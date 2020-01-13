The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 13): Staples joins the top 10

There was some movement among some of the teams already in the top 10 from last week, but only one team joined the poll this week.

Staples comes in at No. 10 thanks to its 7-0 start. The Wreckers handed Danbury its first loss — and knocked the Hatters out of the ninth spot from last week — then beat FCIAC preseason favorite Trinity Catholic. Now Staples has the proverbial bulls-eye on its back in what was already expected to be a balanced season in the FCIAC.

Windsor broke the second-place tie with Sacred Heart despite trailing No. 5 Hillhouse the entire second half, then rallying to force overtime. Sacred Heart extended its NVL winning streak to 111 games. Undefeated Notre Dame-West Haven slipped past Hillhouse into the No. 4 spot.

Wilbur Cross managed to stay in the top 10 despite its loss at Amity. Prince Tech moved up to No. 8 this week.