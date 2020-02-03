The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 3): Windsor becomes unanimous No. 1

The 1 vs. 2 matchup lived up to the hype: the game went down to the final seconds and it took a circus shot — a 360 move from guard Corey McKeithan — to help No. 2 Windsor prevail over No. 1 East Catholic 48-45.
And because of that, Windsor becomes the first unanimous No. 1 in the poll for the 2019-20 season.
Despite the three December losses in Florida, Windsor has yet to lose in state despite four of those games being decided by fewer than 10 points. The Warriors were No. 1 in the preseason poll before those losses.
The two teams swapping was the only movement this week, although No. 7 Hillhouse gained ground on No. 6 Immaculate, as did No. 10 Naugatuck on No. 9 Northwest Catholic.
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll (Feb. 3)
|TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
DIV.
|1. WINDSOR (19)
10-3
570
2
|
I
|Last week's results:def. East Catholic 48-45.
The Bottom Line: First unanimous No. 1 team of the season and understandably so since the Warriors knocked off the previous No. 1 thanks to a 360-move and two free throws by guard Corey McKeithan in the final seconds.
|2. EAST CATHOLIC
12-1
512
1
|
I
|Last week's results: lost to Windsor 48-45; def. Bristol Central 70-31.
The Bottom Line: So the Eagles’ impressive 69-game regular-season streak that began back in December of 2016 finally ends at the hands of their nemesis, the Warriors.
|3. SACRED HEART
12-0
498
3
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Weaver 108-90; def. Woodland 69-50; def. Crosby 84-67.The Bottom Line: Hearts shot 28 of 43 from the free-throw line against Weaver.
|4. NOTRE DAME (W.H.)
13-0
472
4
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Wilbur Cross 77-66; def. Xavier 77-62.The Bottom Line:def. Wilbur Cross 77-66; def. Xavier 77-62.
|5. NFA
13-0
416
5
|
I
|Last week's results thus far: def. Woodstock Academy 63-48; def. East Hartford 60-49.The Bottom Line: Mason Jackson and Jared Martin combined for 40 points in the win over Woodstock Academy.
|6. IMMACULATE
12-1
333
6
|
I
|Last week's results: def. Notre Dame-Fairfield 75-59; def. Barlow 45-27.The Bottom Line: Mustangs held Barlow to just 10 points in the second half in Saturday’s key South-West Conference game.
|7. HILLHOUSE
11-2
332
7
|
I
|Last week's results:def. Lyman Hall 78-46; def. Wilbur Cross 54-47.
The Bottom Line: Academics held Wilbur Cross without a field goal and just three points in the third quarter of its SCC Hammonasset Division win last Thursday.
|8. PRINCE TECH
12-0
310
8
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Capital Prep 60-55; def. Windham Tech 98-74; def. Fitch 70-53.
The Bottom Line: Kazell Stewart had 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the win over Fitch in what was a battle of unbeatem teams.
|9. NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
11-1
269
9
|
III
|Last week's results:def. Conard 56-52; def. Wethersfield 70-41.The Bottom Line: Lions riding an eight-game winning streak since their only loss to East Catholic back on Dec. 30.
|10. NAUGATUCK
13-0
268
10
|
II
|Last week's results: def. Holy Cross 72-60; def. Torrington 76-52.The Bottom Line: Avery Hinnant had 22 points and 21 rebounds in the victory over Holy Cross.
|Dropped out: None.
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Fitch (12-1), 163; Old Lyme (11-1), 117; Fairfield Ludlowe (10-2), 96; Middletown (11-2), 93; Ridgefield (10-2), 88; Tolland (12-1), 75; Holy Cross (11-4), 39; SMSA (14-0), 37; Staples (10-3), 35; Xavier (9-3), 26; Trinity Catholic (8-5) 19; Wilbur Cross (8-4), 16; St. Joseph (9-2), 15; Law (10-3), 11; Crosby (9-4), 10; Fairfield Warde (10-2), 9; Canton (13-2) and Somers (13-2), 7.
|The following voted: Paul Augeri, Middletown Press; Bill Bloxsom, Milford/Trumbull Pubs; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Dave Grant, WATR-AM; Tim Jensen, Patch Media Corp.; Sean Krofssik, Record-Journal of Meriden; Mike Madera, GameTimeCT; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O'Brien, Game Day CT Sports; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Phillips, Shore Line Newspapers; Kevin Roberts, Republican-American; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Ben Talbott, Bird’s Eye Sports; Richard Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Poll Compiled by Joe Morelli