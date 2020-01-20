The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 20): Northwest Catholic joins, Wilbur Cross moves up

For the second straight week, the same nine teams remained in the top 10.
But this time, the new team joining is not from the FCIAC — but from the CCC. Northwest Catholic, its lone loss against No. 1 East Catholic, takes the final spot, replacing Staples, which suffered its first loss to Trumbull.
Can the Lions stay ranked after one week?
The only other movement was Wilbur Cross and Prince Tech flipping spots, moving to eighth and ninth, respectively. These two teams will meet next month in New Haven. Before that, Prince Tech has some unbeatens in its way with Capital Prep (Jan. 27) and Fitch (Jan. 30) on the docket next week.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (18)
10-0
568
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. RHAM 88-36; def. New Britain 72-36; def. Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 70-52.
The Bottom Line: The Eagles scored the first 17 points of the game against Stepinac at the HoopHall Classic last Saturday.
|2. WINDSOR (1)
7-3
504
2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Rocky Hill 103-68; def. East Hartford 78-72 (OT).
The Bottom Line: Another overtime win helped keep the Warriors undefeated in Connecticut, but they lost three first-place votes in the process.
|3. SACRED HEART
7-0
502
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Holy Cross 70-59; def. Derby 102-52.
The Bottom Line: Lorenzo Washington had 32 points and nine assists in the Hearts’ win over Derby.
|4. NOTRE DAME (W.H.)
9-0
468
4
|
I
|Last week's results: def. East Haven 80-40; def. Amity 82-51.
The Bottom Line:Zach Laput scored 64 points in the season sweep of Amity.
|5. HILLHOUSE
8-1
418
5
|
I
|Last week's results thus far: def. Hand 51-42; def. Cheshire 47-40.
The Bottom Line: Ta’Zhon Daniels scored 20 points in the Academics’ win over Cheshire.
|6. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
9-0
384
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. St. Bernard 65-47.The Bottom Line: Wildcats had their home game against Hall moved to Feb. 13 due to Saturday’s snowstorm.
|7. IMMACULATE
8-1
291
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. New Milford 65-57; def. New Fairfield 75-47; def. Waterford 56-51.
The Bottom Line: Mustangs have quietly won eight straight games and remains the team to beat in the SWC.
|8. WILBUR CROSS
7-1
282
9
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Lyman Hall 69-43; def. Hamden 65-58.
The Bottom Line: Dereyk Grant scored 46 points in the Governors’ two victories against Hamden.
|9. PRINCE TECH
8-0
268
8
|
II
|Last week's results:def. Cheney Tech 87-32; def. East Lyme 63-47.The Bottom Line: Tigers play just one game this week, at home Thursday against Bulkeley, before next week’s undefeated showdowns Capital Prep (Jan. 27) and Fitch (Jan. 30).
|10. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
7-1
190
NR
|
III
|Last week's results: def. Berlin 75-53.
The Bottom Line: Lions now take their turn in the top 10 with their one loss to No. 1 East Catholic.
|Dropped out: Staples (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Naugatuck (8-0), 171; Staples (8-1), 140; Xavier (7-1), 124; Fitch (9-0), 120; Ridgefield (7-1), 64; Canton (10-0), 57; Old Lyme (7-1), 55; Holy Cross (8-3), 51; New Britain (6-2) and Tolland (9-1), 33; Bassick (6-3) and Trumbull (6-2), 29; Glastonbury (6-2), 21; Fairfield Ludlowe (7-2), 10; Crosby (7-3), 8; Sheehan (7-2), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli