The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 3): Windsor becomes unanimous No. 1

The 1 vs. 2 matchup lived up to the hype: the game went down to the final seconds and it took a circus shot — a 360 move from guard Corey McKeithan — to help No. 2 Windsor prevail over No. 1 East Catholic 48-45.

And because of that, Windsor becomes the first unanimous No. 1 in the poll for the 2019-20 season.

Despite the three December losses in Florida, Windsor has yet to lose in state despite four of those games being decided by fewer than 10 points. The Warriors were No. 1 in the preseason poll before those losses.

The two teams swapping was the only movement this week, although No. 7 Hillhouse gained ground on No. 6 Immaculate, as did No. 10 Naugatuck on No. 9 Northwest Catholic.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 3)