The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Jan. 13): Staples joins the top 10

There was some movement among some of the teams already in the top 10 from last week, but only one team joined the poll this week.
Staples comes in at No. 10 thanks to its 7-0 start. The Wreckers handed Danbury its first loss — and knocked the Hatters out of the ninth spot from last week — then beat FCIAC preseason favorite Trinity Catholic. Now Staples has the proverbial bulls-eye on its back in what was already expected to be a balanced season in the FCIAC.
Windsor broke the second-place tie with Sacred Heart despite trailing No. 5 Hillhouse the entire second half, then rallying to force overtime. Sacred Heart extended its NVL winning streak to 111 games. Undefeated Notre Dame-West Haven slipped past Hillhouse into the No. 4 spot.
Wilbur Cross managed to stay in the top 10 despite its loss at Amity. Prince Tech moved up to No. 8 this week.
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. EAST CATHOLIC (15)
8-0
560
1
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Manchester 74-41; def. Tolland 73-38; def. Lynn English (Mass.) 58-43.
The Bottom Line: The Eagles are the only CIAC team playing in the HoopHall Classic this weekend in Springfield, Massachusetts, facing Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.).
|2. WINDSOR (4)
5-3
514
T2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Bulkeley 116-60; def. Hillhouse 83-74 (OT); def. Newington 87-58.
The Bottom Line: Senior guard Amir Spears scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the tying 3-point shot to send the game into overtime.
|3. SACRED HEART
5-0
502
T2
|
I
|Last week's results: def. St. Paul 81-65; def. Crosby 74-63.
The Bottom Line: Lorenzo Washington dominated last Friday, scoring 38 points, including 25 in the second half, in the win at Crosby.
|4. NOTRE DAME (W.H.)
7-0
462
5
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Sheehan 80-62; def. Hamden 77-73.
The Bottom Line:Zach Laput had 15 points and 18 rebounds in the win over Sheehan.
|5. HILLHOUSE
6-1
416
4
|
I
|Last week's results thus far: def. Law 62-48; lost to Windsor 83-74 (OT); def. Guilford 80-43.
The Bottom Line: Hillhouse outrebounded Windsor by 20 in its non-conference showdown at the Floyd Little Athletic Center last Wednesday.
|6. NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
8-0
384
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. East Lyme 74-56; def. Ledyard 65-36; def. Waterford 59-43.
The Bottom Line: Wildcats completed the sweep of defending ECC Division I and CIAC Division II state champion Waterford, beating the Lancers twice over a nine-day stretch.
|7. IMMACULATE
5-1
281
8
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Harding 60-32; def. St. Bernard 66-50.
The Bottom Line: The last two CIAC Division II state champions battle on Saturday afternoon in Waterford, which handed the Mustangs a 74-54 loss in Danbury last February.
|8. PRINCE TECH
6-0
241
10
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Goodwin Tech 87-39; def. Vinal Tech 107-42.
The Bottom Line: Kazell Stewart had 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocked shots in the Falcons’ victory over Goodwin Tech.
|9. WILBUR CROSS
5-1
235
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Hand 52-40; lost to Amity 53-52.The Bottom Line: Governors almost pulled off another road comeback in Woodbridge Friday, but Dereyk Grant’s drive to the basket in the final seconds didn’t go down.
|10. STAPLES
7-0
207
NR
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Danbury 70-58; def. Trinity Catholic 66-59.
The Bottom Line: Wreckers win on the road against Danbury, then replace the Hatters in the top 10 this week.
|Dropped out: Danbury (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Northwest Catholic (6-1), 202; Holy Cross (7-1), 125; Naugatuck (6-0), 123; New Britain (6-1), 117; Old Lyme (6-0), 113; Fitch (8-0), 82; Xavier (5-1), 47; Fairfield Ludlowe (6-1), 44; Middletown (4-1), 39; New Canaan (5-2), 31; Canton (8-0), 25; Glastonbury (5-2), 20; Danbury (4-2), 17; Sheehan (6-1), 16; Southington (6-1), 11; Trinity Catholic (3-3), 9; Bassick (5-3), 8; Fairfield Warde and Tolland (7-1), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli