan. 30) on the docket next week.